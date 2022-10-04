Read full article on original website
Sames Kia announces 10th ‘Kia In The Classroom’ program at UISD
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Sames Kia is partnering up with UISD to drive kids back into the classrooms with an incentive. The school district and the dealership announced their 10th annual “Kia in the Classroom” initiative. It’s a program where the dealership allows a high school student with perfect attendance to enter a drawing for a chance to win a new car on graduation day.
Ribbon-cutting ceremony for new LISD technology center
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Nearly 2,000 teachers will have a new technology center where they will be able to train after the two-year wait for this building. From computers to interactive smart boards, this is what Laredo ISD teachers can expect to see at a new center. On Tuesday, October 4, they held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the building that will house technology training for teachers and faculty to use in their day-to-day jobs.
LISD holds ribbon-cutting ceremony for new administrative offices
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo ISD hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for their new administrative building located in central Laredo on Thursday, October 6. The new offices are located where the former Civic Center used to be at 2400 San Bernardo Avenue. LISD officials say it will house about 200 staffers and will have space for the theater community.
‘Noche Bohemia’ at Casa Ortiz to take place this weekend
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Under a full moon, one of downtown Laredo’s historical buildings will host a live music event in its garden. The Webb County Historical Commission and the Laredo Cultural District are hosting “Noche bohemia” featuring music from --- Trio Los Principes. The event is taking place this weekend and best of all, it’s free.
Tecos Could be Leaving Laredo .... Again
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It was a 5-2 decision Monday night by the Laredo City Council to move on from negotiations with the Tecolotes after the two sides could not come to an agreement. For more headlines. click here.
Laredo Police hosts ‘Coffee with a Cop’ event
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo police officers sat down with the community for a cup of joe this morning. Wednesday, October 5, is National Coffee with a Cop Day, but this is usually a monthly event for the Laredo Police Department. They take some time on Saturday mornings to share a cup of joe with Laredo residents at different McDonald’s across town.
Webb County Sheriff’s Office to hold women’s self-defense course
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is helping local women learn how to defend themselves during a free event. In observance of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Sheriff Martin Cuellar has decided to launch a self-defense workshop for women. The workshop will go over some self-defense techniques...
Gilbert Sanchez named Laredo International Airport director
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After months in the position as a temporary fill-in, a familiar face will remain at the helm of the Laredo International Airport. Gilberto Sanchez has been selected as the director after serving as the interim for the past year. Sanchez has been employed by the city of Laredo for over 18 years in various positions. Previously, Sanchez was the Budget Director.
‘Lady of the Water’ sculpture unveiled on San Isidro Drive
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Another piece of public art for the city of Laredo is unveiled as a towering sculpture on San Isidro Drive. It’s called “Lady of the Water,” an original design by artist Liz Hinojosa. It depicts a proud queen with a carafe-shaped body, spreading water from her containers in place of her hands. Instead of fingers, the extensions represent positivism and love flowing through the water in all directions.
City of Laredo decides not to renew contract with Tecos
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - After multiple back-and-forth conversations, the Laredo City Council voted not to renew the contract for the Tecos of Los dos Laredos. The discussion was held behind closed doors but in the end, it came to a five to two vote. Council members for Districts 4,5,6,7 and...
Tecos fans upset about city’s decision to not renew contract
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s been four days since Laredo City Council members decided not to renew the contact for the Tecolotes of los dos Laredos. This means the 2023 season will only be played on the other side of the border in Nuevo Laredo instead of UniTrade. Many...
United Tops LBJ; Longhorns Stay Perfect in District
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - This one was tied at nine in the opening set, and then United rips off 16 straight points to take the 1st and never look back in sweeping LBJ and moving to 4-0 in district play. For more headlines. click here.
FBI seeks public’s help in locating missing Laredo man
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The FBI is looking for any information regarding a missing man from Laredo. According to authorities, 38-year-old Celerino Guadalupe Jasso III was last seen on September 30, 2022 after being dropped off by a family member at the Gateway to the Americas International Bridge and made his way to visit family in Nuevo Laredo. He never made it back home.
North American boxcar tour to help save the monarch butterfly
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A historic north American tour makes its way to Laredo and Nuevo Laredo this week, all to raise awareness about the plight of the monarch butterfly. It’s called the 60,000 Tree Challenge North American Boxcar Tour. It began in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, and will end...
Laredoans voice concerns regarding low water pressure
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Several Laredoans are experiencing issues with their water pressure, and they are saying this is not the first time. During Monday’s City Council meeting the issue was brought up by District Six Council member Dr. Marte Martinez. It’s not just the people in north Laredo,...
Mines Rd. traffic concerns to be discussed at town hall meeting
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Community members wanting to address concerns on Mines Road traffic will have the opportunity to do so on Tuesday night, October 4. District 7 council member Vanessa Perez is hosting the town hall meeting with elected representatives in attendance to discuss the public concerns on this highly trafficked road.
Man accused of kidnapping and killing woman in Houston captured in Laredo
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - A man on the run for allegedly kidnapping and fatally shooting a Houston-area woman was arrested at a Laredo port of entry. The arrest of 30-year-old Daniel Fernando Chacon from Houston happened on Wednesday, October 5 at 11:30 p.m. Pasadena Police officers assigned to the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force, the US Marshall Service, DEA, and Customs and Border Patrol collaborated to capture Chacon.
Teen accused of driving into Laredo daycare center
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A teenager is arrested for allegedly crashing into an adult day care center on Monday morning. Clients at the Buenos Dias Adult Day Care Center experienced a terrifying moment when an SUV crashed into the building just after 8 a.m. Martin Rios, a client at Buenos...
3 injured after shooting in north Laredo
Man accused of kidnapping and killing woman in Houston captured at Laredo port of entry. Mark Johnson (L) turns himself into the Houston County Jail, accompanied by attorney Dustin Fowler. Photo from October 6, 2022.
Woman detained after disrupting Laredo press conference
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A woman is detained after confronting political leaders during a press conference on Wednesday morning. On Wednesday, a press conference was held for the opening of a new clinic on Mines Road. A man at the conference claimed they have had issues with the woman before,...
