Search underway for missing Beavercreek teen
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greene County Sheriff's Office has asked the community to be on the lookout for a missing teen in the Beavercreek area.
According to a release by the Greene County Sheriff's Office, 17-year-old Danasia Johnson-Dennis ran away from her home in Beavercreek Township. Authorities believe that Danasia may be staying with unidentified friends in the Beavercreek area.
Anyone who has seen Johnson-Dennis or may have information about her location is asked to call Greene Central Communications at 937-376-5111.
