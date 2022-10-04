ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Authorities warn of new scam using PA State Police phone numbers

By Kdka News Staff
KDKA News Radio
KDKA News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s7xg9_0iLUppO600

PITTSBURGH (100.1 FM and AM 1020 KDKA) According to state police, a new phone scam has began targeting residents across the Keystone State.

Pennsylvania State Police announced Sunday that scammers are spoofing their phone numbers to convince a target that they are interacting with a known, trusted source.

The scammers ask for payments or gift cards and threaten arrest if they’re not forwarded.

Police want to remind residents that they would never call you to ask for gift cards or payments over the phone.

Troopers say you should never give out personal information to anyone you don’t know.

Comments / 0

Related
NewsRadio WILK

Pa. State Police warn you to be wary of a new scam

There's a new scam the Pennsylvania State Police are warning you about. There are criminals who are spoofing PSP phone numbers to try and steal from you. Here's how it works. You receive a call or text that shows it's from what appears to be a phone number related to the Pennsylvania State Police. The same thing can happen in email directing you to a phony website. The scammers are asking for you to send gift cards to pay for offenses or you will be arrested. PA State Police remind you they will never contact you in that manner and will never ask for gift cards for payment at any time.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Outdoor Life

Someone Poached This Big Pennsylvania Buck Near a Federal Prison

Officials with the Pennsylvania Game Commission are seeking help from the public after a big buck was discovered dead in central Pennsylvania’s Union County. When someone called in a tip on Oct. 3 and said they’d heard a shot well after legal shooting light in Gregg Township, the Northcentral Region dispatch reporter called game warden cadet Brooke Hargenrader to investigate. Upon arriving at the scene, she discovered a trophy-class buck lying dead in a field along Route 44, near the federal Allenwood penitentiary.
UNION COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

PENNSYLVANIA STATEWIDE NEWS: 19 Individuals and 13 Businesses Charged with Fraud for Car Title Washing Ring

On Wednesday, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced criminal charges against 19 individuals and 13 separate businesses for “title washing.”. The participants in these criminal rings included George Frietto of George’s Garage, in Old Forge, Luis Salazar of Salazar Auto Sales, of New Oxford, and N & G Towing in Dover, their employees, several used-car dealers from within and outside Pennsylvania, and an authorized tag and title agency.
OLD FORGE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Keystone State#Pennsylvania State Police#Phone Numbers#Fraud#Pa State Police#Am 1020
abc27.com

Pennsylvania men charged in connection to $171K mail theft

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Three Pennsylvania men were arrested and charged for their alleged connection to a USPS Arrow Key and mail theft from blue collection boxes. According to United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero, the three men were arrested and charged by Indictment with conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, aggravated identity theft, conspiracy to commit mail theft, possession of stolen mail, and robbery of a postal carrier.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBRE

4 businesses charged with selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —  Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in PA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Remains identified as teen missing since 1969

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police announced today that human remains discovered in Luzerne County nearly 10 years ago have been identified as those of a Wilkes-Barre teenager who went missing four decades earlier. PSP is asking for the public’s help to find the person responsible for the death of Joan Marie Dymond. She was […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Lootpress

Virginia man sentenced for cocaine possession could see up to 30 years behind bars

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Virginia man was sentenced Monday on felony charges of Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Deliver. Reports from Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti Jr. indicate that, on Monday, October 3, 2022, Charles D. Faltz of Courtland Virginia was sentenced to no less than 2 and no more than 30 years in prison on the possession charge to which the defendant pled guilty on July 22, 2022.
COURTLAND, VA
Pocono Update

Pennsylvania Offering $5 Million In Grants For Targets Of Hate-Crimes

After reports that hate crimes have tripled in Pennsylvania, the commonwealth is offering vulnerable nonprofits some help to beef up their security. PENNSYLVANIA STATE | On Oct. 3, 2022, Governor Tom Wolf announced $5 million in grants for nonprofit organizations helping communities targeted by hate crimes. This initiative is part of the Nonprofit Security Program, signed into law after the 2018 Pittsburgh Tree of Life synagogue shooting, where 11 people were murdered. The money will be available for churches, synagogues, temples, mosques, and other nonprofit organizations subject to hate crimes to enhance their physical security.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KDKA News Radio

KDKA News Radio

Pittsburgh, PA
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from Pittsburgh.

 https://www.audacy.com/kdkaradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy