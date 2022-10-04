Kaia Gerber has a signature accessory — the Celine bag — and she keeps going back to one key style in particular. The proverbial love affair seems to have started with a small black leather iteration of The 16, famously designed by Hedi Slimane on the first day of his tenure at the house. Named after Celine’s flagship address on 16 Rue Vivienne and inspired by the Parisian nature of carrying a bag by its top handle, the style was Gerber’s frequent companion in the spring of 2020. Since then, she’s relied heavily on the label’s Triomphe bag, which has so keenly punctuated her off-duty looks from Los Angeles to Paris. And, throughout all that time, she sprinkled in a range of Ava bags in earthy hues like green, brown, and black.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 3 DAYS AGO