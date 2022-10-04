ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Agriculture Online

Missouri law creates new biofuel incentives

Earlier this week, Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed legislation that included new incentives to boost biodiesel and ethanol sales. House Bill 3 creates a 2¢ per-gallon retail incentive for diesel blends containing between 5% and 10% biodiesel. Blends containing between 11% and 20% will receive a 5¢ per-gallon retail incentive.
MISSOURI STATE
Agriculture Online

Dairy Business Builder grant applications now open to dairy farmers in 11 states

Dairy farmers, manufacturers, and processors in 11 states can now apply for a new round of Dairy Business Builder grants through the Dairy Business Innovation Alliance (DBIA), a partnership between the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association and the Center for Dairy Research at the University of Wisconsin–Madison. Applications are open now until Nov. 10 at 5:00 p.m.
WISCONSIN STATE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Tyson Foods moves corporate jobs to Arkansas in latest blow to Chicago

CHICAGO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc is joining other corporate heavyweights in moving jobs out of Illinois. The biggest U.S. meat company by sales said on Wednesday it will relocate all corporate employees from offices in Chicago and suburban Downers Grove, along with those in Dakota Dunes, South Dakota, to its headquarters in Springdale, Arkansas.
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Water quality lessons from East Coast farmers come to the Midwest

For many East Coast farmers, sandy beaches and gentle waves don’t represent an oasis away from stressful days in the field. Instead, they’re another piece of the already complicated puzzle of farming. The Chesapeake Bay watershed, which spans 64,000 square miles in Delaware, Maryland, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Agriculture Online

Evening Edition | Tuesday, October 4, 2022

In this Evening Edition, get caught up on harvest progress, relay cropping, and fire danger in Iowa. Editor Natalina Sents Bausch reports on harvest in Tennessee. Farmers in The Volunteer State made more harvest progress than any other top corn growing state, with a surge of 22%. In total, 64%...
IOWA STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Know your Tennessee Constitutional amendments

November’s midterm elections approach, and for Tennesseans, that means only a handful of major hot-ticket races.  Gov. Bill Lee has opposition for his second term from Dr. Jason Martin of Nashville. Martin entered the race as a reaction to Lee’s oft-criticized — from all political segments — handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state, […] The post Know your Tennessee Constitutional amendments appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

What your vote for Amendment 1 could mean this upcoming November

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Tennesseans heading out to the polls in November will have the chance to vote on Amendment 1 which would make the Right-to-Work statute become part of the state constitution. So what does your vote yes or no mean? Lincoln Memorial University Law Associate Dean William Gill said...
TENNESSEE STATE
Daily Helmsman

2022 Midterm Elections: The Races to Watch in Tennessee

On Nov. 8, millions of voters will go to the polls to cast their ballot in the 2022 midterm elections. At stake in this election are 35 U.S. Senate seats, all 435 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, 36 gubernatorial elections, and thousands of state legislators. Also at stake...
TENNESSEE STATE
Agriculture Online

‘Very high’ crop fire danger for northwest Iowa

There was almost no rainfall in Iowa this past week, and the risk of fires associated with harvest are elevated in the western part of the state, according to the National Weather Service. There now are “very high” risks of cropland fires in areas of northwest Iowa, the service says....
IOWA STATE
actionnews5.com

Once endangered Tennessee fish makes epic recovery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The snail darter, a tiny Southeastern fish at the center of an epic battle over Endangered Species Act protection in the 1970s, is no longer considered imperiled. The snail darter held up construction of the Tellico Dam in Tennessee for more than two years as...
TENNESSEE STATE

