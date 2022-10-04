Read full article on original website
Nebraska CHI Health facilities continue to have issues from 'IT incident'
CHI Health's Nebraska hospitals are continuing to experience problems from a cyberattack on their parent company in the past week. Taylor Miller, a spokeswoman for CHI Health, said its parent company, CommonSpirit Health, was forced to take some of its systems offline after an unspecified "IT issue." That has led...
Jim McKee: Nye and the building of Fremont
Driving through any of Nebraska’s larger cities always yields the discovery of large houses, even mansions. Some will have been converted to businesses or divided into smaller residential units while a few will have been carefully restored, looking much as they would have well over a century ago. One...
OPS suffering from school bus driver shortage 'of devastating proportion'
OMAHA -- Tashena BhreAn Lewellyn’s two boys are supposed to get picked up from their street at 8:14 a.m. to make it to Druid Hill Elementary on time. Last week, the boys stood outside for 30 minutes waiting for a school bus that didn’t come. Because BhreAn Lewellyn has to leave for work at 8:45 a.m., she ended up having to drive them to school four days in a row.
Options for cleaning up solid waste at AltEn being explored, but questions remain
The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy has given initial approval to a plan for disposing of an estimated 115 million gallons of pesticide-contaminated wastewater being stored in holding ponds at AltEn. Developed and submitted by the AltEn Facility Response Group — six seed companies voluntarily cleaning up the site...
With abortion rights in focus, participants in annual Lincoln Women's March eye November election
With the mid-term election just a month away, women across the country gathered this weekend with a unified message. "We are not going back into the shadows," Hannah Wroblewski told those gathered outside the state Capitol on Saturday morning for the Lincoln Women's March. "We will not let politicians tell us what we can and can't do with our bodies."
Sundays With Mike: Prelude to a forum
(Shenandoah) – In case you haven’t noticed, we’re in the middle of an election season. Yeah, I know more attention is given to football season in some quarters. And, some people tend to believe mid-term elections aren’t that important. Not this year. It could be argued...
Lincoln man sentenced in federal court for conspiracy to distribute meth
A Lincoln man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison Friday for his role in a conspiracy involving at least 10 people to distribute methamphetamine in Nebraska. Chance Devlin Eddings, 30, was convicted of conspiracy to distribute meth and/or possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of meth mixture, U.S. Attorney for Nebraska Steven Russell said in a news release.
