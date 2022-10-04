ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macoupin County, IL

Granite City woman sentenced to 46 years behind bars in killing of Macoupin County man

By Steven Spearie, State Journal-Register
 2 days ago
A Granite City woman who was convicted Aug. 24 of the 2015 slaying of a rural Macoupin County man she was in an online relationship with was sentenced Monday to 46 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Chancey Y. Hutson, who turns 32 Tuesday, had broken into the home of Cody J. Adams, 34, of Woodburn on New Year's Day 2015.

Hutson and William D. Kavanaugh, 37, of Edwardsville, who is awaiting trial in the case, had not expected Adams and his mother to be home at the time of the break-in, according to police statements.

Woodburn is an unincorporated community about three miles west of Bunker Hill.

Evidence during the trial suggested Adams struggled with Hutson and Kavanaugh during the break-in. During that struggle, a mask Hutson was wearing came off.

Adams' mother, who also struggled with Hutson, was not able to make a positive identification of Hutson.

The case went cold for a little more than two years before a database matched Hutson's DNA to the DNA on the mask.

Adams died of a single gunshot to the upper arm and chest.

Facebook records admitted at the trial showed Hutson and Adams had an online relationship of a sexual nature. There was no evidence, said state's attorney Jordan Garrison, that they ever met up before.

Kavanaugh is being housed on a $1 million bond in the Macoupin County Jail in Carlinville. He is next in court on Nov. 2, Garrison said.

Seventh Judicial Circuit Court Associate Judge Joshua Meyer pronounced Monday's sentence.

It marked the first time a first-degree murder verdict has been achieved in Macoupin County since the 1980s.

Contact Steven Spearie: 217-622-1788, sspearie@sj-r.com, twitter.com/@StevenSpearie.

