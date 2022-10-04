Read full article on original website
New Britain Herald
Second suspect charged in Plainville shoplifting that turned violent
PLAINVILLE – Police have charged a second suspect in a shoplifting in Plainville that turned violent. Jamar Sims, 19, of New Haven, was arrested Monday and charged with second-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit second-degree robbery, third-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit third-degree larceny and third-degree assault. According to the warrant...
New Britain Herald
New Britain police blotter
Christopher Andino, 30, 342 Washington St., New Britian, second-degree breach of peace. Antonio Shyquan Squirewell, 31, 79 Hope Cir., Windsor, interfere w/ officer/resisting, improper parking, ill opn mv under suspension. Kathleen Mikayla DePaolis, 18, 62 Fairview St. Flr. 1, New Britain, improper use-marker/lic/rgstr, improper turns, failure to display lights, operate/parks...
Woman, boyfriend charged in robbery at Manchester Walmart
A New London woman is accused of conspiring with her boyfriend in the robbery of a man who went for a ride with them to buy cocaine in Middletown and Hartford but ended up being robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot of the Manchester Walmart. DEFENDANTS: Angel R. “Biga”...
New Britain Herald
Newington police blotter
Kara Tsakiris, 49, 325 Hillcrest Ave., Newington, interfere w/ officer/resisting, disorderly conduct, violation of protective order. John P. Aliano, 39, 83 Main St. Apt. 16b, Newington, violation of probation. Doryan L. Baldwin, 39, 3512 Bayview Ave. Apt. Q, Brooklyn, NY, first-degree criminal trespass, interfere w/ officer/resisting. Tricia Jakubowicz, 42, 201...
New Britain Herald
New Britain man convicted in 2015 robbery spree charged with violating probation again
NEW BRITAIN - A New Britain man convicted in connection with a 2015 robbery and car theft spree has been charged with violating his probation again. Marcus Collins, 31, has denied the most recent violation allegations after previously admitting to the first count of violation of probation. According to judicial...
Bristol Press
Southington man who held knife to woman's throat, tried to throw her out window gets prison for violating probation, protective order
SOUTHINGTON - A Southington man convicted in an assault in which police say he held a knife to a woman’s throat before trying to throw her out of a window has been sentenced to more than a year in prison after admitting to violating his probation and a protective order that had been issued.
Hartford man arrested for drive-by shooting that killed 59-year-old bystander
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 23-year-old Hartford man is facing a murder charge in connection to a May shooting death on Zion Street, according to an announcement by police Wednesday. Guillermo Gonzalez, 59, was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting on May 10, according to police. He was pronounced at the hospital. Police said […]
New Britain Herald
New Britain police looking to charge another suspect in shooting at city park where child's birthday was taking place
NEW BRITAIN – Police are looking to charge at least the fifth suspect in connection with a shooting that occurred in a city park in August while a child’s birthday was taking place. Three people have already been charged with partaking in the shooting – in which no...
Register Citizen
Driver ambushed in deadly Hartford carjacking attempt and shootout, police say
HARTFORD — The two suspected carjackers in Monday's deadly triple shooting appeared to take their victim by surprise, ambushing him in a brazen attempt to steal his car at gunpoint in broad daylight before he shot them, killing one, police said. One of the suspects died in the exchange...
NBC Connecticut
Police ID Man Shot, Killed in Hartford
A man was shot and killed during what police believe was a narcotics transaction in Hartford early Wednesday morning. Officers were called to Orange Street around 12:30 a.m. after getting two ShotSpotter activations reporting multiple rounds of gunfire. When police arrived, they said they found 24-year-old Andre Gaston, of Hartford,...
Police looking for suspects using fake money at Walgreens in East Longmeadow
Two suspects are wanted after using counterfeit money to purchase gift cards.
Facing Firing, Thrice-in-Trouble Cop Quits
A city police officer with a history of domestic violence resigned from the force — days before he could have been fired for a repeated track record of not telling the truth on the job. The officer, Alex Morgillo, worked as a city cop for more than a decade...
New Britain Herald
New Britain woman expected to face sentencing soon in double fatal crash in Southington
SOUTHINGTON -- A New Britain woman is expected to be sentenced later this month after pleading guilty to charges connected to a Southington car accident that killed two young men. Gabriella Correa, 23, of 46 Gladden St., New Britain, is free on $250,000 bond while she awaits sentencing – which...
ATM customer robbed at gunpoint at Bristol bank
Bristol police arrested a man accused of robbing a customer at gunpoint at a Webster Bank ATM before leading officers on a chase and crashing his car.
Police identify Waterbury high school student killed in shooting on Bishop Street
A 17-year-old was shot and killed in Waterbury Tuesday night.
NBC Connecticut
Police ID Motorcyclist Killed in South Windsor Crash
Police have identified the motorcyclist who died after a crash in South Windsor last week. Investigators said 24-year-old Nathan Dallas Eberly, of Simsbury, was driving home from work at FedEx on Kennedy Road when he was struck by a tractor-trailer on Friday. The collision happened at Sullivan Avenue and Rye...
Girlfriend of Orange Street homicide victim remembers him as 'humble, outgoing'
HARTFORD, Conn. — The girlfriend of a Hartford homicide victim is sharing his story as police search for the suspects responsible for his death. Andre Gaston was gunned down outside of his home on Orange Street early Wednesday morning, making this incident the city’s 30th homicide this year and the second just this week.
Waterbury police arrest 11-year-old after threat made to Gilmartin Elementary
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police arrested an 11-year-old Monday after a threat was made on social media to Gilmartin Elementary School, according to authorities. The student does not attend the school, according to police. The threat was made Sunday, and extra police were present at the school on Monday. The student faces charges of […]
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Search for a killer in Enfield continues
Caitlin Francis and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Oct. 4, including a deadly attempted carjacking case out of Hartford. Hartford police investigate deadly carjacking on Park Street. Updated: 12 hours ago. Hartford police are investigating a homicide on Park Street Monday afternoon. Updated: 12...
Newington officer suffers fatal medical emergency at home
NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Newington police officer unexpectedly died on Saturday while he was off duty. The Newington Police Department said Officer Alan “Tank” Tancreti suffered an unexpected medical emergency at his home. “Words can not express the tremendous loss our family feels after losing Alan,” Sgt. Ryan Deane wrote in a statement. The […]
