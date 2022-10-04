ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House Rent

New York’s Cheapest Gas Can Be Found Here

Gas Prices across the country seem to have leveled off but the good news is that here in New York we are still seeing the average price of a gallon of gas drop week to week. Of course, if you are like me, you are looking for the best deal around. So where is the cheapest gas right now in New York State?
This Small Town In New York State Among The Worst In America

One small town in New York State has made the list of the worst small towns in America. WalletHub looked at more than 1,300 small towns in the United States with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 to create the list. Its determinations are based on 43 key indicators of livability, such as housing costs, school-system quality, homeowner rates, restaurants per capita, crime rates, and the percentage of the population living in poverty.
thefreshtoast.com

Native Lands In New York Are Selling Weed In These Surprising Locations

The marijuana market is growing on native lands, which are exempt from the state’s rules and regulations. Marijuana stores are popping up in unexpected places all over New York state; in the case of Native lands, tribal members have taken matters into their own hands, creating a functioning marijuana business that’s exempt from the state’s law. This means that marijuana shops are popping up in unorthodox locations, including gas stations, which are coming up with deals like handing out a joint per every 10 gallons of gas sold.
Home Energy Assistance Programing Opening Up In New York State

As fall and cooler weather begins to arrive in New York State, it's quickly becoming time to prepare for cooler weather to turn into cold weather. That cold weather will cause all of us to turn our furnaces and fireplaces up and with all of the recent increases in heating fuel prices, that undoubtedly means some huge winter bills are on the way.
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York State DMV Announces Temporary Shutdown

There can be nothing more frustrating than having to wait in long lines at the DMV. Thankfully, Erie County seems to have figured out how to make things easier and even allow people to schedule appointments. There are multiple locations around Western New York to get your vehicle business done....
Power 93.7 WBLK

Massive Cheese Recall Issued Across New York

There has been another recall in New York that could affect millions of people. According to the United State Food and Drug Administration Department, Old Europe Cheese, Inc. has issued a voluntary recall of its Brie and Camembert cheeses because of a possible outbreak of listeria. The recalled cheese products...
2 On Your Side

Several people charged with marriage fraud

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Federal investigators say they have uncovered an international marriage fraud conspiracy with ties to Western New York. Two people have already pleaded guilty. This case involves people from all over the United States and around the world. They are accused of getting married to people to get Green Cards, or the other way around, getting married or arranging marriages for people who wanted Green Cards and getting paid for it.
96.9 WOUR

One of the Oldest Bowling Alleys in the U.S. is in Central New York

Bowling is one of the oldest past times in human history, with evidence of primitive gameplay going as far back as ancient Egyptian times. Knocking things over with a ball is just good, clean fun. And when you add some beer, food and friends to the mix, it's easy to see why bowling has remained so popular all these years.
96.1 The Eagle

New York State Minimum Wage Set To Increase Again Soon

Ever since December 31, 2016, New York's minimum wage has been increasing incrementally every year. Unlike some other states, New York is trying to ensure that workers have a more livable wage. Many states still have the federal minimum wage, which is ridiculously low, especially now that inflation is kicking everyone's butt. It's difficult to believe, but 21 states still adhere to the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour - Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Hampshire, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

