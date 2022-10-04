Read full article on original website
Agriculture Online
Missouri law creates new biofuel incentives
Earlier this week, Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed legislation that included new incentives to boost biodiesel and ethanol sales. House Bill 3 creates a 2¢ per-gallon retail incentive for diesel blends containing between 5% and 10% biodiesel. Blends containing between 11% and 20% will receive a 5¢ per-gallon retail incentive.
Tennessee state veterinarian lifts poultry restrictions after bird flu confirmed in backyard flock
Several weeks after highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) was detected in a backyard flock in northwest Tennessee, the state veterinarian decided to lift the poultry restrictions that were implemented statewide.
Invasive fish could eradicate Tennessee bass species
An invasive species of bass has been detected in Tennessee waterways, and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) says it could be detrimental to the state's native species.
Aircraft to drop raccoon rabies vaccines in Tennessee
Wildlife officials will begin distributing rabies vaccine packets by aircraft this week in East Tennessee, Southwest Virginia, and North Carolina.
Agriculture Online
Dairy Business Builder grant applications now open to dairy farmers in 11 states
Dairy farmers, manufacturers, and processors in 11 states can now apply for a new round of Dairy Business Builder grants through the Dairy Business Innovation Alliance (DBIA), a partnership between the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association and the Center for Dairy Research at the University of Wisconsin–Madison. Applications are open now until Nov. 10 at 5:00 p.m.
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Tyson Foods moves corporate jobs to Arkansas in latest blow to Chicago
CHICAGO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc is joining other corporate heavyweights in moving jobs out of Illinois. The biggest U.S. meat company by sales said on Wednesday it will relocate all corporate employees from offices in Chicago and suburban Downers Grove, along with those in Dakota Dunes, South Dakota, to its headquarters in Springdale, Arkansas.
Agriculture Online
Water quality lessons from East Coast farmers come to the Midwest
For many East Coast farmers, sandy beaches and gentle waves don’t represent an oasis away from stressful days in the field. Instead, they’re another piece of the already complicated puzzle of farming. The Chesapeake Bay watershed, which spans 64,000 square miles in Delaware, Maryland, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia,...
Agriculture Online
Evening Edition | Tuesday, October 4, 2022
In this Evening Edition, get caught up on harvest progress, relay cropping, and fire danger in Iowa. Editor Natalina Sents Bausch reports on harvest in Tennessee. Farmers in The Volunteer State made more harvest progress than any other top corn growing state, with a surge of 22%. In total, 64%...
Know your Tennessee Constitutional amendments
November’s midterm elections approach, and for Tennesseans, that means only a handful of major hot-ticket races. Gov. Bill Lee has opposition for his second term from Dr. Jason Martin of Nashville. Martin entered the race as a reaction to Lee’s oft-criticized — from all political segments — handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state, […] The post Know your Tennessee Constitutional amendments appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
wvlt.tv
What your vote for Amendment 1 could mean this upcoming November
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Tennesseans heading out to the polls in November will have the chance to vote on Amendment 1 which would make the Right-to-Work statute become part of the state constitution. So what does your vote yes or no mean? Lincoln Memorial University Law Associate Dean William Gill said...
East Tennessee fish removed from endangered species list after 47 years
KODAK, Tenn. (WATE) — A fish found in East Tennessee has become the first fish species in the eastern United States to be delisted from the Federal List of Threatened and Endangered Wildlife due to recovery efforts, The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced Tuesday. The snail darter, a three-inch fish named after its primary […]
Daily Helmsman
2022 Midterm Elections: The Races to Watch in Tennessee
On Nov. 8, millions of voters will go to the polls to cast their ballot in the 2022 midterm elections. At stake in this election are 35 U.S. Senate seats, all 435 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, 36 gubernatorial elections, and thousands of state legislators. Also at stake...
TN, KY communities implement burn bans due to dry weather
Amid concerns about the recent dry weather conditions posing a fall fire hazard, several localities in Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky have issued burn bans.
Agriculture Online
‘Very high’ crop fire danger for northwest Iowa
There was almost no rainfall in Iowa this past week, and the risk of fires associated with harvest are elevated in the western part of the state, according to the National Weather Service. There now are “very high” risks of cropland fires in areas of northwest Iowa, the service says....
Sample ballots for Nov. 8 elections in East Tennessee
WATE 6 is providing sample ballots for residents help residents in East Tennessee be informed voters.
thecentersquare.com
Tennessee incumbent Gov. Bill Lee facing Democrat challenger Martin with contrasting views
(The Center Square) — Incumbent Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee was uncontested in the primary and will be facing Democrat Jason Martin in the Nov. 8 general election. Lee won by a wide margin over Democrat Karl Dean in 2018 and will battle for a second term with Martin, who beat Memphis’ JB Smiley by roughly 1,500 votes for the nomination.
actionnews5.com
Once endangered Tennessee fish makes epic recovery
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The snail darter, a tiny Southeastern fish at the center of an epic battle over Endangered Species Act protection in the 1970s, is no longer considered imperiled. The snail darter held up construction of the Tellico Dam in Tennessee for more than two years as...
NOAA, NWS release October 2022 outlook for temperatures, precipitation; what it means for East TN
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center have released the October 2022 outlook for temperatures and precipitation on Monday, showing what could be a warmer and wetter-than-average month for much of the country. But in East Tennessee, that isn't exactly the case.
utdailybeacon.com
East Tennessee Maverick: Remove slavery from Tennessee, vote yes on Amendment 3
Slavery is still in the state constitution of Tennessee. You read that right, there is still an exception to the total abolition of slavery within our state. It lies within the unethical, outdated construction of our criminal justice system. Article I, Section 33 of our constitution states that “slavery and...
Tennessee Wildlife Federation joins Smokies Safe Passage project for animal crossings
The Tennessee Wildlife Federation has joined the Smokies Safe Passage Coalition to work toward ending wildlife-vehicle collisions or WVCs to create a safer area for both people and wildlife to travel.
