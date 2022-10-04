ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

SAPD investigating after man is found fatally shot on East Side street

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was found fatally shot on the city’s East Side early Thursday morning. Officers were called around 1 a.m. to the intersection of East Houston Street and North Polaris Street, not far from North New Braunfels Avenue after receiving word of shots fired.
KSAT 12

2 men, 2 woman arrested after SAPD tracks stolen car to West Side apartment

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police arrested four people after an investigation into a vehicle theft led officers to the Alazan Apache Courts on the West Side. Police said the stolen vehicle was first spotted at around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 1000 block of San Fernando. The vehicle was parked and occupied, and a detective maintained surveillance and asked for backup.
KSAT 12

Robbery suspect facing multiple charges after stealing lottery tickets and evading deputies, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – A man who authorities say robbed a West Bexar County convenience store is facing additional charges after he ran from deputies twice, according to records. Trevion Warner, 25, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with robbery and two counts of evading arrest, records with the Bexar County Jail show. He was also booked on two previous, unrelated marijuana charges.
KSAT 12

Woman shot by daughter's boyfriend after evicting him, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are looking for a 29-year-old man who they say took some parting shots as he left an East Side home on Tuesday night. They say he shot a woman in her stomach after she ordered him to leave the home and also tied a teenager’s arms before locking him inside a storage shed.
iheart.com

San Antonio Police Officer Fired After Shooting Suspect At McDonald's

A San Antonio Police officer has been fired after an investigation into an officer-involved shooting that took place on Sunday. Police made the announcement today and in the process released video of the incident, including a separate video describing the investigation into the case. The shooting took place on Sunday...
KSAT 12

SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek information in murder of 29-year-old man

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are asking the public for information to identify and locate a suspect accused of killing a 29-year-old man in August. SAPD officers responded to a call at an abandoned apartment complex in the 5300 block of Northwest Loop 410 around 2:32 p.m. on Aug. 27.
WOWT

Second suspect arrested in Omaha guitar shop robbery

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police have identified and arrested a second suspect in a frightening armed robbery over the summer. Records show Marco Lopez, 29, of San Antonio, Texas, was booked in the Douglas County Jail on Wednesday evening. He faces five counts of robbery and four counts of false imprisonment.
spectrumlocalnews.com

San Antonio man sentenced to 8 years in prison after meetup with officer posing as teen

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio man has to serve eight years in prison for sending sexually inappropriate messages to someone he believed to be a teenage girl, with intentions of meeting up, according to the San Antonio Police Department. An officer showed up to the meetup back in 2021 instead, posing as the teen girl Reuben Garcia, 56, thought he’d been talking to.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

