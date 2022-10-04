ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roane County, TN

Rose Mary Martin Weaver age 74, of Knoxville

Rose Mary Martin Weaver age 74, of Knoxville went home to be with her Heavenly Father at Fort Loudon Medical Center on Sunday, October 2, 2022. Rosemary was a Graduate of Lake City High School and attended Lincoln Memorial College. She was a Member of Moran Baptist Church where she played the organ and Sunday School Teacher. She Loved attending and socializing at church and reading her Bible. She was a Retired School Teacher for 35 years from Lake City Elementary School.
KNOXVILLE, TN
beckersdental.com

7 dentists making headlines

A Kentucky dentist appointed dean of a new dental school and six other dentists who have made headlines since Sept. 28:. 1. Preston Harris, DDS, is leading a new Affordable Dentures & Implants location opened by Morrisville, N.C.-based Affordable Care in Oak Ridge, Tenn. 2. Omar Guesmia, DDS, will pay...
OAK RIDGE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Military Veterans’ Appreciation Breakfast is Saturday

(Submitted) Military veterans from Anderson County are once again invited to come together for a community Veterans Breakfast to honor veterans. The breakfast, hosted by Anderson County citizens, is locally sponsored this month by Friends of US Military Families, Inc. The breakfast will be held Saturday, October 8th, 2022 at...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Verna Partin Day, age 90 of Andersonville

Verna Partin Day, age 90 of Andersonville went home to be with her heavenly father at her residence on Sunday, October 2, 2022. Verna was a licensed minister of Gospel Light Church of God and worked in many churches since she gave her heart to the Lord on Liberty Street in Cincinnati, OH in 1955. She was a Sunday School Teacher and Youth Leader for many years. She had a nursing home ministry, jail ministry, did missionary work in Kenya and Jamaica, and had a radio broadcast with WGLH in LaFollette on Saturday’s. Throughout her life she loved cooking, gardening, sewing, family gatherings, reading her bible, and writing scripture. Verna will be remembered as a Christian woman who loved her family but most of all Jesus.
ANDERSONVILLE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

ORNL FCU donates again to OR Street Painting Festival

(ORNL FCU) A financial institution with a history of donating to worthy causes in the region has stepped forward again to support the Oak Ridge Street Painting Festival. ORNL Federal Credit Union has donated $2,500 to the event, scheduled for Saturday, October 8, in Oak Ridge’s Historic Jackson Square.
OAK RIDGE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Ronald L. Hooks, age 76

Ronald L. Hooks age 76, went to be with the Lord on October 1, 2022, at his home. He was born on September 20, 1946. Ronnie was a member of Second Baptist Church of Clinton. He retired from the Department of Energy in Oak Ridge. Ronnie is preceded in death...
CLINTON, TN
indherald.com

Oneida physician Dr. Bruce Coffey to serve 3 years, 4 months in prison

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. | Dr. Bruce Coffey, the prominent Oneida physician at the center of an extensive investigation into the distribution of painkillers, has been sentenced to three years and four months in prison. Coffey, who was indicted last October, will serve a 40-month sentence in the custody of the Federal...
ONEIDA, TN
hardknoxwire.com

UT faculty stages “speak-in” to protest state law

Dozens of University of Tennessee faculty members plan on challenging the state Legislature’s power to restrict free speech this week by deliberately teaching topics that a recent law seeks to suppress. It’s not entirely clear what the consequences of deliberately violating the Divisive Concepts Act could be, but almost...
TENNESSEE STATE
WBIR

Zoo Knoxville exhibit recognized as top three in the world

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Zoo Knoxville is being honored. The Clayton Family Amphibian and Reptile Conservation Campus has received top honors for excellence in design innovation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. The award distinguishes the ARC as one of the top zoo exhibits in the world. “To...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Claxton VFD Trunk or Treat returns Oct. 29

CLINTON, TN
CLINTON, TN
wvlt.tv

New exit off I-40 in Sevierville approved by Gov. Lee

SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters said he is confident that a new exit off I-40 will happen. The plan to add exit 408 to I-40 was approved by Governor Bill Lee and now moves ahead to the next stage: sending it to the Federal Highway Administration.
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Richard Joseph Thomson, age 60, of Clinton

Richard Joseph Thomson, age 60, of Clinton, TN passed away at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN on Sunday, October 2nd, 2022. Richard was a kind and brilliant soul that paved the way in the career field of behavior analysis. He was very compassionate about helping people and he was unwavering in his ethics and morals concerning his career. Richard was very respected in his specialty, and although he worked with all ages, he enjoyed working with adults the most. In his free time, Richard enjoyed spending time with his family, he loved traveling, going to concerts, and loved life. He liked to have fun and he had a great sense of humor. He will be remembered as a loving husband and a wonderful father and grandfather. He will be sorely missed.
CLINTON, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Lake clean-up projects get boost with TWRA grants

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has announced the award of grant dollars to assist with 2023 aquatic stream clean-up projects across the state. The grants were awarded to various organizations for 17 projects across the state. The program is designed to assist cities, schools, community organizations, civic groups, watershed organizations,...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN

Community Policy