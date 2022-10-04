Read full article on original website
Knoxville parents struggle to find residential care for autistic son
The parents of a 20-year-old disabled man are wondering how long it will take the state to find their son residential care.
WYSH AM 1380
Rose Mary Martin Weaver age 74, of Knoxville
Rose Mary Martin Weaver age 74, of Knoxville went home to be with her Heavenly Father at Fort Loudon Medical Center on Sunday, October 2, 2022. Rosemary was a Graduate of Lake City High School and attended Lincoln Memorial College. She was a Member of Moran Baptist Church where she played the organ and Sunday School Teacher. She Loved attending and socializing at church and reading her Bible. She was a Retired School Teacher for 35 years from Lake City Elementary School.
East Tennessee seniors struggle with fixed income as they prepare for prom night
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Seniors in East Tennessee are having a hard time living on a fixed income. The Knoxville-Knox County CAC Office on Aging said it sees more of a struggle now than ever because of the higher costs of living. The Broadway Towers community is struggling to prepare...
10Investigates: Records show Cerebral Palsy Center home residents lived in 'dangerous' conditions
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Records show all six people who lived in the Cerebral Palsy home in North Knoxville were "depressed and [had] anxiety caused by the current state of the home." In July, state investigators with Adult Protective Services (APS) and the Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (DIDD)...
beckersdental.com
7 dentists making headlines
A Kentucky dentist appointed dean of a new dental school and six other dentists who have made headlines since Sept. 28:. 1. Preston Harris, DDS, is leading a new Affordable Dentures & Implants location opened by Morrisville, N.C.-based Affordable Care in Oak Ridge, Tenn. 2. Omar Guesmia, DDS, will pay...
WYSH AM 1380
Military Veterans’ Appreciation Breakfast is Saturday
(Submitted) Military veterans from Anderson County are once again invited to come together for a community Veterans Breakfast to honor veterans. The breakfast, hosted by Anderson County citizens, is locally sponsored this month by Friends of US Military Families, Inc. The breakfast will be held Saturday, October 8th, 2022 at...
WYSH AM 1380
Verna Partin Day, age 90 of Andersonville
Verna Partin Day, age 90 of Andersonville went home to be with her heavenly father at her residence on Sunday, October 2, 2022. Verna was a licensed minister of Gospel Light Church of God and worked in many churches since she gave her heart to the Lord on Liberty Street in Cincinnati, OH in 1955. She was a Sunday School Teacher and Youth Leader for many years. She had a nursing home ministry, jail ministry, did missionary work in Kenya and Jamaica, and had a radio broadcast with WGLH in LaFollette on Saturday’s. Throughout her life she loved cooking, gardening, sewing, family gatherings, reading her bible, and writing scripture. Verna will be remembered as a Christian woman who loved her family but most of all Jesus.
WYSH AM 1380
ORNL FCU donates again to OR Street Painting Festival
(ORNL FCU) A financial institution with a history of donating to worthy causes in the region has stepped forward again to support the Oak Ridge Street Painting Festival. ORNL Federal Credit Union has donated $2,500 to the event, scheduled for Saturday, October 8, in Oak Ridge’s Historic Jackson Square.
newstalk987.com
Former Jacksboro Police Chief Reveals Reason for Abrupt Departure of Almost the Entire Force
Former Jacksboro police chief, Jeremy Goins, said he and two others on the force resigned because Mayor Shayne Green interfered and overstepped in the police department, according to a report by The Volunteer Times. In the past week, Goins and two other officers quit, leaving one officer in the department....
WYSH AM 1380
Ronald L. Hooks, age 76
Ronald L. Hooks age 76, went to be with the Lord on October 1, 2022, at his home. He was born on September 20, 1946. Ronnie was a member of Second Baptist Church of Clinton. He retired from the Department of Energy in Oak Ridge. Ronnie is preceded in death...
Crossville couple donates land along Obed river for conservation
A half a mile stretch of land across 32 acres has been donated as a conservation easement by a Crossville couple to protect a river in Cumberland County.
indherald.com
Oneida physician Dr. Bruce Coffey to serve 3 years, 4 months in prison
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. | Dr. Bruce Coffey, the prominent Oneida physician at the center of an extensive investigation into the distribution of painkillers, has been sentenced to three years and four months in prison. Coffey, who was indicted last October, will serve a 40-month sentence in the custody of the Federal...
hardknoxwire.com
UT faculty stages “speak-in” to protest state law
Dozens of University of Tennessee faculty members plan on challenging the state Legislature’s power to restrict free speech this week by deliberately teaching topics that a recent law seeks to suppress. It’s not entirely clear what the consequences of deliberately violating the Divisive Concepts Act could be, but almost...
WBIR
Zoo Knoxville exhibit recognized as top three in the world
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Zoo Knoxville is being honored. The Clayton Family Amphibian and Reptile Conservation Campus has received top honors for excellence in design innovation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. The award distinguishes the ARC as one of the top zoo exhibits in the world. “To...
WYSH AM 1380
Claxton VFD Trunk or Treat returns Oct. 29
East Tennessee native killed in Turks and Caicos shooting
A man with Knoxville area roots who worked as a realtor in Arlington, Va. has been killed in the Turks and Caicos Islands, a British Caribbean territory while returning from an excursion, according to reports.
wvlt.tv
New exit off I-40 in Sevierville approved by Gov. Lee
SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters said he is confident that a new exit off I-40 will happen. The plan to add exit 408 to I-40 was approved by Governor Bill Lee and now moves ahead to the next stage: sending it to the Federal Highway Administration.
newstalk987.com
The Sevier County Commissioner is celebrating a record year in the county.
The Sevier County Commissioner is celebrating a record year in the county. The commissioner, Mark Ezell, said more than $3.4 billion dollars was spent in Sevier County in 2021, leading the state in economic recovery after the pandemic. Ezell said we are here celebrating Tennessee’s resiliency and how well Sevier...
WYSH AM 1380
Richard Joseph Thomson, age 60, of Clinton
Richard Joseph Thomson, age 60, of Clinton, TN passed away at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN on Sunday, October 2nd, 2022. Richard was a kind and brilliant soul that paved the way in the career field of behavior analysis. He was very compassionate about helping people and he was unwavering in his ethics and morals concerning his career. Richard was very respected in his specialty, and although he worked with all ages, he enjoyed working with adults the most. In his free time, Richard enjoyed spending time with his family, he loved traveling, going to concerts, and loved life. He liked to have fun and he had a great sense of humor. He will be remembered as a loving husband and a wonderful father and grandfather. He will be sorely missed.
WYSH AM 1380
Lake clean-up projects get boost with TWRA grants
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has announced the award of grant dollars to assist with 2023 aquatic stream clean-up projects across the state. The grants were awarded to various organizations for 17 projects across the state. The program is designed to assist cities, schools, community organizations, civic groups, watershed organizations,...
