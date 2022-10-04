Hurricane Ian images: 19 photos of the boat carnage in Southwest Florida

Of the hundreds, if not thousands of images we have seen since Hurricane Ian slammed Southwest Florida on Sept. 28, some of the most surreal images are of all the boats that were tossed around in the powerful surge and ended up in places you'd never expect them to.

Our visuals journalists are spread out Southwest Florida and these are some of the images they have captured of the displaced boats:

Pine Island

Captiva

Fort Myers Beach

Downtown Fort Myers

Cape Coral

Bonita Beach