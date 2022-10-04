A towering amusement ride in central Florida's tourism district where a Missouri teen fell to his death will be taken down because of the accident, the owner said Thursday. The decision to remove the more than 400-foot ride, which opened last December in Orlando's International Drive district, was directly linked to the death of 14-year-old Tyre Sampson last March, the owner, Orlando Slingshot, said in a statement.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO