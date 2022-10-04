ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Florida amusement park ride will be taken down after Missouri teen fell to his death

A towering amusement ride in central Florida's tourism district where a Missouri teen fell to his death will be taken down because of the accident, the owner said Thursday. The decision to remove the more than 400-foot ride, which opened last December in Orlando's International Drive district, was directly linked to the death of 14-year-old Tyre Sampson last March, the owner, Orlando Slingshot, said in a statement.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Local
Wisconsin Government
Local
Florida Government
nbc15.com

Wisconsinites pick up the pieces following hurricane Ian

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Thousands of people in Florida are still without power following Hurricane Ian while continuing cleanup efforts, including two people with ties to Wisconsin. “It’s like any disaster situation or movie you’ve ever watched,” said former NBC15 anchor Christine Bellport. She evacuated on the...
WISCONSIN STATE
Outsider.com

Hurricane Ian: Florida Medical Examiners Issue Grim Report

Following Hurricane Ian’s massive ravaging, Florida’s Medical Examiners’ Commission has released a grim report showing how the storm’s wrath took over 100 lives. According to the bleak spreadsheet, officials found a 96-year-old Charlotte County man trapped under a car in high water. Currently, he is the oldest victim of Hurricane Ian’s deadly path through the Southwestern part of the state.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Casa#Dream Home#Banana
CBS News

Four kidnapped California family members found dead: CBS News Flash Oct. 6, 2022

Four family members kidnapped at gunpoint from their business in California have been found dead, including an 8-month-old. A federal appeals court said the Obama-era “DACA” policy that provides deportation protection and work permits to some 600,000 immigrants violates immigration law, but current enrollees can retain their status. And Anna Sorokin is being released from federal prison after overstaying her visa last year.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Relationships
NBC News

‘It was the hardest thing I had to do’: Woman saved brothers from Hurricane Ian storm surge

As Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwestern Florida as a category 4 storm, Darcy Bishop was riding out the storm with her two brothers when flood waters came rushing into her home. Darcy joins News NOW to share her inspiring story of survival and how she managed to save her two brothers, who were both born with cerebral palsy and have limited mobility. Oct. 4, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

Survivors cope with destruction on Sanibel Island

Florida's Sanibel Island bore the brunt of Hurricane Ian, as homes were destroyed and the only bridge connecting the island to the mainland was knocked out. Those who survived the storm now face the daunting task of repairing what remains. Manuel Bojorquez has more.
SANIBEL, FL
CBS News

CBS News

559K+
Followers
68K+
Post
394M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy