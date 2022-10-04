Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Ohio AG moves to cut attorneys’ fees in FirstEnergy settlement
(The Center Square) – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost wants a judge to cut attorneys’ fees by $10 million as ratepayers near a settlement in a class action lawsuit with FirstEnergy. Yost filed an objection in U.S. District Court in the Southern District of Ohio against the lawyers’...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Election 2022: Julie Yamamoto and Robert Scoville compete for District 11, House Seat A
Republican Idaho House Rep. Julie Yamamoto is seeking reelection this fall in District 11, Seat A, and is competing against Democratic candidate Robert Scoville. The district’s boundaries fall largely in Caldwell, and is bounded roughly by Marble Front Road and Highway 44 to the north; Highway 55 and Homedale Road to the south; Middleton Road, South Kcid Road, and Interstate 84 to the east; and Farmway Road to the west.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Idaho tax rebates are on the way. Where's yours?
BOISE — Idahoans who qualify for the 2022 Special Session rebate can now track their payment online at tax.idaho.gov/rebate. To get the status of their rebate, they’ll need their Social Security number and either their Idaho driver’s license, state-issued identification number, or their 2021 income tax return.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Missouri state government has more than 7,500 vacancies. Parson pledges to keep raising pay.
JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri’s low-paid state workforce is in line for another pay bump, Republican Gov. Mike Parson says. After pushing to get raises inserted in the current state budget, Parson told reporters Wednesday that he will do so again in January when he outlines his proposed spending plan to the Legislature.
RELATED PEOPLE
KPVI Newschannel 6
Mizeur promises to be advocate for all residents of District 1
CHESTERTOWN — Heather Mizeur, the Kent-based Democratic candidate facing incumbent Andy Harris (R-D1) in the Nov. 8 election race for Maryland’s First District, has built her campaign on a foundation of bridging the political divide. In an interview Tuesday at Mizeur’s home office, located just outside Chestertown, she...
KPVI Newschannel 6
DeJear posts first ad in campaign for governor
DES MOINES — Democrat Deidre DeJear’s first television ad in Iowa’s campaign for governor is out, headed to Iowa’s airwaves and containing plenty of criticism of incumbent Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds. Reynolds’ campaign also published a new ad, which takes DeJear to task over her support...
KPVI Newschannel 6
AFL-CIO backs Missouri amendment to legalize marijuana
JEFFERSON CITY — The campaign to legalize marijuana for recreational use announced support from the state’s largest labor organization on Thursday. The Missouri AFL-CIO is backing Amendment 3, Legal Missouri 2022 said in a news release. “Legalizing marijuana for Missouri adults, while also automatically expunging past, nonviolent marijuana...
KPVI Newschannel 6
School construction backlog has Idaho districts getting desperate
BOISE — Idaho’s facing a huge backlog in public school construction, and school districts are getting desperate, state lawmakers were told Thursday. “Currently with the growth in the state, our increased number of students has pushed an all-time high on the facilities that we currently have, and we really do lack the ability to house safely all these new students,” Andy Grover, a longtime Idaho school district superintendent who now heads the Idaho Association of School Administrators, told the first meeting Thursday of the Idaho Legislature’s interim working group on “Funding Construction of Public Schools.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
KPVI Newschannel 6
Voters to decide slew of races in November
Voters heading to the polls this November will have a lot of choices to make as a slew of candidates vying for federal, state and local offices are on the ballot in addition to a host of state Constitutional Amendments and a proposition put to Clay County voters. U.S. races.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Gov. Gavin Newsom gives California students a seat at the table
Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation last week that will give student representatives seats on the new state Advisory Commission on Special Education, as well on an advisory board for each school district’s Local Control and Accountability Plan. He also signed Senate Bill 955, which will give middle and high school students one excused absence to take part in civic activities like candidate forums and town halls.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Spokane County commissioner calls out state Commerce director for progressive spending spree
(The Center Square) – Spokane County Commissioner Josh Kerns said there are several ironies to Washington Department of Commerce Director Lisa Brown using an “unusual surplus of 2018 campaign funds to fuel her partisan political activity in Spokane.”. Since 2021, Federal Election Commission reports show that Brown has...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Travel analyst warns gas prices could continue to increase in Illinois
(The Center Square) – A travel analyst says two significant fuel industry actions could raise Illinois gas prices. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, or OPEC, announced this week that they would slow down on oil production in the coming months, resulting in less oil for the United States.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KPVI Newschannel 6
Family Council campaigns against marijuana legalization in Ark.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Family Council Action Committee is organizing a statewide tour opposing the legalization of recreational marijuana in Arkansas. The committee is urging Arkansans to vote against Issue 4 in November which would legalize marijuana use for individuals 21 years of age and older. The Family...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Nevada
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Nevada using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Student school board member seeks legal recognition
ROCK HALL — No two boards of education in Maryland look exactly alike, with differences ranging from the number of members to how they are seated to student representation. Kent County Public School’s Student Member of the Board, Brayden Wallace is hoping to add his position to the ranks of those legally recognized by the state and given the option to provide an advisory vote.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Majority of North Carolina absentee voters casting ballots so far are registered Democrats
(The Center Square) — North Carolina absentee voters have cast a total of 18,959 votes through Thursday, the majority coming from registered Democrats. The total includes 9,819 votes from Democrats, 6,058 from unaffiliated voters, 3,039 from Republicans, 40 from registered Libertarians, and three ballots cast by Green Party supporters. The total reflects roughly six times the number of absentee votes cast at the same point in 2018.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in New Hampshire
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in New Hampshire using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KPVI Newschannel 6
The 10 most affordable Texas metros for first-time homebuyers
Texas Real Estate Source used data from the Texas Real Estate Research Center to find the 10 most affordable metros for first-time homebuyers in Texas. Originally published on texasrealestatesource.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Possible Public Transit between Cheyenne and Ft. Collins
CDOT, Cheyenne MPO, and WYDOT Study Public Transit Opportunities. A self-guided online meeting is being held for the public to learn more and provide input. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), Cheyenne Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), and Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) are studying the feasibility of a public transit connection between the North Front Range region of Colorado and the Cheyenne, Wyoming area. A self-guided online meeting for the community to learn more about the study and provide input can be accessed anytime between October 3 and October 17 at www.cowytransitstudy.com.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Fall is for the birds
Typically, the first and second weeks of October are peak times for the bird watchers in our area. According to the American Birding Association, Kansas has 467 species of birds, Missouri 405, Oklahoma 450, Colorado 470, Nebraska 446 and Iowa 415. Kansas is one of the top birding states in...
Comments / 0