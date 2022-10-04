ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

CBS News

Philadelphia Phillies clinch 1st postseason berth since 2011

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- At long last, the longest postseason drought in baseball has ended, three days after baseball's previous longest drought ended. The Philadelphia Phillies punched their first ticket to the postseason since 2011 with a 3-0 win over the Houston Astros on Monday night. Aaron Nola took a perfect...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Greg Maddux completely savaged the Mets after Braves clinched NL East

Greg Maddux was one of the best pitchers of his generation. The former Atlanta Braves ace threw some shade at the Mets after his old team clinched the NL East. Maddux won 355 games as a member of the Braves, Cubs, Dodgers and Padres. He’s known primarily for his time in Atlanta and Chicago, however, and his accomplishments with the Braves of the 1990’s.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Philly

We now know who the Phillies will play in the NL Wild Card Round

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Phillies know who they're playing Friday. With the San Diego Padres' 6-2 win over the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night, the Phillies are now locked into the National League's third wild-card spot.The Phillies will face the St. Louis Cardinals for three games in St. Louis on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Game times have yet to be announced.Zack Wheeler will start Game 1 and Aaron Nola will be on the mound for Game 2. If there's a Game 3, the Phillies will send out Ranger Suarez.St. Louis has yet to reveal their pitching plans, but...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Garrett Stubbs catching for Philadelphia on Tuesday night

Philadelphia Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs is batting ninth in Tuesday's lineup against the Houston Astros. Stubbs will operate behind the plate after J.T. Realmuto was benched on the road. In a matchup against right-hander Justin Verlander, our models project Stubbs to score 10.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

Mariners to start playoffs on road, Haggerty hurts leg

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners will start their first playoff trip in two decades on the road after a costly 4-3 loss Monday night to the Detroit Tigers, who got a two-run homer from Javier Báez. Sam Haggerty singled with two outs in the ninth inning and hurt his left groin while sliding into second base on a successful steal. He needed assistance to leave the field, an arm draped over manager Scott Servais and an athletic trainer. Haggerty is scheduled for an MRI on Tuesday. “Getting to the end of the regular season is always a challenge,” a reserved Servais said.
SEATTLE, WA
NJ.com

Phillies in NL Wild Card: The cheapest tickets available for Philadelphia Phillies vs. St. Louis Cardinals

After 11 years, the Phillies are in the playoffs. Philadelphia is set to face the St. Louis Cardinals this Friday in the 2022 National League Wild Card round of the 2022 MLB Postseason. Fans who want to watch stars like Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and Aaron Nola play October baseball can do so in person via secondary ticket markets like Vivid Seats.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Countdown to the MLB Playoffs: Phillies clinch final playoff spot

The 2022 MLB postseason field is all but set. The top two division winners in each league will receive byes to the Division Series. The other four teams in each league will play best-of-three series in the wild-card round, with the higher seed hosting all three games. Here's where the...
MLB
FOX Sports

2022 MLB Playoffs: FOX Sports' experts pick the winners of every series

After 162 games, it's all about October. The MLB postseason field is officially set, and the chaos of the playoffs begins Friday, with four wild-card series kicking off on the same day. Before the action begins, we asked FOX Sports' MLB writers — Ben Verlander, Deesha Thosar, Jake Mintz, Jordan...
MLB
NBC Sports

Phillies-Cardinals game times, matchups and more

Just over an hour after the Phillies lost 10-0 to the Astros in their second-to-last game of the regular season, the Padres beat the Giants to lock the National League playoff bracket. The Padres (89-72) are guaranteed the 5-seed. The Phillies (87-74) will finish as the 6-seed. This could prove...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
theminaretonline.org

MLB to Implement New Rules for 2023 Season

On Friday, Sept. 9, Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred announced a docket of new rules for the 2023 season. Starting in the 2023 MLB season, the league announced the implementation of a pitch timer, bigger bases, and limitations on defensive shifts. “The rule changes we are announcing today have...
MLB
