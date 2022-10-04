ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berlin, CT

NewsTimes

CT's The Place 2 Be, Soulfully Vegan win FoodiE Awards at The Big E

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut was well-represented in The Big E's first annual FoodiE Awards this year, as Soulfully Vegan and The Place 2 Be each took home honors for their creations. Both were first-time vendors at New England's biggest fair, which wrapped its 17-day run on Oct. 2.
HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

6 options offered for Case Mountain cabin

MANCHESTER — A group of passionate residents turned out for the Board of Directors meeting Tuesday night to voice their support for preserving the Case Mountain log cabin in a series of phases. The Adirondack-style cabin was built around 1917 along a pond, and is included in the Case...
MANCHESTER, CT
New Britain Herald

'Cortney's Dips & Sauces' finds winning recipe

BERLIN – ‘Cortney’s Dips & Sauces’ came about after Cortney Troup’s father, Franklin, created the recipe for what is now the businesses’ famous Savory Onion & Peppercorn Dip. “I started the business in 2018, and began renting the VFW kitchen in New Britain in...
BERLIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Political action committee formed to protect Berlin Visiting Nursing Association from closure

BERLIN – A political action committee has formed to protect the Berlin Visiting Nurses Association from possible closure. This comes after the Berlin Town Council approved several questions to appear on the Nov. 8 ballots to amend the Town’s Charter. The question in dispute, if approved, would allow the town to change VNA operations via ordinance.
BERLIN, CT
hwy.co

See the Abandoned and Haunted Norwich State Hospital

Several locations around the United States carry particular lore within their very foundation. Norwich State Hospital in Connecticut is one of these places. Norwich State Hospital is a popular spot for fans of the paranormal to visit. It has decades of stories of strange happenings and sightings within its property....
NORWICH, CT
New Britain Herald

'Experience of the Future': Newly-renovated McDonald's in New Brite Plaza opens again to public

NEW BRITAIN – The new look of McDonald’s has arrived in New Britain. “My success is based on who I have,” said Keith Santacroce, owner and operator of the New Brite Plaza restaurant. “My family first at home supports me; they deal with the long, hard hours and motivate me. My team here, they’re all warriors; I have a management team with over 200 years of collective McDonald’s experience, a crew training team with over 50 years of McDonald’s experience and a crew that runs the gamut from brand new to 17 plus years. We can accomplish nothing without them and I want to thank them dearly.”
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Yale Daily News

Community members protest local restaurant for wage theft, alleged police retaliation

Civil and labor rights groups in New Haven are protesting alleged police retaliation in the face of a case of wage theft. John Lugo, organizing director for the advocacy group Unidad Latina en Accion, was arrested by New Haven police on Aug. 30 for disorderly conduct while protesting alleged wage theft. ULA contends that NHPD behavior constituted a case of assault, and have protested both the original wage theft case as well as Lugo’s arrest.
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Prince Tech in Hartford Closed Today Due to Staff Shortage

A technical high school in Hartford is closed on Wednesday. The principal of A.I. Prince Technical High School said the closure is due to a staff shortage. He did not elaborate about the reason for the shortage. It's unclear if the shortage will impact school on Thursday.
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Feds: Bronx man sentenced for allegedly supplying drugs to Waterbury ring

WATERBURY — A Bronx man was sentenced to more than seven years in prison followed by five years of supervised release Wednesday for his alleged involvement in local drug trafficking activity, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Prosecutors said Algenys Paulino, also known as “Chico” and “Lying Queen,”...
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

South Windsor PD arrest man for chaining pitbull without food or water

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — South Windsor police arrested a man on animal cruelty-related charges on Tuesday. Just after 12:30 p.m., South Windsor officers said they arrested 40-year-old Damien Addington of East Hartford on an active arrest warrant. The charges stem from an incident back in August of 2022, when South Windsor police responded to […]
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT

