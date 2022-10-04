John Fetterman talks exclusively with Big K Morning Show about his health and Dr. Oz

In an exclusive interview with the Big K Morning Show, US Senate candidate John Fetterman defended his health with one month to go until the November 8 election.

Fetterman's opponent Dr. Mehmet Oz has used the former Braddock mayor's health as a touchpoint during his campaign.

Most recently, Oz released his own health records, and challenged Fetterman to do the same.

Fetterman told the Big K Morning Show exclusively, his health is not a concern:

"I believe in the doctors, the local UPMC doctors", he says, "that say that we're fit to run, and to work, as opposed to a doctor that is a fraud".

He says he does still have issues with auditory processing, which may cause him to miss a word or blend words together.

Fetterman also addressed rumors that he will need a heart transplant after he had a Defibrillator installed.

“That’s just more lies, whether it’s a lie against my record on crime, whether that is all these other issues, no that’s just simply not true,” said Fetterman.