“I lost my entire life”: Florida man’s home and business ravaged by Hurricane Ian
Robert Podgorski had no idea how powerful Hurricane Ian could be. Then, within hours, his home, business and life as he knew it were destroyed.
Florida amusement park ride will be taken down after Missouri teen fell to his death
A towering amusement ride in central Florida's tourism district where a Missouri teen fell to his death will be taken down because of the accident, the owner said Thursday. The decision to remove the more than 400-foot ride, which opened last December in Orlando's International Drive district, was directly linked to the death of 14-year-old Tyre Sampson last March, the owner, Orlando Slingshot, said in a statement.
Watch: Florida Man Shown Escaping Pine Island as Hurricane Ian Neared Shore
The man is shown fleeing hours before the storm temporarily removed access to the island's only bridge.
Floridians weigh whether to stay or go post-Hurricane Ian
We asked our Axios Tampa Bay readers this week if Hurricane Ian made them second-guess living in Tampa Bay, or in Florida in general. For most of the roughly 20 who responded, Ian was the last straw — or at least a big motivator — to consider moving.
nbc15.com
Wisconsinites pick up the pieces following hurricane Ian
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Thousands of people in Florida are still without power following Hurricane Ian while continuing cleanup efforts, including two people with ties to Wisconsin. “It’s like any disaster situation or movie you’ve ever watched,” said former NBC15 anchor Christine Bellport. She evacuated on the...
Collier County YMCA provides aid in Florida's ongoing recovery efforts
President Biden is pledging the full support of the federal government throughout the entirety of Florida's recovery from Hurricane Ian. Ashley Lupo, president and board chair of the Collier County, Florida, YMCA, joins CBS News to discuss the ongoing recovery efforts.
Hurricane Ian: Florida Schools Close Indefinitely in Wake of Devastating Storm
Florida communities continue to rebuild in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian’s devastating impact. Students hoping… The post Hurricane Ian: Florida Schools Close Indefinitely in Wake of Devastating Storm appeared first on Outsider.
Hurricane Ian: Florida Medical Examiners Issue Grim Report
Following Hurricane Ian’s massive ravaging, Florida’s Medical Examiners’ Commission has released a grim report showing how the storm’s wrath took over 100 lives. According to the bleak spreadsheet, officials found a 96-year-old Charlotte County man trapped under a car in high water. Currently, he is the oldest victim of Hurricane Ian’s deadly path through the Southwestern part of the state.
Many still missing in Fort Myers following Ian as debris piles complicate search operations
One of the hardest-hit areas as Hurricane Ian hit Florida last week was Fort Myers. Residents there are just starting to come to terms with the loss of life and property.
Florida Gov. DeSantis urges Florida to unite as it recovers from Hurricane Ian
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is urging Floridians to come together and support the parts of the state ravaged by Hurricane Ian. CBS News’ Enrique Acevedo has more on the ongoing relief efforts.
These Florida shrimpers rode out Hurricane Ian on boats. Now, they’re left without work.
FORT MYERS, Fla. – Shrimpers who rode out Hurricane Ian on shrimp boats are struggling to find work after the devastating storm swept through Florida. The Fort Myers Beach area was home to the largest commercial shrimping fleet in the Gulf of Mexico, but now, workers Oriel Martinez Alvarado and Javier Allan Lopez are out of a job indefinitely.
Four kidnapped California family members found dead: CBS News Flash Oct. 6, 2022
Four family members kidnapped at gunpoint from their business in California have been found dead, including an 8-month-old. A federal appeals court said the Obama-era “DACA” policy that provides deportation protection and work permits to some 600,000 immigrants violates immigration law, but current enrollees can retain their status. And Anna Sorokin is being released from federal prison after overstaying her visa last year.
‘It was the hardest thing I had to do’: Woman saved brothers from Hurricane Ian storm surge
As Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwestern Florida as a category 4 storm, Darcy Bishop was riding out the storm with her two brothers when flood waters came rushing into her home. Darcy joins News NOW to share her inspiring story of survival and how she managed to save her two brothers, who were both born with cerebral palsy and have limited mobility. Oct. 4, 2022.
Sanibel Island woman filmed her ‘goodbyes’ during Ian
"I did the video because I didn't know if the next morning they were going to find my body and I hoped I could get a message out to my parents and tell them that I loved them and the people that I cared about."
Florida firefighter rescues little girl who was trapped in Hurricane Ian floodwaters
A Florida firefighter is being hailed a hero after a photo captured him rescuing a young girl who was trapped in floodwaters from Hurricane Ian, First Coast News reported.
‘Thanking God I’m alive’: Man returns to NE Ohio after Hurricane Ian decimates Florida home
For the last 22 years, Fort Myers Beach was home for Mike Dearden.
Photos from a Florida elementary school show just how high Hurricane Ian's floodwaters rose
The Lee County School District said more than half of the district's schools need repairs, with 14% of buildings facing "major damage."
Survivors cope with destruction on Sanibel Island
Florida's Sanibel Island bore the brunt of Hurricane Ian, as homes were destroyed and the only bridge connecting the island to the mainland was knocked out. Those who survived the storm now face the daunting task of repairing what remains. Manuel Bojorquez has more.
Amid historic drought, one startup "grows" water
A company is using evaporated water from tomato products to alleviate shortages in California's breadbasket. CBS News' Danya Bacchus reports.
