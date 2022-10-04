ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainville, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Britain Herald

Second suspect charged in Plainville shoplifting that turned violent

PLAINVILLE – Police have charged a second suspect in a shoplifting in Plainville that turned violent. Jamar Sims, 19, of New Haven, was arrested Monday and charged with second-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit second-degree robbery, third-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit third-degree larceny and third-degree assault. According to the warrant...
PLAINVILLE, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain police blotter

Christopher Andino, 30, 342 Washington St., New Britian, second-degree breach of peace. Antonio Shyquan Squirewell, 31, 79 Hope Cir., Windsor, interfere w/ officer/resisting, improper parking, ill opn mv under suspension. Kathleen Mikayla DePaolis, 18, 62 Fairview St. Flr. 1, New Britain, improper use-marker/lic/rgstr, improper turns, failure to display lights, operate/parks...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Newington police blotter

Kara Tsakiris, 49, 325 Hillcrest Ave., Newington, interfere w/ officer/resisting, disorderly conduct, violation of protective order. John P. Aliano, 39, 83 Main St. Apt. 16b, Newington, violation of probation. Doryan L. Baldwin, 39, 3512 Bayview Ave. Apt. Q, Brooklyn, NY, first-degree criminal trespass, interfere w/ officer/resisting. Tricia Jakubowicz, 42, 201...
NEWINGTON, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Plainville, CT
Plainville, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
City
New Britain, CT
New Britain, CT
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Baker
NBC Connecticut

Police ID Man Shot, Killed in Hartford

A man was shot and killed during what police believe was a narcotics transaction in Hartford early Wednesday morning. Officers were called to Orange Street around 12:30 a.m. after getting two ShotSpotter activations reporting multiple rounds of gunfire. When police arrived, they said they found 24-year-old Andre Gaston, of Hartford,...
HARTFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Blotter
NBC Connecticut

Police ID Motorcyclist Killed in South Windsor Crash

Police have identified the motorcyclist who died after a crash in South Windsor last week. Investigators said 24-year-old Nathan Dallas Eberly, of Simsbury, was driving home from work at FedEx on Kennedy Road when he was struck by a tractor-trailer on Friday. The collision happened at Sullivan Avenue and Rye...
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Search for a killer in Enfield continues

Caitlin Francis and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Oct. 4, including a deadly attempted carjacking case out of Hartford. Hartford police investigate deadly carjacking on Park Street. Updated: 12 hours ago. Hartford police are investigating a homicide on Park Street Monday afternoon. Updated: 12...
ENFIELD, CT
WTNH

Newington officer suffers fatal medical emergency at home

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Newington police officer unexpectedly died on Saturday while he was off duty. The Newington Police Department said Officer Alan “Tank” Tancreti suffered an unexpected medical emergency at his home. “Words can not express the tremendous loss our family feels after losing Alan,” Sgt. Ryan Deane wrote in a statement. The […]
NEWINGTON, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy