Grand Rapids, MI

Kalamazoo Gazette

Hearing set in crash that killed, injured Make-A-Wish bicyclists

IONIA COUNTY, MI – A judge set a Nov. 10 hearing to determine if Mandy Marie Benn should stand trial on charges in the traffic deaths of two Make-A-Wish bicyclists. Ionia County District Judge Raymond Voet said Wednesday, Oct. 5, that Benn, 42, of Ionia, would undergo a preliminary examination next month in a late July crash that killed Edward Erickson, 48, of Ann Arbor, and Michael Salhaney, 57, of Bloomfield Hills.
IONIA COUNTY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Woman killed in Muskegon County crash

MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A 68-year-old Fruitport Township woman died Tuesday, Oct. 4, in a crash. The victim’s name has not been released. The crash, reported at 4:48 p.m., involved a collision with a semi-tractor trailer at Heights Ravenna Road and Brooks Road, Fruitport Township police said. The...
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI
MLive

Man accused of torturing dogs, sharing video online

KENT COUNTY, MI – A man accused of producing videos of dogs being tortured is facing multiple charges. He faces four counts of creation of animal crush videos and four counts of distribution of animal crush videos – all seven-year felonies. The incidents occurred between Nov. 16, 2020, and April 22, 2022, in Kent County, the federal indictment said.
KENT COUNTY, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Allegan County deputy arraigned for crash

On September 29, 2922, Allegan County Prosecuting Attorney Myrene Koch arraigned Thomas Goggins, 42, for a moving violation causing death and for a moving violation causing serious impairment of a body function. These charges stemmed from a review of the police reports and consultation with crash reconstruction investigators into the June 12, 2022 accident that injured driver Jose Nunez and killed his passenger Ofelia Nunez.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Man, 20, found with empty liquor bottles in car after deadly East Beltline crash, police say

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The driver who allegedly caused a deadly crash had been drinking and police found empty liquor bottles in his car, court documents show. Just after 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, several officers went to the intersection of Knapp Street NE & E Beltline Avenue NE on the report of a serious accident. When they got there, they saw a woman dead, lying in the median. She has been identified as 54-year-old Clarissa Duran from New Mexico. Family notifications have been made.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids, MI
