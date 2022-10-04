BOISE — Idaho’s facing a huge backlog in public school construction, and school districts are getting desperate, state lawmakers were told Thursday. “Currently with the growth in the state, our increased number of students has pushed an all-time high on the facilities that we currently have, and we really do lack the ability to house safely all these new students,” Andy Grover, a longtime Idaho school district superintendent who now heads the Idaho Association of School Administrators, told the first meeting Thursday of the Idaho Legislature’s interim working group on “Funding Construction of Public Schools.”

