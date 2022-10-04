A battered Highlanders squad will take on 2A Unicoi County on Friday night at Orr Field. The ‘Landers has some nicks as they come off a 42-0 loss to West Greene in Mosheim. “We are dealing with some adversity,” Highlanders head coach Zac Benfield said. “We did not play well last week and offensive execution has been tough. Unicoi County is fast, tough and their offensive linemen maintain their blocks well and open holes for Nehemiah Edwards to run through. They are well coached and coach Rice does a good job of preparing them.”

UNICOI COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO