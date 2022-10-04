Read full article on original website
newstalk987.com
Former Jacksboro Police Chief Reveals Reason for Abrupt Departure of Almost the Entire Force
Former Jacksboro police chief, Jeremy Goins, said he and two others on the force resigned because Mayor Shayne Green interfered and overstepped in the police department, according to a report by The Volunteer Times. In the past week, Goins and two other officers quit, leaving one officer in the department....
wvlt.tv
Knoxville man with over 100 previous charges arrested
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man with over 100 previous charges and 21 children was arrested by Knoxville Police Department officers three times in the last month, according to records obtained by WVLT News. Desmond Hatchett, 43, of Knoxville, was arrested on Oct. 2 after he was spotted on...
WYSH AM 1380
Kingston PD nabs suspect in vehicle theft
Kingston Police say that the suspect in a vehicle theft from over the weekend has been apprehended after investigators asked for the public’s help in tracking him down. According to a KPD release, officers were called to Redzone Automotive on Roane State Highway on a report of a stolen 2008 Toyota Tundra pickup that had been parked at the business. Officers reviewed video surveillance footage, which provided them with images of the suspect and the vehicle that he had arrived at the business in. Those images were then shared by Kingston Police on social media, which officials say led to “many” tips being received.
Teen charged in fatal Knoxville apartment shooting
The Knoxville Police Department on Thursday announced new charges brought against teen detained at the scene of a fatal shooting of a 16-year-old victim.
wvlt.tv
East Tenn. sheriffs need one thing to recruit and keep staff
JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WVLT) - Money was the obvious solution to keeping staff at East Tennessee law enforcement agencies. The Sevier County Sheriff and Campbell County Sheriff know competitive salaries keep staff employed. Sevier Co. Sheriff Michael Hodges said a salary survey caused all Sevier Co. employees to get a raise...
wymt.com
East Tennessee woman arrested during Bell County traffic stop
PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One East Tennessee woman is facing serious charges following a traffic stop Wednesday night. Just before 8:30 p.m., Pineville Police made contact with Tina Seabolt, 45, of Tazewell, Tennessee, on West Tennessee Avenue. Officers knew Seabolt had outstanding warrants from a previous arrest. Following the latest...
wvlt.tv
Repeat child molester convicted
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man who was already registered as a sex offender was convicted for a second time, according to spokesperson with the Office of the District Attorney General Sean McDermott. Bryan Anthony Capps, 36, was convicted of sexual battery by an authority figure, sexual battery and violation...
Woman indicted on charges in 2021 fatal hit-and-run in Knoxville
A Lenoir City woman accused of leaving the scene of a deadly crash in September 2021 has been indicted by a grand jury on charges related to the case in Knox County.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville man charged in string of cell phone tower fires
All around his man cave are scenes of favorite football teams and memories of being an SEC football official. It's John Wright's favorite game but the season that never ends is about family and mentoring to young adults in the game of life. Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges. Updated:...
hardknoxwire.com
NEW: KPD undergoes major restructuring under Chief Noel
Knoxville’s new police chief is continuing his reorganization of the department by making numerous changes to his Command Staff and creating a new patrol district. Chief Paul Noel announced the changes Monday along with no fewer than 20 promotions at a ceremony held at the Civic Coliseum Auditorium. “This...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville woman charged with DUI with three kids in car
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville woman was arrested and charged with driving under the influence with three young children in the car Sunday, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News. Nsabimana Yuditha, 42, was arrested after the car she was driving stalled on Chapman Highway, the report...
wvlt.tv
One injured, charged after Sevierville shooting, police say
Earl Eugene Foster was last seen on Oct. 1, but his debit card was used in North Carolina, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials said. Your headlines from 10/3 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Silver alert for missing man, shooting suspect wanted, Knoxville marine released from Venezuelan jail. ‘A lot...
Tazewell Fire Department set to receive new fire engine
The Tazewell/New Tazewell Fire Department is getting a new fire truck and has recently shared that it will be delivered by Thursday, October 13.
wvlt.tv
Police: Two arrested for attempted murder after shooting at car on Knoxville interstate, hitting passenger
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people were arrested Sunday after they followed a car on a Knoxville interstate and fired shots, hitting a passenger, an incident report states. Claudia Ruiz and Malik Brown were reportedly at the Waffle House on Papermill Drive when they got into a fight with a Knox County Sheriff’s deputy, who kicked them out of the business. Ruiz and Brown then reportedly left in a red Dodge.
Alleged argument over dogs ends in shooting, arrest
Hawkins County man is accused of shooting into the vehicle of a man with whom he had argued about dogs.
Black substance found at Sevierville Mexican grill
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Mexican restaurant in Sevierville earned the lowest score in the most recent round of health inspections with nearly half a dozen risk factor violations checked off in the report. The grade is a 72 at La Catra-Chada Mexican and Latino Grill, at 737 Dolly Parton Parkway in Sevierville. Catrachada Mexican […]
Lenoir City woman indicted in motorcyclist's death on I-40
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Lenoir City woman has been indicted in a September 2021 crash on Interstate 40 that killed a motorcyclist. Jessie R. Hodge, 31, faces counts of vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of an accident and following too closely. A Knox County grand jury indicted her last week.
1450wlaf.com
It’s not the same Jacksboro we know today
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – On this Throwback Thursday, here’s a look down Main Street, Jacksboro, Tennessee from back in the 1950s; looking south near the corner of Main and Liberty Street. If you look really closely, you can see a second red light down near the courthouse at...
wvlt.tv
Greyhound establishes new Knoxville bus stop
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Greyhound busses has established a new Knoxville bus stop, according to the business’s website. Greyhound previously saw controversy after establishing a stop on N Cherry Street after closing a dedicated terminal near the Old City. According to the website, the new stop is located at...
justia.com
Q: The Police wouldn’t arrest the burglar that tried to break in. Is that a violation of Equal Protection?
A: You can try to contact a Magistrate yourself by going through the General Sessions Court Clerk, but you probably do not have sufficient information. You can also complain to the Knox County District Attorney General, who might arrange for you and the LEO to swear out a Warrant. Hopefully you at least know the KPD Officer's name. And KPD Internal Affairs cannot be trusted.
