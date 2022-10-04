She’s accused of spraying mace near woman, kids in Dongan Hills. Once bit off part of person’s ear.

Read full article on original website
Cops: Shots fired on Staten Island; search for suspects
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A large number of police cars and personnel responded after shots were fired in Stapleton Thursday afternoon, police said. The incident was reported at 12:14 p.m. on Warren Street, according to preliminary information provided to a spokesman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
Man arrested, charged with murder after dad of 3 slashed, killed on L train in Brooklyn
Police have arrested a man and charged him with murder after 43-year-old Tommy Bailey was slashed and killed last week on an L train in Brooklyn.
Homeless man charged with killing Brooklyn father on subway train: NYPD
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A homeless man is accused of killing a Brooklyn father, slashing his throat, during a dispute on a subway train, police said. Alvin Charles, 43, was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder in connection with the death of 43-year-old Brooklyn resident Tommy Bailey, according to the NYPD. Charles allegedly slashed Bailey […]
Burglaries soaring in one Staten Island precinct on heels of promising drop
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police in one borough precinct are seeing a stark increase in burglaries this year, following a promising three-year span in which the numbers were dropping. The 120th Precinct, which encompasses a large swath of Staten Island’s North Shore, from West Brighton to Rosebank, has so...
Man arrested after allegedly assaulting Morris County Walmart employee
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man was charged after he allegedly assaulted an employee at a Hanover Township Walmart store, police said in a news release Wednesday. On September 1, Joseph Kahrs, 44, Morris Plains Borough was waiting in line at the Walmart attempting to...
Police: Paterson teen arrested for possession of a handgun
They say the teen was with a group of people between Mercer and Franklin streets when officers approached them.
Cops: He crashed stolen car, fled over fences in Dongan Hills; drugs found in sock
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities allege that an unlicensed driver from Eltingville crashed a stolen car in Dongan Hills, prompting a dramatic chase. About an hour after the crash on the night of Sept. 22, rocks of cocaine were found in a plastic zipper bag stashed in a sock worn by Victor Raimo, 52, of Littlefield Avenue, when he was at Staten Island University Hospital in Ocean Breeze, according to the criminal complaint and police.
Rikers Island detainee uses unsecured door to get to yard, walk around on roof of jail
A man incarcerated at Rikers Island allegedly walked through an unlocked door at the facility to the jail’s yard and roof without being stopped Tuesday.
Have you seen this man? NYPD reports man, 68, missing from New Brighton
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help to locate a man who has been reported missing from New Brighton. Jeffrey Barstock was last seen on Wednesday at around 5:30 p.m. inside his residence in the vicinity of Henderson Avenue, according to a statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
VIDEO: Man with rod dodges gunman's bullets in the Bronx
A gunman opened fire on a rod-wielding man, who dodged and apparently avoided injury, in the Bronx on Tuesday, police said.
NBC New York
Irate Man Attacks Woman, Superintendent After Being Told to Leave NYC Temple: Cops
Cops are looking for a man who got irate after being told to leave a Manhattan temple and attacked a superintendent and security guard in a confrontation caught on camera last week, authorities say. According to police, the man started arguing with a 57-year-old superintendent and a 27-year-old woman working...
Police: Man arrested in 2020 Wyandanch fatal shooting
Basheer Vinson, 28, is now charged with second-degree murder.
North Jersey Man Stabbed Dead In His Own Apartment: Prosecutor
A 41-year-old North Jersey man was found stabbed to death in his apartment, authorities said. Police performing a welfare check on Kenneth Wilkerson Jr. found him with multiple stab wounds in his South Burnett Street apartment in East Orange the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 4, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said.
Suspect, 17, accused of fatally shooting teen in the Bronx, police say
MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 17-year-old boy is accused of gunning down another teen in the Bronx last week, police said. The suspect, who has not been identified due to his age, was arrested Monday and charged with murder in connection to the fatal shooting of Jordany Aracena, 17, on Sept. 25, police […]
Police: East Northport father fatally struck by stray bullet while visiting son at Marist College
A Suffolk County father was fatally shot at a Poughkeepsie hotel while visiting his son at Marist College.
Homeless Suspects In Marist College Dad's Fatal Shooting Weren't Placed In Hotel, Officials Say
Two homeless men who are being held in the fatal hotel shooting of a father of a freshman student who was visiting Marist College in Poughkeepsie on Family Weekend were not placed at the hotel by the county. The two suspects, identified as Roy Johnson Jr., age 35, and Devin...
Teen arrested in fatal Bronx shooting of 17-year-old drill rapper
A teenager is facing murder charges in the fatal Bronx shooting of a drill rapper, police said Tuesday.
queenoftheclick.com
Six Cars Had Windows Smashed on Shore Road
Six cars had their windows smashed and cars looted on Shore Road between 71st Street and 73rd Streets. All were parked by the park (not by the apartments), so try to avoid that area Bay Ridge. A few residents spoke about because they feel terrible for their neighbors whose cars...
Former Fairfield town official in court Wednesday facing animal cruelty charges
A former Representative Town Meeting member and legislative candidate in Fairfield is heading back to court Wednesday facing animal cruelty charges for the second time in four years.
NJ cop faces life in prison for killing estranged wife, shooting her lover in Jefferson
A Newark police lieutenant has been convicted of murdering his estranged wife, as well as trying to kill her new boyfriend, more than three years ago. On Monday, John Formisano was found guilty by a Morris County Superior Court jury after an eight-day trial and roughly two days of deliberations, Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll confirmed late on Tuesday.
