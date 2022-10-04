ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Europe's leaders gather in Prague but Russia isn't invited

Leaders from around 44 countries are gathering Thursday to launch a “European Political Community” aimed at boosting security and economic prosperity across the continent, with Russia the one major European power not invited. The meeting in the Czech capital Prague is the brainchild of French President Emmanuel Macron...
Germany, Denmark, Norway to deliver 16 howitzers to Ukraine

BERLIN (AP) — German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht on Sunday announced the delivery of 16 wheeled armored howitzers produced in Slovakia to Ukraine next year. The Zuzana systems would be produced in Slovakia and financed jointly with Denmark, Norway and Germany, the German minister told public broadcaster ARD after returning from her first trip to Ukraine since the start of the war there.
EXPLAINER: Russia's military woes mount amid Ukraine attacks

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Even as the Kremlin moved to absorb parts of Ukraine in a sharp escalation of the conflict, the Russian military suffered new defeats that highlighted its deep problems on the battlefield and opened rifts at the top of the Russian government.
Soccer-Brazil extend lead in world rankings, Spain drop below Italy

Oct 6 (Reuters) - In the last change to the FIFA World Rankings before the World Cup starts next month, Brazil increased their lead at the top and Spain dropped below Italy. Brazil, the only team to have competed in every World Cup finals, will go into next month's tournament in Qatar seeking a record-extending sixth crown.
New pipeline seen in Bulgaria as ‘freedom’ from Russian gas imports

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. A new natural-gas pipeline from Greece to Bulgaria has come into service, marking a significant step toward weening the country and others from a dependence on Russian energy imports. European Commission President Ursula von der...
Over 90% Smartphone Penetration Creates Different Results in Spain, Italy

Despite topping the PYMNTS ranking for smartphone ownership, the state of digital transformation in Italy and Spain diverges significantly. Drawing on data collected from over 15,000 consumers across 11 countries between April and May 2022, a recent PYMNTS report, “How The World Does Digital: The Impact Of Payments On Digital Transformation,” found that the two Southern European countries reported the highest smartphone ownership of all: 90.1% and 93.2% ownership in Italy and Spain, respectively.
Gazprom Resumes Flows to Italy

Russian gas supplies to Italy via Austria resumed, bringing some temporary relief to gas prices in Europe. Gazprom PJSC said it has found a solution with Italian buyers to overcome the regulatory changes in Austria at the end of September that were preventing transit flows, according to a company statement on Telegram. Benchmark gas futures fell as much as 4.7% after the news.
Turkey suggests Sweden, Finland can join NATO separately

PRAGUE (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Thursday there is a difference in the approaches by Sweden and Finland to meeting Turkey's security demands for them to join NATO, suggesting they might join at separate times. Turkey had threatened to block Sweden and Finland's membership in the...
Qatar ruler in Czech Republic to talk business, gas exports

Qatar’s emir paid his first visit to the Czech Republic on Wednesday for business talks expected to include a potential deal for deliveries of Qatari liquefied natural gas.Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, who is accompanied by a large delegation, was formally greeted by Czech President Milos Zeman at the Prague Castle.The emir and his entourage will meet Czech officials including Finance Minister Zbynek Stanura, Industry and Trade Minister Jozef Sikela and Transport Minister Martin Kupka.Among other issues, talks are expected to focus on deliveries of liquified natural gas from Qatar, the world's biggest LNG exporter. Following the Kremlin's...
Europe's New Club Meets Without Russia

PRAGUE (Reuters) -The European Union and its neighbours from Britain to Turkey met on Thursday to discuss shared security and energy problems stemming from Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in a rare and symbolic summit of 44 European countries - but not Russia. The Prague gathering is the inaugural summit of...
Europe holds 44-leader summit, leaves Russia in the cold

PRAGUE — (AP) — The leaders of 44 European countries stretching from Iceland all the way to Turkey met Thursday in what many said was a united stand against Russia's war on Ukraine, as an energy crisis and high inflation fueled by the conflict wreak havoc on their economies.
Gazprom Resumes Gas Exports to Italy Via Austria

(Reuters) — Russian energy giant Gazprom resumed gas exports to Italy via Austria on Wednesday after resolving an issue over guarantees that had led to the suspension of flows over the weekend. Gazprom said the company and its Italian customers had found a solution following regulatory changes in Austria...
Sweden Resumes Arms Exports to Turkey After NATO Membership Bid

OSLO/STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Sweden's Inspectorate of Strategic Products (ISP) said on Friday reversed a ban against exporting military equipment to Turkey, following the Nordic country's decision to join the NATO military alliance and agreement to overcome Turkish objections. The Sweden and Finland sought membership to NATO earlier this year following Russia's...
Brazil will be top-ranked team at World Cup in Qatar

ZURICH (AP) — Brazil will go to this year’s World Cup as the top-rated team after extending its lead over second-place Belgium in the latest FIFA rankings released Thursday. Brazil won its two warmup games in September — against Ghana and Tunisia — while Belgium lost to the...
