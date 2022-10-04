Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hot off the Press: Branford Land Trust Fall NewsletterJen PayneBranford, CT
OPEN SOURCE @ CITY: A Group Show during Artspace’s Open Source 2022Jen PayneNew Haven, CT
It's Taylor Swift Night At Toad's PlaceFlorence CarmelaNew Haven, CT
New Haven Teen Indicted on Carjacking, Firearm, and Conspiracy ChargesThe Daily ScoopNew Haven, CT
The Legend Behind this Connecticut Opera House is TerrifyingTravel MavenAnsonia, CT
Register Citizen
Connecticut company cutting 1,000 office jobs, report says
Note: Stanley Black & Decker has refuted the initial Wall Street Journal report, but has declined to say how many layoffs there are. Read more about their response here. New Britain-based Stanley Black & Decker plans to cut as many as 1,000 jobs from its finance departments, according to a report.
Register Citizen
Cromwell board denies proposed 1M square-foot warehouse in wetlands
CROMWELL — The Inland Wetlands and Watercourses Agency on Wednesday narrowly voted to deny a developer's proposal to build a 1 million square-foot warehouse in the Mattabesset watershed. Chair John Whitney and agency members Wynn Muller, Stacy Dabrowski and Joseph Corlis voted against the application. William Yeske, Robert Donohue...
Lamont meets with M&T Bank CEO about layoffs and customer service complaints
Amid questions about layoffs and customer service, Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Conn.) met with M&T Bank CEO and Chairman René F. Jones in Hartford Tuesday afternoon.
New Britain Herald
'Cortney's Dips & Sauces' finds winning recipe
BERLIN – ‘Cortney’s Dips & Sauces’ came about after Cortney Troup’s father, Franklin, created the recipe for what is now the businesses’ famous Savory Onion & Peppercorn Dip. “I started the business in 2018, and began renting the VFW kitchen in New Britain in...
The Largest Flea Market in Connecticut is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Elephant's Trunk Flea Market is one of the largest markets in Connecticut and all of New England. Located in the town of New Milford, Elephant's Trunk is just a short drive away from Massachusetts and New York. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to fresh food.
Register Citizen
L.L. Bean pop-up shop brings Bootmobile to Torrington this weekend
Outdoor lifestyle brand L.L.Bean will be having a pop-up shop at the Torrington Library on 12 Daycoeton Place for two days, Oct. 8 and 9, Torrington Mayor Elinor Carbone posted announcement on Facebook Tuesday. Customers will be able to buy L.L. Bean’s “iconic” products like boots, shirts and tote bags with exclusive deals and more from from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
New Britain Herald
Friends of Berlin-Peck Library hosting bag sale to support programs
BERLIN – Books and other media will be sold by the bagful at an upcoming event. The Friends of the Berlin-Peck Memorial Library announced they will be hosting a $5/Bag Sale. Tuesday, Oct. 18 through Thursday, Oct. 20. The event will take place in their storeroom in the Berlin Community Center, located below the library, at 230 Kensington Rd.
New Britain Herald
Berlin officials hoping to secure nearly $1 million in grant funding for improvements around rail station
BERLIN – Town officials are hoping to secure nearly $1 million in grant funding from the state to make improvements to several areas around the Berlin Rail Station. Berlin Town Council authorized Town Manager Arosha Jayawickrema to apply for the Department of Community and Economic Development’s (DECD) CT Community Challenge Program, which plans to award $1 to $10 million grants with a 50% local funding match.
Register Citizen
Scovil Hoe Factory in Higganum center slated for mixed-use development
HADDAM — A developer has proposed to repurpose a late 19th-century manufacturing site on Candlewood Hill Road into a commercial destination that would boost the town's revitalization effort, one official says. Farmington-based Parker Benjamin submitted an application to the Planning and Zoning Commission for a mixed-use development at the...
Register Citizen
Yale New Haven Health signs agreement to acquire three Connecticut hospitals
Yale New Haven Health has signed an agreement to acquire three Connecticut hospitals and other related healthcare businesses from Los Angeles-based Prospect Medical Holdings, officials with both organizations said Thursday. The $400 million deal calls for Yale New Haven Health to assume certain liabilities of Prospect Medical that are not...
ctexaminer.com
Gales Ferry Site ‘the Wrong Place’ for Dredging Business on the Thames
Cashman Dredging & Marine Contracting Co., LLC is seeking permits to operate a Solid Waste Treatment Facility, GFI, in Gales Ferry. GFI will treat and transport dredge spoils (bottom material/mud & rocks) overland to “brownfield” locations in the northeast. Responsible dredge spoils management is understood and supported but,...
ctexaminer.com
Proposed Whole Foods Parking Lot Would Overlap Setbacks In Old Saybrook
OLD SAYBROOK – Parking may be a concern as the owners of a Boston Post Road shopping plaza attempt to prepare for Whole Foods, which has signed a lease to open a store in Old Saybrook. Bringing in Whole Foods will require some changes to the plaza, said David...
ctexaminer.com
In Face Of Rising Rents, Poor Repair, Curtailed Leases, Tenants Unions Gain Foothold in Connecticut
The garage doors of a Stamford high-rise are often stuck open, so anyone can walk in and go up to the apartments inside. Tenants say they sometimes hear people in the hallways at night, and sometimes their door handles jiggle as if someone is trying to get in. Tenants say...
Transatlantic service returns to Bradley airport
Transatlantic service is returning to Bradley International Airport next year, according to the Connecticut Airport Authority and the Governor’s office. Beginning March 26, 2023, Aer Lingus resumes nonstop flights from Bradley to Dublin Ireland.
ctexaminer.com
State Terminates Agreement to Sell Mystic Oral School to Respler Homes
GROTON — The state has terminated its contract to sell the Mystic Oral School to Respler Homes LLC, a deal that a number of residents have opposed since its inception in 2019. “Governor Lamont has directed DECD to terminate the contract for the sale of the Mystic Education Center...
Increased occupancy at Yale New Haven Hospital causes issues for patients and physicians
This means that when it is determined that a patient must be admitted to the hospital, it can take over 4 hours to get them out of the waiting room.
Waterbury business drops off 10K propane tanks in southwest Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury business has stepped up to help relief efforts following Hurricane Ian’s destruction in southwest Florida. “The pictures didn’t do it justice,” said Chris Duncan, the transport manager of Pareco Gas. “A lot of devastation, heartaches. It’s an eerie feeling to go down streets that should be dark.” The company’s […]
Renters, Homebuyers Get $4M Lifeline
Tatania Sellers was pregnant, in between jobs, and looking for some way to get herself and her kids into an apartment — not into a homeless shelter. Thanks to a newly launched city aid program, she and her family were able to move into a new home on Starr Street in her “time of need.”
NBC Connecticut
Seymour Expectant Mother Grappling With Car Theft as Social Media Trend Continues
Ashleigh Schlemmer is due with her first child on Nov. 15. She has a lot to do prepare, but didn’t expect dealing with a car theft as something that would be on her to-do list. “They just found the car like on, open, running, lights on, radio on, everything,”...
More than 300 M&T employees in Connecticut laid off with more to come
(WTNH) – M&T Bank, which recently merged with People’s United Bank, has laid off more than 300 Connecticut employees. M&T Bank told Connecticut Attorney General William Tong in a letter that 325 employees were notified in July 2021 that they were being terminated. There are 333 people who are scheduled to be released in the […]
