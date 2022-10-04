Baltimore City Lawmakers Pass Legislation Banning Street Racing and Stunt Driving

City lawmakers passed legislation that bans the obstruction of public streets and places in an effort to prevent racing and stunt driving on the streets of Baltimore.

Anyone caught racing or stunt driving in the city faces a $1,000 fine and up to a year in jail, if convicted of the misdemeanor charge.

“Baltimore City is now leading the charge to end this dangerous and disruptive behavior,” Councilman Isaac Yitzy Schleifer said in a social media post. Schleifer was one of the sponsors of the legislation.

Additionally, the law also applies to the obstruction of sidewalks, footways, alleys, and gutters for the purpose of stunt driving or racing a vehicle, according to legislative language.

Mayor Brandon Scott signed the legislation into law on Monday, Oct. 3. The new law goes into effect in 30 days.

