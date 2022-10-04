Read full article on original website
Court denies Dan Cox's appeal to block early count of mail-in ballots
The question of when mail-in ballots will be counted in Maryland has gone before the state's highest court. Late Friday, the Maryland Court of Appeals ruled against lawyers for Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox who asked the court to block a lower-court decision regarding when to start counting mail-in ballots.
Ohio couple become victims of identity theft, Maryland unemployment fraud
A letter from the Internal Revenue Service causes anxiety for an Ohio couple. The agency is demanding more tax money for unemployment benefits paid from Maryland, but the couple never applied for or received the benefits. Their concerns: Identity theft and unemployment benefits fraud. They are the apparent victims of...
Hae Min Lee's family wants court proceedings to stop until appeal
The family of Hae Min Lee wants to stop all court proceedings related to Adnan Syed's case until their appeal can be heard. Last week, the lawyers filed an appeal claiming the court violated their civil rights to participate in the hearing where a judge vacated his murder conviction. They...
