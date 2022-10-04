Read full article on original website
Aurora lawmakers check out homeless complex in San AntonioDavid HeitzSan Antonio, TX
The San Antonio entrepreneur giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Fifty-Six Years Ago, Texas Endured Its First Modern Mass-Shooting; Since Then, Many More Have Followed.Savannah VillanuevaSutherland Springs, TX
San Antonio pageant winner makes Miss USA history but contestants claim that the contest was "rigged"Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Northeastern Employee Arrested in Texas over Campus Bomb HoaxLarry LeaseBoston, MA
KSAT 12
Woman accused of stabbing ex, hitting his wife with a metal pipe in H-E-B parking lot
SAN ANTONIO – A woman is facing charges after San Antonio police say she stabbed her ex-boyfriend in the face with a screwdriver and hit his wife with a metal pipe as she left an East Side H-E-B. Amanda Diann Cristan, 34, was arrested on Wednesday on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, records with the Bexar County Jail show.
foxsanantonio.com
Two teens charged with murder in death of innocent woman killed in drive-by shooting
SAN ANTONIO - Two teenage boys are charged with murder and aggravated assault in the death of a woman killed in a drive-by shooting on the Far West Side. The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday at a home off Bald Mountain Drive near Marbach Road and Loop 1604. Bexar...
KSAT 12
BCSO: 2 teens charged with murder, assault after woman killed in drive-by shooting
SAN ANTONIO – Two teens who are in custody following a deadly drive-by shooting in West Bexar County are facing more charges, including murder, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. The driver of the vehicle involved in the shooting, a 14-year-old, and a 15-year-old passenger were arrested...
KSAT 12
SAPD investigating after man is found fatally shot on East Side street
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was found fatally shot on the city’s East Side early Thursday morning. Officers were called around 1 a.m. to the intersection of East Houston Street and North Polaris Street, not far from North New Braunfels Avenue after receiving word of shots fired.
foxsanantonio.com
Officers say as many as 60 rounds were fired in fatal shooting of young man on East Side
SAN ANTONIO - A man is dead after being shot on the East Side. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Thursday at East Houston Street and North Polaris Street. Police said when they got to the scene, they found a young man with several gunshot wounds. EMS attempted life-saving measures, but were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
KSAT 12
2 men, 2 woman arrested after SAPD tracks stolen car to West Side apartment
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police arrested four people after an investigation into a vehicle theft led officers to the Alazan Apache Courts on the West Side. Police said the stolen vehicle was first spotted at around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 1000 block of San Fernando. The vehicle was parked and occupied, and a detective maintained surveillance and asked for backup.
KSAT 12
Man arrested for threatening to shoot up workplace for Toyota subcontractors, records show
SAN ANTONIO – An employee for a Toyota subcontractor has been arrested after police said he threatened to shoot up his workplace earlier this week. Kevin Louis Kresta, 51, was booked on Wednesday and charged with terroristic threat causing public fear, a third-degree felony, records with the Bexar County Jail show.
KSAT 12
Man arrested after stabbing another man for loudly revving car engine at Walmart, Kerrville PD says
KERRVILLE, Texas – A Kerrville man got into an argument with another man in a Walmart parking lot and attacked him with a knife for loudly revving his car’s engine, according to Kerrville police. Not long after the incident, the armed man was arrested and charged with aggravated...
KSAT 12
Robbery suspect facing multiple charges after stealing lottery tickets and evading deputies, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO – A man who authorities say robbed a West Bexar County convenience store is facing additional charges after he ran from deputies twice, according to records. Trevion Warner, 25, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with robbery and two counts of evading arrest, records with the Bexar County Jail show. He was also booked on two previous, unrelated marijuana charges.
KSAT 12
San Antonio man sentenced to 50 years in prison for shooting death of convenience store owner
SAN ANTONIO – A capital murder case ended in a plea deal for a 22-year-old San Antonio man. Zion Talavera is accused of being one of two men who went on a string of aggravated robberies in 2019 and shot 58-year-old store owner Gemunu Gamarachchilage. Gamarchchilage was in the...
KSAT 12
Woman shot by daughter’s boyfriend after evicting him, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are looking for a 29-year-old man who they say took some parting shots as he left an East Side home on Tuesday night. They say he shot a woman in her stomach after she ordered him to leave the home and also tied a teenager’s arms before locking him inside a storage shed.
iheart.com
San Antonio Police Officer Fired After Shooting Suspect At McDonald's
A San Antonio Police officer has been fired after an investigation into an officer-involved shooting that took place on Sunday. Police made the announcement today and in the process released video of the incident, including a separate video describing the investigation into the case. The shooting took place on Sunday...
KSAT 12
SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek information in murder of 29-year-old man
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are asking the public for information to identify and locate a suspect accused of killing a 29-year-old man in August. SAPD officers responded to a call at an abandoned apartment complex in the 5300 block of Northwest Loop 410 around 2:32 p.m. on Aug. 27.
WOWT
Second suspect arrested in Omaha guitar shop robbery
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police have identified and arrested a second suspect in a frightening armed robbery over the summer. Records show Marco Lopez, 29, of San Antonio, Texas, was booked in the Douglas County Jail on Wednesday evening. He faces five counts of robbery and four counts of false imprisonment.
KSAT 12
Man arrested for hit-and-run crash that killed San Antonio mom on Mother’s Day weekend
SAN ANTONIO – A driver who ran a red light at a Northwest Side intersection and struck another car, killing its driver, has been arrested months after the crash, according to records. Christopher Shad Sharp, 39, has been charged with failure to stop and render aid resulting in death,...
KTSA
Two teens, 14 and 15, shoot at two Bexar County homes; killing one, wounding another
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two houses were shot at in western Bexar County early Tuesday morning. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said two teens, ages 14 and 15, drove a stolen car to a house on Bald Mountain — off of Loop 1604 and Marbach Road — just after midnight. Someone in the car fired a gun at a house.
KSAT 12
Man upset over eviction shoots woman, ties up teen with duct tape, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man who was upset about being kicked out of the home he shared with his girlfriend’s family shot a woman and tied up a teenage boy with tape, according to San Antonio police. Officers found both victims around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at their home,...
News Channel 25
2 teens accused of killing wrong person in drive-by shooting in Bexar County
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — Two teenagers were arrested early Tuesday for killing a woman and wounding another in a drive-by shooting. Authorities say; however, the teenagers shot up the wrong house and struck unintended victims. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar spoke at a news conference saying a 25-year-old woman...
KSAT 12
Man hospitalized, suspect on the run, after stabbing just northwest of downtown, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A 50-year-old man is hospitalized in critical condition following a stabbing just northwest of downtown early Tuesday morning, according to San Antonio police. The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. in the 700 block of North Colorado Street, not far from Perez Street and North Frio Street.
spectrumlocalnews.com
San Antonio man sentenced to 8 years in prison after meetup with officer posing as teen
SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio man has to serve eight years in prison for sending sexually inappropriate messages to someone he believed to be a teenage girl, with intentions of meeting up, according to the San Antonio Police Department. An officer showed up to the meetup back in 2021 instead, posing as the teen girl Reuben Garcia, 56, thought he’d been talking to.
