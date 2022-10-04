Read full article on original website
'A force to be reckoned with' | Tennessee leaders, musicians react to the death of Loretta Lynn
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tributes are pouring in for country music queen Loretta Lynn after she died in her sleep on Tuesday, Oct. 4. She was 90 years old. "Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home at her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills," Lynn's family said on her official Instagram account.
PHOTOS: Remembering Loretta Lynn
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Country music legend and one of Tennessee’s sweethearts, Loretta Lynn, passed away at her home in Hurricane Mills. Here’s a glimpse of her numerous achievements and milestones during her 60-year career. 1967: First CMA Female Vocalist of the Year. In 1967, Lynn became...
Fans pay respects to Loretta Lynn at Hurricane Mills Ranch
Beloved country music queen Loretta Lynn was transported from her home in Hurricane Mills where she passed away to a funeral home in Waverly Tuesday afternoon.
Haunted Houses to Visit for Halloween 2022
Here are some Middle Tennessee haunted houses and attractions to visit this Halloween 2022. Did we miss a location? Send us an email at news@williamsonsource.com and we will check it out. MILLERS THRILLERS It’s time for the Zombie Hayride Reloaded! We did a mass overhaul to the entire course. It is now a combination […] The post Haunted Houses to Visit for Halloween 2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Apartment Complex Throws 'Dog Pool Party' Complete With a Treat Truck and We're Loving It
An apartment complex in Nashville, Tennessee has really set the bar for what renters are looking for. Forget an upgraded kitchen or spacious bedrooms. All we really want is what this apartment did for its furry residents. TikTok user @johnsonmichellee spilled the tea about this amazing 'dog pool party' that...
1 killed, 3 injured in Clarksville crash
At least one fatality and several injuries have been reported following a crash in Clarksville.
Victim identified: pedestrian struck by car airlifted to Nashville
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A pedestrian was airlifted to Nashville after being hit by a car near Shoney’s restaurant Wednesday afternoon. The woman, Lavinia Meriweather, 52, was attempting to cross Wilma Rudolph Boulevard and walked in front of a 2020 Ford F-350 being driven by Arthur Cover, 62, of Cookville. Meriwether was flown to Nashville by life-flight helicopter and is reported in stable condition.
List of Middle Tennessee farms and pumpkin patches to visit this fall
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Autumn is finally upon us. What better way to get in the holiday spirit than to check out your local pumpkin farm?. All of these farms and pumpkin patches are within driving distance of Nashville, making for a fun getaway or day trip. Even better? Some you can get into for free!
The haunted house in Tennessee that will pay $20,000 to anyone who beats it
The McKamey Manor is a haunted house located in Summertown, Tennessee that offers visitors a sum of $20,000 if they manage to complete a tour of the house and stay inside for a full 8 hours. The longest anyone has lasted inside that house is for 6 hours. The reason behind having such a high sum of reward is that completing the challenge is an extremely difficult task.
Humphreys County man arrested in connection to 2021 Henderson County murder
A Humphreys County man is facing charges in connection to a 2021 murder in Henderson County. Twenty-one-year-old Gabriel Seth Box, of New Johnsonville, was arrested Wednesday in Gulf Shores, Alabama on charges of Premeditated First Degree Murder, Theft, and Tampering with Evidence in the murder of 19-year-old Felicity Nicole Inman.
Bedroom fire leads to large response at North Nashville apartment complex
Multiple fire crews were dispatched to an apartment building in North Nashville early Tuesday morning after receiving reports of a bedroom fire that broke out inside one of the units.
Woman overdoses in car with child in the backseat
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire Department (NFD) officers discovered an unresponsive woman slumped over in a vehicle with a child in the backseat, according to an affidavit. In May, the woman admitted to driving and overdosing in a parking lot. She revealed that the father of the child, Kordell...
Tickets on sale for paranormal investigation at historic Ravenswood Mansion
Back by popular demand, the Brentwood Historic Commission and Southern Innovative Paranormal will host two nights of paranormal investigations at Ravenswood Mansion Oct. 25-26. Tickets for “Murmurs at the Mansion” are $50 per person and include 2½ hours of a mansion tour, history, and paranormal investigation. Attendees will experience the...
Henry County High School Homecoming Court Named
Paris, Tenn.–The 2022 Henry County High School Homecoming Court has been named. The Homecoming Queen will be crowned at Friday night’s Patriots’ game with Paducah Tilghman. In photo, from left are: Reagan Bostick, sophomore; Bianca Leary, sophomore; Harlee Veazey, senior; Riley Moore, senior; Ellie Culpepper, senior; Katie Barnett, junior; and Fajona Sneed, junior. (HCHS photo).
Community mourns the loss of retired Circuit Court 'Judge T' Jim Travis Hamilton
Retired Maury County Circuit Court Judge Jim Travis Hamilton has passed away at the age of 81. Hamilton, known to many as “Judge Jim T,” died Sunday, Sept 18 in Columbia.
The Grilled Cheeserie closing Franklin location on Main Street
Not three years later, Crystal Luna-Bogan is having to tape a note to the glass and lock the door behind her for the last time on Main Street of dishing up tots and melty sandwiches.
Humphreys Returns To Henry County Schools
Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County School System welcomes back Kenneth Humphreys as director for the middle school choir program. He joins Jeremy O’Neal, who is currently working with middle school students in the district’s after school programs. Rev. Humphrey retired a few years ago as over 30 years...
Middle Tennessee inmate dies of drug overdose, fellow inmate charged with murder
BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Midstate inmate accused of supplying drugs to another inmate who died of an overdose is now facing a second degree murder charge. Christopher Ellis, 44, died at the Benton County Jail back in May. Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) learned Jason Johnson, 47, was responsible for supplying the drugs to Ellis.
Sheriff dispels social media rumors regarding Dresden football game
Weakley County Sheriff Terry McDade is hoping to dispel rumors that have circulated around Friday night’s McKenzie and Dresden football game. Sheriff McDade says his department and school officials have spent the past four days investigating numerous social media posts that were false. The sheriff says there were never...
2 indicted in Logan County shooting death
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. – Two individuals arrested in relation to a murder investigation in Logan County have been indicted in the Logan Circuit Court. Maleek Goodson, 24, of Clarksville has been indicted on charges of murder, first-degree robbery, tampering with physical evidence and first-degree persistent felony offender. Elizabeth Ford,...
