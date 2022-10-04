Authorities warn of new scam using PA State Police phone numbers

PITTSBURGH (100.1 FM and AM 1020 KDKA) According to state police, a new phone scam has began targeting residents across the Keystone State.

Pennsylvania State Police announced Sunday that scammers are spoofing their phone numbers to convince a target that they are interacting with a known, trusted source.

The scammers ask for payments or gift cards and threaten arrest if they’re not forwarded.

Police want to remind residents that they would never call you to ask for gift cards or payments over the phone.

Troopers say you should never give out personal information to anyone you don’t know.