New Britain Herald
Plainville police blotter
Jonathan M. Cappellino, 20, of no known address, Plainville, was charged Sept. 28 with violation of a protective order, first degree criminal trespass and interfering/resisting arrest. Alyssa N. Barbagallo, 23, of 59 Talias Trail, Middletown, was charged Sept. 29 with second degree harassment and second degree breach of peace. Jennifer...
Woman, boyfriend charged in robbery at Manchester Walmart
A New London woman is accused of conspiring with her boyfriend in the robbery of a man who went for a ride with them to buy cocaine in Middletown and Hartford but ended up being robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot of the Manchester Walmart. DEFENDANTS: Angel R. “Biga”...
New Britain Man Who Fled After Nearly Crashing Into Cruiser In Hartford Apprehended, Police Say
A man who allegedly almost hit a Connecticut State trooper before fleeing a traffic stop in May has been arrested. State police in Hartford County arrested Christopher Nunez, age 32, of New Britain on Monday, Oct. 3 in connection with the Thursday, May 5 incident. According to state police, the...
New Britain Herald
New Britain man convicted in 2015 robbery spree charged with violating probation again
NEW BRITAIN - A New Britain man convicted in connection with a 2015 robbery and car theft spree has been charged with violating his probation again. Marcus Collins, 31, has denied the most recent violation allegations after previously admitting to the first count of violation of probation. According to judicial...
Man accused of robbing New London restaurant at gunpoint over undelivered order
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – A man is accused of robbing a New London restaurant at gunpoint on Wednesday evening. New London police said just before 11 p.m., officers responded to the report of a robbery at the Wings & Pies Restaurant on State Street. Police determined that a man and woman entered the restaurant […]
New Britain Herald
New Britain police looking to charge another suspect in shooting at city park where child's birthday was taking place
NEW BRITAIN – Police are looking to charge at least the fifth suspect in connection with a shooting that occurred in a city park in August while a child’s birthday was taking place. Three people have already been charged with partaking in the shooting – in which no...
Eyewitness News
Manchester and East Hartford Police investigating after multiple tow truck thefts
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - Manchester and East Hartford Police are investigating two incidents of stolen tow trucks. One truck was found, while the other is still missing. “Who knows if they’re ever going to find our truck,” said Jay Pitchell, Owner of Jay’s Auto Sales & Repair.
Bristol Press
Southington man who held knife to woman's throat, tried to throw her out window gets prison for violating probation, protective order
SOUTHINGTON - A Southington man convicted in an assault in which police say he held a knife to a woman’s throat before trying to throw her out of a window has been sentenced to more than a year in prison after admitting to violating his probation and a protective order that had been issued.
Hartford man, 24, dies in 'clearly targeted' shooting: Police
HARTFORD, Conn. — A Hartford man died after being shot multiple times at his home early Wednesday. Around 12:30 a.m., police responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Orange Street. When they arrived, police said they found Andre Gaston, 24, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers immediately began life-saving measures...
NECN
Police ID Man Shot, Killed in Hartford, Conn.
A man was shot and killed during what police believe was a narcotics transaction in Hartford early Wednesday morning. Officers were called to Orange Street around 12:30 a.m. after getting two ShotSpotter activations reporting multiple rounds of gunfire. When police arrived, they said they found 24-year-old Andre Gaston, of Hartford,...
Eyewitness News
Meriden homicide investigation leads to stolen firearm arrest
MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - An investigation into a homicide led to the arrest of a woman for failing to report that her gun was stolen. Ronisha Baskin of New Haven was charged with failing to report the theft of a firearm, falsely reporting an incident, and interfering with an officer.
Register Citizen
Newington cop and North Haven coach who died suddenly was 'one of our shining stars'
NEWINGTON — A local police officer who died suddenly over the weekend was a family man and consummate professional who put himself in harm’s way to help others, former colleagues said. Alan Brent Tancreti II, 49, of North Haven, died due to an “unexpected medical emergency” while off-duty...
Girlfriend of Orange Street homicide victim remembers him as 'humble, outgoing'
HARTFORD, Conn. — The girlfriend of a Hartford homicide victim is sharing his story as police search for the suspects responsible for his death. Andre Gaston was gunned down outside of his home on Orange Street early Wednesday morning, making this incident the city’s 30th homicide this year and the second just this week.
Accused Bank Robber From Hartford Nabbed After Chase, Bristol Crash, Police Say
A Connecticut man is behind bars after allegedly holding up a victim at a Webster Bank ATM at gunpoint. The incident took place in Bristol around 11:20 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 2, at the bank located at 575 Farmington Ave. According to Lt. Craig O'Connor of the Bristol Police, William Walker,...
Man Charged With DUI After Stop On I-95 Entrance Ramp In Darien
A 32-year-old man was charged after police said he drove in Fairfield County while intoxicated at more than three times the legal limit. Jeffrey Zager, of Bridgeport, was arrested following a traffic stop in Darien at about 1:20 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, the Darien Police Department reported. An officer...
New Britain Herald
New Britain man who had murder conviction tossed by CT Supreme Court set to face judge on new murder, firearm charges
NEW BRITAIN - A New Britain man whose murder conviction was overturned last month is set to be arraigned next month on murder and firearm charges. Patrick Miles, 41, of North Mountain Road, is being held on $2.5 million bond following the Connecticut Supreme Court’s unanimous decision in September to toss the conviction he faced for allegedly shooting his estranged wife in 2017, killing her.
Register Citizen
Driver ambushed in deadly Hartford carjacking attempt and shootout, police say
HARTFORD — The two suspected carjackers in Monday's deadly triple shooting appeared to take their victim by surprise, ambushing him in a brazen attempt to steal his car at gunpoint in broad daylight before he shot them, killing one, police said. One of the suspects died in the exchange...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Homicide on Park Street in Hartford under investigation
A woman is speaking out after her father was the victim of a homicide in Enfield. Waterbury police: 11-year-old arrested for posting school threat on social media. n 11-year-old is facing charges for posting a school threat on social media, according to Waterbury police. Updated: 7 hours ago. Deadly shooting...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Search for a killer in Enfield continues
Caitlin Francis and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Oct. 4, including a deadly attempted carjacking case out of Hartford. Hartford police investigate deadly carjacking on Park Street. Updated: 12 hours ago. Hartford police are investigating a homicide on Park Street Monday afternoon. Updated: 12...
wabi.tv
CT man dies in The Forks rafting accident
THE FORKS, Maine (WABI) - A Connecticut man has died after being thrown from his raft when it entered rapids along the Dead River near The Forks. The Department of Inland Fisheries says the raft had seven people on board when it came upon Big Poplar Rapid, part of Poplar Hill Falls in Somerset County.
