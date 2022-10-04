Read full article on original website
Hot off the Press: Branford Land Trust Fall NewsletterJen PayneBranford, CT
OPEN SOURCE @ CITY: A Group Show during Artspace’s Open Source 2022Jen PayneNew Haven, CT
It's Taylor Swift Night At Toad's PlaceFlorence CarmelaNew Haven, CT
New Haven Teen Indicted on Carjacking, Firearm, and Conspiracy ChargesThe Daily ScoopNew Haven, CT
(NOT FORGOTTEN) Julieanna Miller Cold Case 1982Ryan LincolnOld Saybrook, CT
Man accused of robbing New London restaurant at gunpoint over undelivered order
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – A man is accused of robbing a New London restaurant at gunpoint on Wednesday evening. New London police said just before 11 p.m., officers responded to the report of a robbery at the Wings & Pies Restaurant on State Street. Police determined that a man and woman entered the restaurant […]
NewsTimes
CT's The Place 2 Be, Soulfully Vegan win FoodiE Awards at The Big E
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut was well-represented in The Big E's first annual FoodiE Awards this year, as Soulfully Vegan and The Place 2 Be each took home honors for their creations. Both were first-time vendors at New England's biggest fair, which wrapped its 17-day run on Oct. 2.
New Britain Herald
Two New Britain natives who rode bikes together as kids reunited to do the same now in their 60s
NEW BRITAIN – About a year ago two city natives ran into each other on their cycling routes and rekindled a friendship that goes back 50-some years. Jim Mason and Eddy Giungi rode bikes around New Britain together when they were kids. Now in their mid-sixties, they reconnected through the hobby since catching each other in passing.
6 options offered for Case Mountain cabin
MANCHESTER — A group of passionate residents turned out for the Board of Directors meeting Tuesday night to voice their support for preserving the Case Mountain log cabin in a series of phases. The Adirondack-style cabin was built around 1917 along a pond, and is included in the Case...
New Britain Herald
'Cortney's Dips & Sauces' finds winning recipe
BERLIN – ‘Cortney’s Dips & Sauces’ came about after Cortney Troup’s father, Franklin, created the recipe for what is now the businesses’ famous Savory Onion & Peppercorn Dip. “I started the business in 2018, and began renting the VFW kitchen in New Britain in...
New Britain Herald
New Britain police looking to charge another suspect in shooting at city park where child's birthday was taking place
NEW BRITAIN – Police are looking to charge at least the fifth suspect in connection with a shooting that occurred in a city park in August while a child’s birthday was taking place. Three people have already been charged with partaking in the shooting – in which no...
New Britain Herald
Political action committee formed to protect Berlin Visiting Nursing Association from closure
BERLIN – A political action committee has formed to protect the Berlin Visiting Nurses Association from possible closure. This comes after the Berlin Town Council approved several questions to appear on the Nov. 8 ballots to amend the Town’s Charter. The question in dispute, if approved, would allow the town to change VNA operations via ordinance.
ctexaminer.com
In Face Of Rising Rents, Poor Repair, Curtailed Leases, Tenants Unions Gain Foothold in Connecticut
The garage doors of a Stamford high-rise are often stuck open, so anyone can walk in and go up to the apartments inside. Tenants say they sometimes hear people in the hallways at night, and sometimes their door handles jiggle as if someone is trying to get in. Tenants say...
NewsTimes
New Haven, Hamden students told to 'leave the guns alone' in empowerment conference
NEW HAVEN — A conference geared toward Black and brown students from Hamden and New Haven public schools sought to empower and prepare them for a responsible, bright adulthood. Nearly 200 middle schoolers participated in workshops at Southern Connecticut State University from professionals on various topics such as impact...
9 teens facing riot charges after huge brawl in downtown Stamford
The caught-on-video incident shows 30-40 people screaming, fighting and confronting each other after a half day of school.
hwy.co
See the Abandoned and Haunted Norwich State Hospital
Several locations around the United States carry particular lore within their very foundation. Norwich State Hospital in Connecticut is one of these places. Norwich State Hospital is a popular spot for fans of the paranormal to visit. It has decades of stories of strange happenings and sightings within its property....
New Britain Herald
'Experience of the Future': Newly-renovated McDonald's in New Brite Plaza opens again to public
NEW BRITAIN – The new look of McDonald’s has arrived in New Britain. “My success is based on who I have,” said Keith Santacroce, owner and operator of the New Brite Plaza restaurant. “My family first at home supports me; they deal with the long, hard hours and motivate me. My team here, they’re all warriors; I have a management team with over 200 years of collective McDonald’s experience, a crew training team with over 50 years of McDonald’s experience and a crew that runs the gamut from brand new to 17 plus years. We can accomplish nothing without them and I want to thank them dearly.”
Yale Daily News
Community members protest local restaurant for wage theft, alleged police retaliation
Civil and labor rights groups in New Haven are protesting alleged police retaliation in the face of a case of wage theft. John Lugo, organizing director for the advocacy group Unidad Latina en Accion, was arrested by New Haven police on Aug. 30 for disorderly conduct while protesting alleged wage theft. ULA contends that NHPD behavior constituted a case of assault, and have protested both the original wage theft case as well as Lugo’s arrest.
NBC Connecticut
Prince Tech in Hartford Closed Today Due to Staff Shortage
A technical high school in Hartford is closed on Wednesday. The principal of A.I. Prince Technical High School said the closure is due to a staff shortage. He did not elaborate about the reason for the shortage. It's unclear if the shortage will impact school on Thursday.
Register Citizen
Feds: Bronx man sentenced for allegedly supplying drugs to Waterbury ring
WATERBURY — A Bronx man was sentenced to more than seven years in prison followed by five years of supervised release Wednesday for his alleged involvement in local drug trafficking activity, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Prosecutors said Algenys Paulino, also known as “Chico” and “Lying Queen,”...
South Windsor PD arrest man for chaining pitbull without food or water
SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — South Windsor police arrested a man on animal cruelty-related charges on Tuesday. Just after 12:30 p.m., South Windsor officers said they arrested 40-year-old Damien Addington of East Hartford on an active arrest warrant. The charges stem from an incident back in August of 2022, when South Windsor police responded to […]
fox61.com
'Everybody cooks from the heart' | 2 chefs bring Puerto Rican flavor to Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. — Both come from Puerto Rico to the Nutmeg state and proudly display their culture and heritage through their stories and food, creating flair and flavor from "The Island of Enchantment" to Connecticut. Brenda Torres is the chef and restaurant owner of Criollismo Restaurant in New Britain,...
Girlfriend of Orange Street homicide victim remembers him as 'humble, outgoing'
HARTFORD, Conn. — The girlfriend of a Hartford homicide victim is sharing his story as police search for the suspects responsible for his death. Andre Gaston was gunned down outside of his home on Orange Street early Wednesday morning, making this incident the city’s 30th homicide this year and the second just this week.
Increased occupancy at Yale New Haven Hospital causes issues for patients and physicians
This means that when it is determined that a patient must be admitted to the hospital, it can take over 4 hours to get them out of the waiting room.
Police: Fairfield vape shop sold marijuana to underage customers — even after previous arrest
FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Fairfield vape shop that already had been busted for selling marijuana to underage customers has now been suspended by the Connecticut Department of Labor, according to Fairfield police. The move comes after an investigation into Rose Smoke and Vape Shop, which is located at 2035 Black Rock Trnpk. in Fairfield. […]
