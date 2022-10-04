ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

John Fetterman talks exclusively with Big K Morning Show about his health and Dr. Oz

By Kdka News Staff
KDKA News Radio
KDKA News Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FxtVr_0iLUpnrs00

In an exclusive interview with the Big K Morning Show, US Senate candidate John Fetterman defended his health with one month to go until the November 8 election.

Fetterman's opponent Dr. Mehmet Oz has used the former Braddock mayor's health as a touchpoint during his campaign.

Most recently, Oz released his own health records, and challenged Fetterman to do the same.

Fetterman told the Big K Morning Show exclusively, his health is not a concern:

"I believe in the doctors, the local UPMC doctors", he says, "that say that we're fit to run, and to work, as opposed to a doctor that is a fraud".

He says he does still have issues with auditory processing, which may cause him to miss a word or blend words together.

Fetterman also addressed rumors that he will need a heart transplant after he had a Defibrillator installed.

“That’s just more lies, whether it’s a lie against my record on crime, whether that is all these other issues, no that’s just simply not true,” said Fetterman.

Comments / 6

Related
Newsweek

John Fetterman's Chances of Beating Dr. Oz as Crowds Seen at Rally

Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman rallied in Philadelphia on Saturday as he looks to beat Dr. Mehmet Oz in the race for Senate. During the visit, the first since launching his bid to the Senate in February 2021, Fetterman gathered some 600 people, evenly split between white and Black voters. The vote of Black communities in Pennsylvania will be key for the Democratic candidate to win the state's Senate seat.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Braddock, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
CBS Pittsburgh

Anti-Fetterman billboard paid for by Oz campaign goes up in Braddock

BRADDOCK (KDKA) - Right next to the "Welcome To Braddock" sign is a new billboard, paid for by the Dr. Oz campaign. It shows toilet paper with the quote "Soft on skin, soft on bottoms" and then a picture of John Fetterman with the quote "Soft on Crime." Fetterman, prior to becoming lieutenant governor was the mayor of Braddock and he still lives there. In response, the Fetterman campaign said he confronted violence and there have been no deadly shootings in Braddock in over five years. The full statement they provided to KDKA is below. "Dr. Oz would not last a second in Braddock. This rich, fancy man lives in a mansion on a hill in New Jersey, what does he know about confronting crime? Nothing, he has no idea and no real solutions.The reality is that John has actually taken on crime, as Mayor of Braddock John succeeded in confronting the gun violence epidemic – with Braddock going 5 ½ years without the loss of life through gun violence. As Mayor, John worked closely with the police and the community, showing up at crime scenes himself. Oz has not done anything on crime."
BRADDOCK, PA
The Independent

John Fetterman’s lead over Dr Oz is cut in half in new Pennsylvania poll

John Fetterman now holds a slim lead over his opponent, Dr Mehmet Oz, in a new poll of likely voters in Pennsylvania’s much-watched Senate race.But despite his opponent’s gains, most still expect the Democratic lieutenant governor to win his race and flip the Senate seat held by retiring GOP Sen Pat Toomey.A new poll from The Hill and Emerson College released on Friday found that Mr Fetterman continues to lead his opponent — he has never before trailed Dr Oz in polling from a major firm — but now only holds a two-point advantage over the celebrity TV doctor....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS News

In Biden's hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, voters speak out on economy and hotly contested Senate race

With multiple visits by President Biden and by former President Donald Trump, Pennsylvania is once again becoming the battleground in American politics. A recent CBS News survey shows the economy and inflation remain top concerns for both Republican and Democratic voters. Eight in 10 Pennsylvania voters say higher prices have been difficult or a hardship for them.
SCRANTON, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mehmet Oz
The Independent

Pennsylvania Republican Doug Mastriano calls for 40 days of fasting to save flailing campaign

Doug Mastriano, the Trump-endorsed Republican gubernatorial nominee in Pennsylvania, called for 40 days of fasting and prayer as his campaign significantly lags behind Democratic nominee Josh Shaprio. The call comes after Mr Mastriano’s rally in Harrisburg was poorly attended and his campaign fails to gain traction, The Philadelphia Inquirerreported.Mr Mastriano has often adopted the language of Christian nationalism and has come under fire for his far-right positions. Most recently, he faced criticism for saying in 2019 that women should be charged with murder if they violated his proposed abortion ban. Mr Mastriano posted an image of hands open in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
People

Jane Fonda Makes First Public Appearance Since Cancer Diagnosis at Pennsylvania Conference for Women

Jane Fonda revealed that she had been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in a September social media post Jane Fonda is back in the spotlight. On Thursday, The Grace and Frankie star, 84, made her first public appearance since she revealed her cancer diagnosis in September, taking the stage to speak at the 2022 Pennsylvania Conference for Women. Fonda looked typically chic at the Pennsylvania Convention Center event, dressed in gray pants and a belted gray and red plaid blazer, which she teamed with a white shirt. The actress accessorized the look with dark gray boots...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KDKA News Radio

KDKA News Radio

Pittsburgh, PA
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from Pittsburgh.

 https://www.audacy.com/kdkaradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy