LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Nearly 2,000 teachers will have a new technology center where they will be able to train after the two-year wait for this building. From computers to interactive smart boards, this is what Laredo ISD teachers can expect to see at a new center. On Tuesday, October 4, they held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the building that will house technology training for teachers and faculty to use in their day-to-day jobs.

LAREDO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO