WESH
DeSantis praises Floridians' resilience during Hurricane Ian recovery update
NOKOMIS, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference with various emergency officials Thursday afternoon as Florida works to recover from the impact of Hurricane Ian. He was joined by Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie, Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue and Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle.
Ron DeSantis: Emergency Repairs on Pine Island Bridge Finished Early
Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) announced on Wednesday that the emergency road and bridge repairs for Pine Island have been completed early as the Sunshine State continues to recover from Hurricane Ian. “On Sunday, Governor DeSantis directed FDOT to work with Lee County to expedite...
flkeysnews.com
Deaths linked to Ian keep rising in Florida as the Keys reported its first fatalities
There are now 89 deaths across 14 counties attributed to Hurricane Ian, the Florida Medical Examiners Commission said Wednesday, as the Keys reported the first fatalities there after a boat carrying nearly two dozen “suspected” migrants succumbed last week to the storm’s mighty waves. The new figures...
WESH
Gov. DeSantis, emergency officials provide update to Floridians from Fort Myers
Gov. Ron DeSantis and emergency officials are giving an update Tuesday on the continuous response efforts following Hurricane Ian. DeSantis confirmed that the storm-severed Pine Island Bridge in Lee County will be patched this week and that there was probably more debris in that area than any other place he had been, other than Fort Myers Beach.
floridapolitics.com
Poll: Ron DeSantis held 11-point lead over Charlie Crist before Hurricane Ian
Six percent of voters said they don’t know who Charlie Crist is. With just over a month remaining before Election Day, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis holds a commanding lead over his Democratic challenger, Charlie Crist, according to new polling data collected prior to Hurricane Ian’s arrival. Jacksonville-based firm...
WESH
FPL discusses power restoration efforts after Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Florida Power and Light held a news conference Thursday morning with updates on power restoration efforts. FPL Chairman and CEO Eric Silagy spoke at 10 a.m. Thursday. "Our goal is to get the maximum number of people up as quickly as possible," Silagy said. FPL...
floridianpress.com
JUICE—Florida Politics' Juicy Read —10.5.2022 — Hurricane Recovery Update —False Media Narrative of DeSantis is Debunked— Florida Disaster Fund Reaches $35 Million — More...
The State of Florida is making great strides in helping Floridians recover from the devastation Hurricane Ian left in its wake. FDOT has already made tremendous progress on the temporary bridge to Pine Island,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Now, I’ve asked them to work with Lee County to immediately begin work to provide temporary access and begin repairs to the Sanibel Causeway. Access to our barrier islands is a priority for our first responders and emergency services who have been working day and night to bring relief to all Floridians affected by Hurricane Ian.”
WESH
Seminole County begins to collect debris from Hurricane Ian
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County has started its debris removal and collection on Thursday. Debris is a common observation in so many Central Florida neighborhoods. "Our roads are piled up with debris, it's sometimes hard to get in and out of the driveway," Kenyon Coson, a resident said.
WESH
DeSantis says recovery efforts to focus on Ian impact zone
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke Monday evening from Cape Coral on the state's continued efforts to help Floridians recover from the devastating impacts of Hurricane Ian. You can rewatch the full news conference in the player above. The governor said over 95% of Floridians who lost...
NBC Miami
Temporary Bridge to Florida's Pine Island Completed a Week After Ian
The largest barrier island off Florida's Gulf Coast has been largely cut off from the outside world after Hurricane Ian heavily damaged its causeway but a temporary roadway was opening Wednesday. Pine Island has spent the past week reachable only by boat or aircraft after Ian roared through with 150...
fox35orlando.com
Stunning photos show Florida 'shedding' water from Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. - A shocking photo taken from the International Space Station shows just how much water Hurricane Ian brought to Florida. Astronaut Bob Hines snapped the image showing Florida ‘shedding’ massive amounts of water it took on after Ian made landfall on Sept. 28. "This picture shows...
New Seven Mile Bridge in the works for Florida Keys
MIAMI - Hurricane Ian danced past Key West and "The Southern Most City" experienced flooding, a hundred homes were impacted but it was Fort Meyers, Naples and Marco Island that took the main hit. What went down there had high interest in the Keys. Roman Gastesi is the Monroe County Manager. He told CBS4 News, "When you live in Florida, when you live in the area we live in it, it is not if you are going to get hit by a hurricane, it is when are you going to get hit by a hurricane."On September 10, 2017, Hurricane Irma hit the...
WESH
DeSantis to hold news conference on Hurricane Ian relief efforts Tuesday
Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon in Fort Myers. He will be joined by First Lady Casey DeSantis, CFO Jimmy Patronis, FDEM Director Kevin Guthrie and DCF Sectretary Shevaun Harris. On Monday, the governor said recovery efforts would be focused on the areas that...
The big reason Florida insurance companies are failing isn't just hurricane risk – it’s fraud and lawsuits
Hurricane Ian’s widespread damage is another disaster for Florida’s already shaky insurance industry. Even though home insurance rates in Florida are nearly triple the national average, insurers have been losing money. Six have failed since January 2022. Now, insured losses from Ian are estimated to exceed US$40 billion Hurricane risk might seem like the obvious problem, but there is a more insidious driver in this financial train wreck. Finance professor Shahid Hamid, who directs the Laboratory for Insurance at Florida International University, explained how Florida’s insurance market got this bad – and how the state’s insurer of last resort, Citizens...
WESH
WESH 2 Day of Giving raises more than $1.4 million for Hurricane Ian relief fund
ORLANDO, Fla. — WESH 2, CW18 and the Heart of Florida United Way telethon raised more than $1,425,000 for the Hurricane Ian Relief Fund. The “Day of Giving” telethon was held on Tuesday, Oct. 4, starting at 6 a.m. during WESH 2 News Sunrise and continuing throughout the entire day.
floridapolitics.com
Florida trial lawyers deliver $50K in supplies to Hurricane Ian victims
The group delivered generators, chainsaws, food and water to hardest hit areas. Members of the Florida Justice Association (FJA) rallied support last week following the devastating impacts of Hurricane Ian to Southwest Florida to provide needed supplies to those hardest hit and most in need. The group utilized its 501(c)(3),...
getnews.info
The Florida Jerk Festival: Orlando Celebrates the 9th Annual Food and Music Festival At The Apopka Amphitheater on Sunday, October 23, 2022
9th annual Florida Jerk Festival, takes place on Sunday, October 23, 2022. The Florida Jerk Festival has always been about bringing our community together to share food and good times while celebrating the city we love. Florida – The countdown is on for the return of the 9th annual Florida...
BET
Devastated Black Communities In Florida Trying To Find Shelter, Rebuild From Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian caused major damage to the Florida gulf coast over the past week and it’s caused most communities to start the process of rebuilding. That’s particularly the case in Naples where on Friday (September 30), the City Council held a community meeting to discuss the need to “figure out a plan” for residents.
wuwf.org
Hurricane Ian's impact on the insurance market in Florida
Hurricane Ian brought flooding to Central Florida that many people haven’t experienced before, which damaged many homes. But, flood insurance is something you have to get before a storm. Tasha Carter is Florida’s Insurance Consumer Advocate atthe state Department of Financial Services. WMFE’s Talia Blake spoke with her about...
