New Britain, CT

New Britain Herald

Plainville police blotter

Jonathan M. Cappellino, 20, of no known address, Plainville, was charged Sept. 28 with violation of a protective order, first degree criminal trespass and interfering/resisting arrest. Alyssa N. Barbagallo, 23, of 59 Talias Trail, Middletown, was charged Sept. 29 with second degree harassment and second degree breach of peace. Jennifer...
PLAINVILLE, CT
Waterbury, CT
Connecticut Crime & Safety
West Hartford, CT
New Britain, CT
New Britain, CT
FOX 61

Hartford man, 24, dies in 'clearly targeted' shooting: Police

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Hartford man died after being shot multiple times at his home early Wednesday. Around 12:30 a.m., police responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Orange Street. When they arrived, police said they found Andre Gaston, 24, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers immediately began life-saving measures...
HARTFORD, CT
NECN

Police ID Man Shot, Killed in Hartford, Conn.

A man was shot and killed during what police believe was a narcotics transaction in Hartford early Wednesday morning. Officers were called to Orange Street around 12:30 a.m. after getting two ShotSpotter activations reporting multiple rounds of gunfire. When police arrived, they said they found 24-year-old Andre Gaston, of Hartford,...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Meriden homicide investigation leads to stolen firearm arrest

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - An investigation into a homicide led to the arrest of a woman for failing to report that her gun was stolen. Ronisha Baskin of New Haven was charged with failing to report the theft of a firearm, falsely reporting an incident, and interfering with an officer.
MERIDEN, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain man who had murder conviction tossed by CT Supreme Court set to face judge on new murder, firearm charges

NEW BRITAIN - A New Britain man whose murder conviction was overturned last month is set to be arraigned next month on murder and firearm charges. Patrick Miles, 41, of North Mountain Road, is being held on $2.5 million bond following the Connecticut Supreme Court’s unanimous decision in September to toss the conviction he faced for allegedly shooting his estranged wife in 2017, killing her.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Homicide on Park Street in Hartford under investigation

A woman is speaking out after her father was the victim of a homicide in Enfield. Waterbury police: 11-year-old arrested for posting school threat on social media. n 11-year-old is facing charges for posting a school threat on social media, according to Waterbury police. Updated: 7 hours ago. Deadly shooting...
ENFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Search for a killer in Enfield continues

Caitlin Francis and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Oct. 4, including a deadly attempted carjacking case out of Hartford. Hartford police investigate deadly carjacking on Park Street. Updated: 12 hours ago. Hartford police are investigating a homicide on Park Street Monday afternoon. Updated: 12...
ENFIELD, CT
wabi.tv

CT man dies in The Forks rafting accident

THE FORKS, Maine (WABI) - A Connecticut man has died after being thrown from his raft when it entered rapids along the Dead River near The Forks. The Department of Inland Fisheries says the raft had seven people on board when it came upon Big Poplar Rapid, part of Poplar Hill Falls in Somerset County.
SOMERSET COUNTY, ME

