Ex-Yankees coach could be lock as Phillies manager after clinching NL wild card
Meet the new boss, same as the old boss. The Phillies did more than just clinch a playoff spot with Monday’s 3-0 win over the Houston Astros. Philadelphia may have also guaranteed Rob Thomson returns next season as manager. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. When Philadelphia...
Braves’ Hall of Famer trolls Mets after Atlanta clinches NL East title
Another win for Greg Maddux. The Hall-of-Fame right-hander turned to Twitter Tuesday to celebrate the Atlanta Braves clinching the National League East division title. In doing so, he trolled the New York Mets in the process. Even after 2 decades it’s still nice to see the @Braves beat the @NewYorkMets...
CBS News
Philadelphia Phillies clinch 1st postseason berth since 2011
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- At long last, the longest postseason drought in baseball has ended, three days after baseball's previous longest drought ended. The Philadelphia Phillies punched their first ticket to the postseason since 2011 with a 3-0 win over the Houston Astros on Monday night. Aaron Nola took a perfect...
Greg Maddux completely savaged the Mets after Braves clinched NL East
Greg Maddux was one of the best pitchers of his generation. The former Atlanta Braves ace threw some shade at the Mets after his old team clinched the NL East. Maddux won 355 games as a member of the Braves, Cubs, Dodgers and Padres. He’s known primarily for his time in Atlanta and Chicago, however, and his accomplishments with the Braves of the 1990’s.
We now know who the Phillies will play in the NL Wild Card Round
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Phillies know who they're playing Friday. With the San Diego Padres' 6-2 win over the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night, the Phillies are now locked into the National League's third wild-card spot.The Phillies will face the St. Louis Cardinals for three games in St. Louis on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Game times have yet to be announced.Zack Wheeler will start Game 1 and Aaron Nola will be on the mound for Game 2. If there's a Game 3, the Phillies will send out Ranger Suarez.St. Louis has yet to reveal their pitching plans, but...
numberfire.com
Garrett Stubbs catching for Philadelphia on Tuesday night
Philadelphia Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs is batting ninth in Tuesday's lineup against the Houston Astros. Stubbs will operate behind the plate after J.T. Realmuto was benched on the road. In a matchup against right-hander Justin Verlander, our models project Stubbs to score 10.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
Mariners to start playoffs on road, Haggerty hurts leg
SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners will start their first playoff trip in two decades on the road after a costly 4-3 loss Monday night to the Detroit Tigers, who got a two-run homer from Javier Báez. Sam Haggerty singled with two outs in the ninth inning and hurt his left groin while sliding into second base on a successful steal. He needed assistance to leave the field, an arm draped over manager Scott Servais and an athletic trainer. Haggerty is scheduled for an MRI on Tuesday. “Getting to the end of the regular season is always a challenge,” a reserved Servais said.
Phillies in NL Wild Card: The cheapest tickets available for Philadelphia Phillies vs. St. Louis Cardinals
After 11 years, the Phillies are in the playoffs. Philadelphia is set to face the St. Louis Cardinals this Friday in the 2022 National League Wild Card round of the 2022 MLB Postseason. Fans who want to watch stars like Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and Aaron Nola play October baseball can do so in person via secondary ticket markets like Vivid Seats.
FOX Sports
Countdown to the MLB Playoffs: Phillies clinch final playoff spot
The 2022 MLB postseason field is all but set. The top two division winners in each league will receive byes to the Division Series. The other four teams in each league will play best-of-three series in the wild-card round, with the higher seed hosting all three games. Here's where the...
FOX Sports
2022 MLB Playoffs: FOX Sports' experts pick the winners of every series
After 162 games, it's all about October. The MLB postseason field is officially set, and the chaos of the playoffs begins Friday, with four wild-card series kicking off on the same day. Before the action begins, we asked FOX Sports' MLB writers — Ben Verlander, Deesha Thosar, Jake Mintz, Jordan...
NBC Sports
Phillies-Cardinals game times, matchups and more
Just over an hour after the Phillies lost 10-0 to the Astros in their second-to-last game of the regular season, the Padres beat the Giants to lock the National League playoff bracket. The Padres (89-72) are guaranteed the 5-seed. The Phillies (87-74) will finish as the 6-seed. This could prove...
MLB playoffs: 2022 MLB postseason bracket, playoff schedule, predictions and format
The 2022 Major League Baseball regular season has come to a close and that means it’s time for the MLB
theminaretonline.org
MLB to Implement New Rules for 2023 Season
On Friday, Sept. 9, Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred announced a docket of new rules for the 2023 season. Starting in the 2023 MLB season, the league announced the implementation of a pitch timer, bigger bases, and limitations on defensive shifts. “The rule changes we are announcing today have...
MLB playoffs: Padres-Mets National League Wild Card schedule is set
The postseason is in sight. The New York Mets will play their final regular season game on Wednesday at Citi Field against the Washington Nationals. Then, it’s time to try and stay alive. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Mets will host the San Diego Padres...
IBTimes
