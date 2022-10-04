ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

Hundreds of flood victims take refuge at American Red Cross shelter at Ocean Center

By Patricio G. Balona, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
 2 days ago
DAYTONA BEACH - On Monday, Paul Sammons, of Edgewater, sat at the Ocean Center clutching a change of clothes in one arm while holding a yellow sticky note with the number 45 on it.

The loudspeaker blared and his number was called. It was his turn to take a hot shower and he was not going to miss it, he said, just as a reporter began speaking with him.

"Oh, that shower is going to be great," Sammons said, as he ran to a mobile shower facility outside the Ocean Center. He had been there since Saturday.

Ian's path:Tropical Storm Ian leaves path of destruction in Volusia and Flagler counties

Power outage:Residents wait for power as crews toil in tough conditions

American Red Cross helps flood victims

Sammons is one of hundreds of Tropical Storm Ian's flood victims who have sought help at the Ocean Center since the American Red Cross opened it as a shelter on Saturday morning, said Red Cross site manager Mike Arthur.

Although there were several evacuation emergency centers open in Volusia County for those who left their homes before the storm hit, many had to leave their homes after heavy rains flooded their residences, Arthur said.

"So, we worked with the county (Volusia) to secure this location for longer-term living," Arthur said.

At the Ocean Center, the American Red Cross is providing cots, hot meals, around-the-clock staffing including staff to provide for the medical and mental needs of flood victims. There is also a section of the Ocean Center that is designated for people with special medical needs, Arthur said.

'Oh, God, yeah. Clean clothes and a hot shower'

On Monday, several mobile shower stalls were brought to the Ocean Center and a hot shower was on everybody's mind.

"Oh, God, yeah. Clean clothes and a hot shower," said Harry Kirkbride, of South Daytona, "It's a real big deal in times like these."

Kirkbride sought shelter at the Ocean Center with his wife Sheryl Kirkbride and their two cats after their residence flooded.

And many from all over the county have taken advantage of the services, Arthur said.

On Sunday, the American Red Cross served 261 people at the shelter.

The American Red Cross shelter "does not have an expected close date" and will continue to help people who seek shelter at the Ocean Center, Arthur said.

There was too much water

Several people shared their stories of how they escaped their homes as the water rose inside.

Heather Barker said she watched as her home in the Fairway Estates subdivision in Daytona Beach filled with water and she got scared for her five children, three cats and a dog.

Barker said she did everything to stop the water from coming into the home, even using her children's blankets but it was fruitless.

"Nothing was stopping it from coming in," Barker said. "The Daytona Beach police had to come rescue us because there was too much water."

On Monday, Barker, her girlfriend and her family huddled on their cots, as her cats and dog slept in their cages.

Barker said she does not have a home to go to because it's no longer livable as "sewer backed up all into the bathroom and everywhere in the house."

At a neighboring cot, Darlene Gordon, of New Smyrna Beach, broke down in tears as she recounted how she had to leave her home on Wayne Avenue when Tropical Storm Ian's rains unexpectedly flooded her home.

"I figured we would have some rain but I didn't expect us to flood," she said, crying.

She was worried for her daughter and grandchildren. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office rescued them in a military-type vehicle but Gordon said she not would leave her dogs behind, so she slept for two days in her sport utility vehicle with her pets. When the water got low enough for her to drive out, she left and found help the Ocean Center.

"Now I have my family together again here," Gordon said, sobbing.

For now, Gordon said she doesn't know when she will have a home, since she was renting and all else is in the landlord's hands.

'It's been a blessing to be dry'

Not too far from Barker and Gordon, Sheryl Kirkbride, lay on her stomach on a cot, playing the game Fishdom on her laptop. Kirkbride, who recently moved from Belize to a South Daytona neighborhood off of Big Tree in March, also fled her home when water gushed in.

She walked in waist-deep water to a rescue vehicle and has been at the Ocean Center since Saturday.

"We got out with just the clothes we had on and our two cats and our medicine, our phones and laptop. That's all we took," she said.

Like Barker and Gordon, Sheryl Kirkbride said she is grateful for all that the American Red Cross is doing for the victims of floods from all over Volusia County.

"It's been a blessing to be dry, to have some hot food, to have where to sleep," she said. "The Red Cross has been great, and the people here, the different cultures, there is no arguing and no fighting, we seem to all get along because we are all in the same situation."

