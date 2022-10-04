ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canfield, OH

3 dead after SUV hits deer, then truck on Indiana Toll Road

By Associated Press
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Three people died and two others were injured when an SUV struck a deer along the Indiana Toll Road and crashed into an oncoming pickup truck, police said.

Indiana State Police said preliminary findings indicate the SUV was traveling westbound just before 8 p.m. Sunday when it struck a deer, crossed the tollway's center median and collided with an eastbound pickup truck in northern Indiana's St. Joseph County.

Child severely injured in Sunbury homecoming parade

Both the SUV's driver, Mark Pelini, 31 of Canfield, Ohio, and its sole passenger, Jillian Marian, 31, of Youngstown, Ohio, were pronounced dead at the scene, as was the pickup truck's front seat passenger, Jane Beecher, 57 of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

The pickup's driver, David Taylor, 56 of Harrisburg, and a back seat passenger, Christopher Taylor, 29 of Harrisburg, were hospitalized with serious injuries, police said.

Competitors outraged after anglers caught cheating in Ohio walleye tournament

The crash near the South Bend west plaza prompted an hours-long closure of the tollway's eastbound lanes for the crash investigation and removal of the vehicles. Traffic was moving in both directions again on Monday morning, WSBT-TV reported.

The toll road runs about 156 miles (251 kilometers) across the northernmost part of Indiana from its border with Ohio to its border with Illinois.

WDTN

Ohio’s COVID-19 cases hit milestone unseen in months

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 9,997 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, going under 10,000 for the first time in nearly six months. The state has seen consistently smaller case rates, breaking a 10-week pattern in the past two weeks. Prior to July, the state’s COVID-19 spread had not broken 20,000 […]
OHIO STATE
