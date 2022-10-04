Read full article on original website
Lori And Marjorie Harvey Slay In Trench Coats And Designer Shades For Paris Fashion Week
Lori and Marjorie Harvey are still killing the fashion game at Paris Fashion Week and just gave us fashion envy with their latest looks.
Watch Cher Walk the Runway at Balmain Fashion Week Show
Cher has had her fair share of buzzed-about moments in her decades-long career, and the legendary singer did it again Wednesday, with a surprise appearance at the Balmain Paris Fashion Week show. The 76-year-old closed Balmain’s spring/summer 2023 show in true diva fashion, strutting down the catwalk in a skin-tight metallic bodysuit alongside Balmain designer Olivier Rousteing. Cher emerged from backstage as the refrain to her 1999 hit, “Strong Enough,” came over the speakers, and the thousands of people in attendance at Paris’ Jean Bouin Stadium cheered her on enthusiastically as she made her way down the marble-inspired runway (in...
Ottolinger Shows Femininity Unfastened at Paris Fashion Week
Ottolinger, founded by Christa Bösch and Cosima Gadient, showcased its Spring/Summer 2023 collection during Paris Fashion Week. Set in a gallery in central Paris, guests were found sitting in a pile of mattresses, expectant for what was about to come. The absence of decoration in the room accentuated the...
Kim Kardashian Wows in a Sheer Sequin Gown at Fendi Show
Fendi made its grand debut at New York Fashion Week with a glamorous, star-studded show at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan. The event was staged in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Baguette, the house's It bag that rose to prominence in the 2000s and enjoyed a resurgence recently in the 2020s. The highly anticipated show brought out some of New York's A-list celebrities including Kim Kardashian and Sarah Jessica Parker, who helped popularize the bag on "Sex and the City."
Paris Jackson & Alessandra Ambrosio stun at Milan Fashion Week
Paris Jackson showed off her modeling skills on one of the world’s most important runways. Jackson, an actress, musician, and model, walked the runway at the Philipp Plein show, wearing a rock and roll outfit that fits right into her aesthetic. She was also photographed next to...
Lori Harvey Soars in 6-Inch Heels & Dramatic Puffy Coat for Michael Kors’ NYFW Show
Lori Harvey continues to cause a stylish stir with every arrival at New York Fashion Week. Case in point: her latest look. The model and skincare entrepreneur brought her enviable street style to the Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2023 runway presentation in New York City on Wednesday. The fashion show featured a star-studded front row with guests including Anne Hathaway, Nina Dobrev, Serena Williams and Vanessa Hudgens. Harvey dressed accordingly for the occasion, entering the high fashion affair in an oversized grey coat. The outerwear had a dramatic puffy collar and slouchy loose-fitting sleeves. The style maven teamed the jacket with a...
Bella Hadid's Impromptu Photoshoot With Emily Ratajkowski Included Itty Bitty Bras and the Lowest Rise Skirts
We already know Bella Hadid is a woman of many talents (supermodel! Actress! Style extraordinaire!), but now, she’s dipping her toes into a whole new venture: behind-the-scenes photography. On Wednesday, the model shared a series of photos detailing an inside look at Miu Miu’s Paris Fashion Week presentation, and Bella’s friend and fellow model, Emily Ratajkowski, was more than happy to participate in the impromptu shoot.
Kaia Gerber Loves This Celine Bag Because It’s So Easy To Wear
Kaia Gerber has a signature accessory — the Celine bag — and she keeps going back to one key style in particular. The proverbial love affair seems to have started with a small black leather iteration of The 16, famously designed by Hedi Slimane on the first day of his tenure at the house. Named after Celine’s flagship address on 16 Rue Vivienne and inspired by the Parisian nature of carrying a bag by its top handle, the style was Gerber’s frequent companion in the spring of 2020. Since then, she’s relied heavily on the label’s Triomphe bag, which has so keenly punctuated her off-duty looks from Los Angeles to Paris. And, throughout all that time, she sprinkled in a range of Ava bags in earthy hues like green, brown, and black.
Bella Hadid has dress spray-painted on before walking runway at Paris Fashion Week
Supermodel Bella Hadid had a dress spray-painted onto her before walking the runway Friday at a Paris Fashion Week show for luxury label Coperni.
Ayesha Curry Gives Us Style Goals In Miu Miu For Paris Fashion Week
Ayesha Curry took to Instagram to give us style goals in Miu Miu for Paris Fashion Week!
Cher Makes Second Surprise Appearance at Paris Fashion Week After Closing Out Balmain Show
The 76-year-old singer sported a rock-and-roll-inspired look topped off with leather fingerless gloves Cher is stepping out again for Paris Fashion Week. Following a surprise appearance Wednesday walking on the runway for the finale of the Balmain spring/summer 2023 show, the singer and actress, 76, attended Rick Owens' show Thursday. The "Believe" singer wore a black-and-white plaid skirt with matching pants, which she paired with a black zip-up sweatshirt and leather fingerless gloves. To complete the rock-and-roll-inspired look, she added chunky black platform shoes and an asymmetrical velvet fedora hat...
Jaden Smith Wins Fashion Week in a Mirrored Crop Top at Louis Vuitton
That's a wrap on Paris Fashion Week and, in turn, Fashion Month overall. Louis Vuitton closed out PFW with a show full of signature house codes and quite the stylish front row. Guests and Louis Vuitton ambassadors — like YouTube sensation Emma Chamberlain, "Wicked"'s Cynthia Erivo, "House of the Dragon" breakout star Milly Alcock, and Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas — took their seats as dresses, coats, and tailored sets hit the runway.
In photos: Models walk the runway for Valentino at Paris Fashion Week
Models hit the runway in Paris for Valentino's show on Sunday. Paris Fashion Week, which highlights looks for spring-summer 2023, started on Monday and will run until October 4, 2022.
Concurrent with the “Teenage Dirtbag” meme on social channels are high school reveries on the catwalk that go beyond candy-colored Mean Girls suits. There was a preppy/boyish thread that ran through the spring 2023 men’s shows that was enlivened by skateboards at JW Anderson and ERL. Meryll Rogge, from Belgium, leaned into the jock (as depicted by Hollywood); prom looks were played with at Thom Browne. Then there was All-In’s Debutante collection, presented at the Collège-lycée Jacques-Decour in Montmartre that was a reasonable stand-in for a smells-like-teen-spirit gym in Anytown, America.
Best Fashion Instagrams of the Week: Janet Jackson, Maggie Rogers, Eileen Gu, and More
So that’s a wrap! Fashion month is over. Before it finished, Janet Jackson made an incredibly chic splash in Paris. The artist headed to Thom Browne where she wore a killer skirt suit. At Givenchy, she opted for a hoodie and a sleek jacket. Finally, at Louis Vuitton, she was glistening in a puffer coat and a pair of intergalactic platform sneakers. Let’s hope Jackson makes more rounds next fashion month, too.
Bella Hadid Adds Vintage Prada To Her Envy-Inducing Wardrobe Of Archive Fashion
Bella Hadid has shown off a series of stand-out vintage looks this fashion month – but she arguably saved the best for last at the Miu Miu party in Paris on Tuesday night. The supermodel opted for a brown rumpled silk jacket and bra with a matching skirt from Prada’s spring/summer 2009 collection, which she explained on Instagram that she’d bought last year and chosen specifically for the occasion.
Doja Cat Made Paris Fashion Week Her Beauty Playground
At A.W.A.K.E Mode’s spring 2023 show in Paris earlier this morning, a golden figure emerged in the front row: Rapper Doja Cat had covered herself entirely in gold body paint from head to toe (perhaps as a cheeky nod to Bond girl Margaret Nolan in the James Bond film, Goldfinger). It was a bold beauty statement from the star, though certainly not her only one during Paris Fashion Week. All week long, the star has been taking major beauty risks and creating memorable moments with her makeup choices—each one more extravagant than the next.
Kristen Stewart debuts grunge mullet at Chanel's Paris Fashion Week show
The actress was spotted recently sporting a totally new look at Chanel's Spring/Summer 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week. Her new hair transformation comes in the form of a dark brown, grungy mullet hairstyle. She paired the look with a striped Chanel logo top, a tweed skirt, black combat-boot style boots and sultry, smoky bronze eye makeup.
Janet Jackson Talks Thom Browne, Paris, and Her Most Iconic Y2K Look
The reliably fashion-forward Janet Jackson arrived at Thom Browne’s spring 2023 show wearing a look that deftly mixed masucline and femine prep codes. The academy-ready ensemble was a natural progression of what Jackson does best. She’s been blurring and mixing traditional gender boundaries for decades now: That boxy oversized blazer she wore in “When I Think Of You;” Her form-fitting “Rhythm Nation” military garb; A leather bandeau paired with baggy jeans at the 1993 VMAs. “Even when I was a kid, I loved wearing the suits and the ties and the bow ties,” Jackson says. “I was very much so a tomboy and I still am at this stage in my life.”
Naomi Campbell Delivers Fierce Runway Walk in Grey Trench Coat & Fisherman Sandals at Tod’s Milan Fashion Week Show
Legendary supermodel Naomi Campbell has returned to grace the runways of Milan Fashion Week. Tod’s had the privilege of Campbell walking their spring/summer 2023 runway show this season. Campbell took the runway wearing a look that included a light-gray double-breasted belted wide lapel collar ankle-length leather trench coat with six buttons, and matching pants. Campbell strutted the runway in suede fisherman sandals and carrying a medium-sized blush leather handbag. Her beauty look for this runway show included a smokey eyeshadow and contoured blush. Her hair was done in a sleek straightened style. This is the second show Naomi has made headlines for during Milan...
