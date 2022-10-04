Read full article on original website
68-Year-Old Woman Killed In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Muskegon County (Muskegon County, MI)
According to the Fruitport Township Police, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Muskegon County on Tuesday. The crash happened at Heights Ravenna Road and Brooks Road at [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Lockdown lifted at schools after police arrest car theft suspect in Norton Shores
NORTON SHORES, MI – Some area schools were placed in a lockdown Thursday morning as officers from multiple agencies searched the area for a suspect in a car theft. Lockdowns at those schools, which police did not identify, have since been lifted, according to a news release from Norton Shores Police Department.
Hearing set in crash that killed, injured Make-A-Wish bicyclists
IONIA COUNTY, MI – A judge set a Nov. 10 hearing to determine if Mandy Marie Benn should stand trial on charges in the traffic deaths of two Make-A-Wish bicyclists. Ionia County District Judge Raymond Voet said Wednesday, Oct. 5, that Benn, 42, of Ionia, would undergo a preliminary examination next month in a late July crash that killed Edward Erickson, 48, of Ann Arbor, and Michael Salhaney, 57, of Bloomfield Hills.
Bus Drivers Rescue 2-Year-Old Abandoned By Car Thief Near Grand Rapids
I can't even imagine this scenario happening to me from any perspective, but nonetheless it's real, and thank GOD for the bus drivers who acted. A 2-year-old kid in Kentwood, just outside of Grand Rapids, is safe, after school bus drivers picked him up off the side of the road, after he was abandoned by a car thief!
10-year-old bicyclist critically injured in Ottawa County collision with vehicle
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI -- A 10-year-old bicyclist was critically injured in a collision with a vehicle Wednesday in the Jenison area. Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies said the girl was attempting to cross 20th Avenue, at Caroline Street, when she was struck by a northbound vehicle about 5:40 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5. The girl was not wearing a helmet.
At toddler’s fatal overdose, vape in crib, pills, ‘pot of vomit’ on floor
The parents of a Kentwood toddler who died from an accidental overdose in June are facing criminal charges in the child’s death.
10-Year-Old Critically Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Ottawa County (Ottawa County, MI)
According to the Ottawa County Sheriff Deputies, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Ottawa County on Wednesday. The crash happened at 20th Avenue at Caroline street at [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Baby’s injuries were caused by ‘a blow to the head,’ medical examiner testifies
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A Grand Rapids man will head to trial after being bound over on charges alleging he was responsible for his 2-month-old son’s death. The cause of the child’s death, according to a medical examiner, was a “blow to the head,” the doctor testified in court.
Woman killed in Muskegon County crash
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A 68-year-old Fruitport Township woman died Tuesday, Oct. 4, in a crash. The victim’s name has not been released. The crash, reported at 4:48 p.m., involved a collision with a semi-tractor trailer at Heights Ravenna Road and Brooks Road, Fruitport Township police said. The...
1 Person Injured In A Motorcycle Crash On I-96 (Alto, MI)
On Tuesday afternoon, authorities responded to a motorcycle crash that injured a person on I-96 in Alto. The crash happened at Alden Nash Avenue. According to the police, a box truck traveling on [..]
Man accused of torturing dogs, sharing video online
KENT COUNTY, MI – A man accused of producing videos of dogs being tortured is facing multiple charges. He faces four counts of creation of animal crush videos and four counts of distribution of animal crush videos – all seven-year felonies. The incidents occurred between Nov. 16, 2020, and April 22, 2022, in Kent County, the federal indictment said.
54-Year-Old Killed In Fatal Crash In Grand Rapids (Grand Rapids, MI)
According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, a fatal crash was reported in Grand Rapids on Friday. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Allegan County deputy arraigned for crash
On September 29, 2922, Allegan County Prosecuting Attorney Myrene Koch arraigned Thomas Goggins, 42, for a moving violation causing death and for a moving violation causing serious impairment of a body function. These charges stemmed from a review of the police reports and consultation with crash reconstruction investigators into the June 12, 2022 accident that injured driver Jose Nunez and killed his passenger Ofelia Nunez.
Man gets minimum 22 years prison for fatal shooting in Walmart parking lot
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A 27-year-old man has been sentenced to a minimum 22 years in prison for killing another man in a Walmart parking lot over what police described as a domestic situation. Tyray Holliday was sentenced to 20-30 years in prison for second-degree murder in the death of...
Man, 20, found with empty liquor bottles in car after deadly East Beltline crash, police say
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The driver who allegedly caused a deadly crash had been drinking and police found empty liquor bottles in his car, court documents show. Just after 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, several officers went to the intersection of Knapp Street NE & E Beltline Avenue NE on the report of a serious accident. When they got there, they saw a woman dead, lying in the median. She has been identified as 54-year-old Clarissa Duran from New Mexico. Family notifications have been made.
Truck drives into path of SUV, sends driver to hospital in Lowell Twp.
LOWELL CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A driver is suffering serious injuries after a crash in Lowell Charter Township, Michigan State Police say. The crash happened at 12:41 p.m. Tuesday on Alden Nash at the eastbound entrance ramp to I-96. State police from the Grand Rapids Post say a box...
Kentwood parents charged with involuntary manslaughter
Medication was found scattered throughout the house and on the floor, authorities said. Detectives also found a vape pen in the toddler's crib.
Thief steals vehicle with 2-year-old inside, drops child by road side
KENTWOOD, MI -- A thief stole a vehicle with a 2-year-old inside early Tuesday in Kentwood, but soon after left the child along a road side. The child was not harmed and quickly reunited with the parents. Kentwood police responded about 8:10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4 to the area of...
Bystanders pull critically injured driver from burning car after U.S. 31 crash
OTTAWA COUNTY – Bystanders rescued a critically injured man from his burning car after a collision on U.S. 31, police said. The injured man is a 25-year-old Grand Haven Township resident. His name was not released. The crash happened around 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, on U.S. 31 near...
25-Year-Old Man Injured After A Two-Vehicle Crash On U.S. 31 (Ottawa County, MI)
Police responded to a two-vehicle crash that critically injured a man on U.S. 31 near Buchanan Street in Grand Haven Township. According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Deputies, the [..]
