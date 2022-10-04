Read full article on original website
elizabethton.com
Elizabethton native Rollins continues to shine for Maryville College
Elizabethton native Bryson Rollins continues to amass great numbers as the starting quarterback in his first year at Maryville College. After leading the Elizabethton Cyclones to back-to-back state championships in 2019-2020 and a runner-up finish in 2021, Rollins took over quarterback play for the Maryville Scots. On Oct. 1, Maryville...
elizabethton.com
‘Dogs to face stiff opponent in Gatlinburg-Pittman on Friday
The Hampton football team continued to show last week why they have been a staple as the #1 Class 2-A team in the state for the 2022 season as they manhandled their arch rival South Greene Rebels last week in a 37-0 shelling on the road in Greeneville. In that...
elizabethton.com
Rangers hit the road for a non-conference matchup
The Unaka Rangers look to continue building momentum when they travel to play the Bulldogs on Friday night. The Rangers, fresh off a bye week, travel to New Tazewell to take on Region 1-3A Claiborne Bulldogs. “Claiborne is a tough 3A opponent for us,” Rangers head coach O’Brien Bennett said....
elizabethton.com
‘Landers to host Blue Devils
A battered Highlanders squad will take on 2A Unicoi County on Friday night at Orr Field. The ‘Landers has some nicks as they come off a 42-0 loss to West Greene in Mosheim. “We are dealing with some adversity,” Highlanders head coach Zac Benfield said. “We did not play well last week and offensive execution has been tough. Unicoi County is fast, tough and their offensive linemen maintain their blocks well and open holes for Nehemiah Edwards to run through. They are well coached and coach Rice does a good job of preparing them.”
These local high school football teams remain undefeated
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The high school football season is entering week eight in Tennessee and week seven in Virginia. Only a handful of local teams remain undefeated. As of this week, three Northeast Tennessee teams and two Southwest Virginia teams still have perfect records: Northeast Tennessee Daniel Boone (6–0 overall, 2–0 in district) […]
elizabethton.com
Ray Glover
Ray Glover, 81, of Elizabethton, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center, from injuries suffered from a fall earlier in the week. He passed peacefully with his family by his bedside. Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Jeanette, of the home; daughter, Renee...
elizabethton.com
Community Calendar
The Green Pastures Group of Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 8 p.m. at 411 East Elk Ave., Elizabethton. Narcotics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. at 210 South Hills Drive, Elizabethton. Al-Anon “Free To Be Me” will meet at 6 p.m. at 411 E. Elk Ave., Elizabethton. “New...
Winners announced from the 70th annual Music in the Castle
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennesse High School Mighty Viking Band held the 70th annual Music in the Castle event on Saturday, Oct. 1. Elizabethton won the Class AAAA Grand Champion Award and finished 1st place in color guard, percussion and music in their class. The Class A/AA Grand Champion Award went home with North […]
elizabethton.com
Plan your trip to the mountains, fall color should soon be vibrant
If you haven’t already, go ahead and book your trip to the mountains of the Appalachian Highlands. Fall color is about to boom in the region’s highest elevations. “Any time over the next three weeks that you can sneak in a mountain drive, it should not disappoint,” said Travis Watson, the campus arborist at East Tennessee State University.
elizabethton.com
Linda Bass Street
Linda Bass Street, age 69, of Hampton, passed away on October 4, 2022, at Sycamore Shoals Hospital in Elizabethton. Linda was born in Carter County on April 13, 1953, to the late Ham and Lona Campbell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Herb Bass; brother, Bobby Campbell and his wife Reba and sister, Pat Hicks.
Johnson City Press
Announcing David Crockett High School’s 2022 Homecoming Court
Friday night’s rainy weather failed to dampen the 2022 Homecoming festivities at David Crockett High School in Jonesborough as the school christened its new football turf and lighting systems. In addition to the game, the school also selected a homecoming queen and king and homecoming court.
elizabethton.com
Angela Michelle Burrow
On Thursday, September 29, 2022 our precious Angela Michelle Burrow passed away at Vanderbilt University at the age of 51. Angela was born in Elizabethton, a daughter of Rodger Dale and Sheila Kay (Nidiffer) Burrow. Those preceding Angela in death are her paternal grandparents, Ossie and Gene Burrow; her maternal grandparents, John and Georgie Nidiffer; her aunt and uncle, Terry and Charlotte; her aunt, Jane; her uncle, William Nidiffer; and her aunt, Wilma Hoffman.
wcyb.com
Tennessee Unclaimed Property will be at the Unicoi County Apple Festival
ERWIN, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Tennessee Department of Treasury, Unclaimed Property Division, will be at the Unicoi County Apple Festival in Erwin this weekend helping reunite Tennesseans with the more than $1.2 billion of unclaimed property. According to the Tennessee Department of Treasury, Unclaimed Property Division, there is a...
JC Tiebreakers announces 3,000 sqft expansion
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tiebreakers is set to expand their Johnson City facility less than a year after opening, a press release said Monday. “We have big plans to bring some of the live entertainment from Gatlinburg to Tiebreakers in Johnson City,” said Eric Hensley, Chief Executive Officer. “We’ve had an overwhelming response to […]
NBC12
Woman caught breaking into Virginia home on the run
FREEMAN, Va. (WWBT) - A woman caught breaking into a Brunswick County man’s home is now on the run with multiple warrants for her arrest in Virginia and Tennessee. On Oct. 3, at approximately 12:41 p.m., the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a man who said that he caught a woman breaking into his home in the 4200 block of Reedy Creek Road in Freeman, Virginia.
wcyb.com
Bristol, Tennessee man found to be a career offender
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Bristol Tennessee man found to be a career offender, was sentenced to 264 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute Methamphetamine, according to police. Michael Shane Moore, 40, was sentenced on Wednesday by the Honorable Clifton L. Corker, in the United States...
Unicoi Co. prepares for 100K to attend Apple Festival
UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One of the region’s long-running festivals will return to Unicoi County on Friday. The 45th annual Apple Festival starts at 8 a.m. Friday and will feature hundreds of vendors and two entertainment stages. The festival was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, and a smaller festival took place in […]
Historic Eureka Inn on market in downtown Jonesborough
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — In the 225-year-old Eureka Inn, some of the doors that lead nowhere are part of its character and historic importance. Dr. William Kennedy is parting with his ownership of the 12-room, 6,000-square-foot inn that he and partners spent several years restoring before it reopened for business in 2000. He told News […]
elizabethton.com
Sycamore Shoals State Park Upcoming Events
27th Annual Sycamore Shoals Quilt Show — 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Meet at Park Visitor Center. This three-day exhibition, sponsored by the Sycamore Shoals Stitchers, features a show and demonstrations by local quilters. Bed quilts, wall hangings, holiday and baby quilts, miniatures and antique quilts will be on display.
Kingsport Times-News
Mad Greek keeps its customers happy
KINGSPORT — Since 1988, the locally owned restaurant Mad Greek has been a staple in the area, with loyal customers who keep returning. Mad Greek has three locations in Kingsport, Bristol and Johnson City, but don’t let the name fool you; this restaurant specializes in Greek, Italian and even American cuisine.
