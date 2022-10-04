ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurricane Mills, TN

WKRN

PHOTOS: Remembering Loretta Lynn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Country music legend and one of Tennessee’s sweethearts, Loretta Lynn, passed away at her home in Hurricane Mills. Here’s a glimpse of her numerous achievements and milestones during her 60-year career. 1967: First CMA Female Vocalist of the Year. In 1967, Lynn became...
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Haunted Houses to Visit for Halloween 2022

Here are some Middle Tennessee haunted houses and attractions to visit this Halloween 2022. Did we miss a location? Send us an email at news@williamsonsource.com and we will check it out. MILLERS THRILLERS   It’s time for the Zombie Hayride Reloaded! We did a mass overhaul to the entire course. It is now a combination […] The post Haunted Houses to Visit for Halloween 2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Victim identified: pedestrian struck by car airlifted to Nashville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A pedestrian was airlifted to Nashville after being hit by a car near Shoney’s restaurant Wednesday afternoon. The woman, Lavinia Meriweather, 52, was attempting to cross Wilma Rudolph Boulevard and walked in front of a 2020 Ford F-350 being driven by Arthur Cover, 62, of Cookville. Meriwether was flown to Nashville by life-flight helicopter and is reported in stable condition.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

List of Middle Tennessee farms and pumpkin patches to visit this fall

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Autumn is finally upon us. What better way to get in the holiday spirit than to check out your local pumpkin farm?. All of these farms and pumpkin patches are within driving distance of Nashville, making for a fun getaway or day trip. Even better? Some you can get into for free!
NASHVILLE, TN
Ricky

The haunted house in Tennessee that will pay $20,000 to anyone who beats it

The McKamey Manor is a haunted house located in Summertown, Tennessee that offers visitors a sum of $20,000 if they manage to complete a tour of the house and stay inside for a full 8 hours. The longest anyone has lasted inside that house is for 6 hours. The reason behind having such a high sum of reward is that completing the challenge is an extremely difficult task.
SUMMERTOWN, TN
WSMV

Woman overdoses in car with child in the backseat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire Department (NFD) officers discovered an unresponsive woman slumped over in a vehicle with a child in the backseat, according to an affidavit. In May, the woman admitted to driving and overdosing in a parking lot. She revealed that the father of the child, Kordell...
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonherald.com

Tickets on sale for paranormal investigation at historic Ravenswood Mansion

Back by popular demand, the Brentwood Historic Commission and Southern Innovative Paranormal will host two nights of paranormal investigations at Ravenswood Mansion Oct. 25-26. Tickets for “Murmurs at the Mansion” are $50 per person and include 2½ hours of a mansion tour, history, and paranormal investigation. Attendees will experience the...
BRENTWOOD, TN
radionwtn.com

Henry County High School Homecoming Court Named

Paris, Tenn.–The 2022 Henry County High School Homecoming Court has been named. The Homecoming Queen will be crowned at Friday night’s Patriots’ game with Paducah Tilghman. In photo, from left are: Reagan Bostick, sophomore; Bianca Leary, sophomore; Harlee Veazey, senior; Riley Moore, senior; Ellie Culpepper, senior; Katie Barnett, junior; and Fajona Sneed, junior. (HCHS photo).
PARIS, TN
radionwtn.com

Humphreys Returns To Henry County Schools

Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County School System welcomes back Kenneth Humphreys as director for the middle school choir program. He joins Jeremy O’Neal, who is currently working with middle school students in the district’s after school programs. Rev. Humphrey retired a few years ago as over 30 years...
HENRY COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Middle Tennessee inmate dies of drug overdose, fellow inmate charged with murder

BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Midstate inmate accused of supplying drugs to another inmate who died of an overdose is now facing a second degree murder charge. Christopher Ellis, 44, died at the Benton County Jail back in May. Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) learned Jason Johnson, 47, was responsible for supplying the drugs to Ellis.
BENTON COUNTY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Sheriff dispels social media rumors regarding Dresden football game

Weakley County Sheriff Terry McDade is hoping to dispel rumors that have circulated around Friday night’s McKenzie and Dresden football game. Sheriff McDade says his department and school officials have spent the past four days investigating numerous social media posts that were false. The sheriff says there were never...
DRESDEN, TN
wnky.com

2 indicted in Logan County shooting death

LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. – Two individuals arrested in relation to a murder investigation in Logan County have been indicted in the Logan Circuit Court. Maleek Goodson, 24, of Clarksville has been indicted on charges of murder, first-degree robbery, tampering with physical evidence and first-degree persistent felony offender. Elizabeth Ford,...
LOGAN COUNTY, KY

