ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 116

Martymom36
4d ago

This writer should be ashamed of himself. You’re just a little tiny person sitting behind your little typewriter, spewing nothing but HATE. As a registered Democrat my whole life, I know all the propaganda tricks you guys try to pull. Not working here. I’m voting for the Best Governor DeSantis. Charlie is useless!

Reply(11)
70
Conservative1
4d ago

Is this a serious article ? Did the author actually sit down to write this garbage ? I live in “ground zero”, Fort Myers and my neighborhood has been wiped out ! Leave it to a Liberal journalist to focus on my Governors footwear .

Reply(1)
40
Libby Bar-Kochba
4d ago

I don't care if the man is out there in a speedo and nothing else! Is the best governor in the country and he has had his shiny white boots on the ground since this started, and he has worked tirelessly for the people of Florida. So all you dummy craps just go right about something else like our Alzheimer president.

Reply(5)
31
Related
CBS Miami

Seminole Tribe of Florida puts another $1 million behind Gov. DeSantis

TALLAHASSEE - After giving $1 million in August, the Seminole Tribe of Florida last week contributed another $1 million to the Friends of Ron DeSantis political committee, according to a newly filed finance report. The committee plays a key role in Gov. Ron DeSantis' bid for re-election in November. DeSantis and the tribe last year negotiated a deal that included allowing the Seminoles to operate sports betting in the state.Lawmakers approved the deal, known as a compact, but a federal judge later blocked it. Also last week, the tribe contributed $1 million to the Protect Our Values Political Committee, which was formed in late August and had not reported spending any money as of Sept. 30, according to information on the state Division of Elections website.  
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Myers, FL
State
Florida State
Fort Myers Beach, FL
Government
City
Fort Myers Beach, FL
Local
Florida Government
Lehigh Acres Gazette

DeSantis Country: Florida requires female student-athletes to report their menstrual history

Fear mounts that period tracking data can be used to further restrict reproductive freedom. As Ron DeSantis seeks to completely ban abortion, fears are mounting that period tracking data that Florida schools require student-athletes to submit could be subpoenaed and used as evidence against women and girls to further restrict their reproductive freedoms.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Florida homeowners flooded by Ian don’t have to tell new buyers about the disaster’s damage

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Whenever a hurricane threatens to slam into someplace near me in Florida, there’s one thing I do before I start packing to evacuate: I call my mom in Pensacola. She’s a retired bookkeeper, not a meteorologist. But she’s been carefully plotting the path of hurricanes across the Atlantic, Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico for more […] The post Florida homeowners flooded by Ian don’t have to tell new buyers about the disaster’s damage appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Nancy Sinatra
Person
Ron White
newsdaytonabeach.com

Charlie Crist - Ron DeSantis Debate Postponed

The one and only scheduled debate between Governor Ron DeSantis and Charlie Crist has been postponed, with no indication yet as to when it might be held. The debate was originally scheduled for October 12th, but has been put off in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Initially slated to be...
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

Biden makes a bad joke in Puerto Rico

We'll talk about the tragic death of young Polk County Sheriff's Deputy Blane Lane, accidentally shot and killed by a fellow deputy while they and two other deputies were serving a warrant on a woman with a long criminal history who was wanted on a felony drug charge. According to Sheriff Grady Judd, the woman threatened the deputies with a pistol, later found to be a BB gun that looked like a deadly weapon. The deputies shot and wounded the woman, and one of their stray bullets killed officer Lane. The Sheriff says she's going to be charged with second degree murder even though she didn't actually kill anyone. We'll discuss whether or not she'll be convicted of murder, and what will become of the deputy who accidentally killed his partner.
POLK COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boots#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Governor#Politics Whitehouse#Hurricane Ian#Republican#The Biden Administration
South Florida Sun Sentinel

If Hurricane Ian had struck southeast Florida: Here’s how bad it would have been

The nation watched aghast as Hurricane Ian pummeled the west coast of Florida, sending a storm surge of 12 feet into some areas, and dropping 15 to 19 inches of rain on coastal spots such as North Port and even inland to the outskirts of Orlando. The surge planted yachts atop cars and took out homes, while the flooded Myakka River north of Fort Myers made Interstate 75 impassable. Further ...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
TheDailyBeast

DeSantis Bizarrely Claims ‘Regime’ Media Wanted a Hurricane to Hit Tampa

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis bizarrely claimed this week that “regime” media wanted Hurricane Ian, which devastated Southwest Florida when it hit last week, to strike about 100 miles north in Tampa instead. “Quite frankly, you have national regime media that… wanted to see Tampa, because they thought that would be worse for Florida. That’s how these people think,” DeSantis told conservative outlet Florida’s Voice, without providing any evidence. He added: “They want to use storms and destruction from storms as a way to advance their agenda. And they don’t care what destruction’s in their wake.” Ian, which made landfall as a catastrophic Category 4 storm, was initially expected to make landfall in Tampa Bay, an area that has triple the population of its southern neighbors and is infamously ill-prepared to handle any hurricane. But Ian’s path abruptly shifted south just before landfall, leaving Florida’s southwest coast, where nearly 100 are confirmed dead, in harm’s way.Read it at Florida Politics
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

'They need to be sent back to their home country': Ron DeSantis tears into 'illegal alien' looters who should not be in the US 'at all' after they were arrested for ransacking homes devastated by Hurricane Ian

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis revealed Tuesday that three of the four looting suspects arrested in Lee County were in the United States illegally. The Republican executive made the revelation during a news conference in Fort Myers on Tuesday as he gave an update about the response to Hurricane Ian. DeSantis...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy