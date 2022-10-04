ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottumwa, IA

ottumwaradio.com

Sylvia Roush

Sylvia Mae Roush, 87, formerly of Ottumwa, died September 27, 2022 in Wayzata, Minnesota where she had resided for the past year. She was born January 30, 1935 in Burlington to Withrow B. and Naomi E. Meyer Roscum. She married Richard C. Roush in 1959 and he preceded her in death August 1, 2008.
OTTUMWA, IA
ottumwaradio.com

Trick or Treat Night for Ottumwa Announced

The Ottumwa Police Department has announced that Trick or Treat Night is set for 5:30 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday, October 31, 2022. Parents are encouraged to dress their children in reflective clothing and consider non-toxic makeup and decorative hats as safer alternatives to masks, which can limit or block eyesight. Parents should also plan and review with their children the route and neighborhoods to go to and agree on a specific time when children must return home. A parent or responsible adult should always accompany young children on their neighborhood rounds.
OTTUMWA, IA
KBUR

One person badly hurt in SE Iowa home explosion

Chillicothe, IA- A house explosion in southeast Iowa left a resident seriously hurt. Radio Iowa reports that The Wapello County Sheriff’s Office says it received a 911 call at noon on Tuesday concerning a residence in Chillicothe. Authorities were told that the house exploded and a man needed medical...
CHILLICOTHE, IA
who13.com

Finalists announced in ‘Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin’ contest

IOWA — The search for the best breaded pork tenderloin sandwich in the state of Iowa is nearing the end. On Monday the Iowa Pork Producers Association announced the five finalists in their annual contest to find the restaurant that serves the best take on the Iowa original. The...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Man injured in Wapello County house explosion

CHILLICOTHE, Iowa (KCRG) - A man was injured in a house explosion in Wapello County on Tuesday. The Wapello County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at about noon in the 300 block of High Street in Chillicothe. An image released by the sheriff’s office shows the house having partially...
WAPELLO COUNTY, IA
kniakrls.com

Former Sheriff Gary Verwers Passes Away at 76

Former Marion County Sheriff Gary Lee Verwers passed away Tuesday, October 4 at the Knoxville Hospital and Clinics. Verwers graduated from Knoxville High School with the Class of 1964. Verwers was the first school resource officer for the Knoxville Community School District. He later became a deputy, and then Chief Deputy at the Marion County Sheriff’s Department. He later served as Sheriff, retiring in 2007. Verwers also served as a volunteer for Knoxville Fire & Rescue and the Knoxville Raceway Fire Crew. He was also a past president of the Marion County Fair Board.
MARION COUNTY, IA
ottumwaradio.com

Ottumwa Woman Accused of Attacking Spouse with Hammer & Damaging Motorcycles

An Ottumwa woman is accused of attacking her spouse with a hammer after damaging the latter’s motorcycles. 28-year-old Devin Young has been charged with going armed with intent and domestic abuse assault. According to court records, Young was armed with a large hammer when she extensively damaged the victim’s...
OTTUMWA, IA
kniakrls.com

Three Local Women Plead Guilty to Fraud in Federal Case

Three local women arrested more than two years ago in connection to an international online fraud scheme by the Federal Bureau of Investigation all have changed their pleas to guilty. Marilyn Sterk of Otley, Jennifer Sterk of Pella, and Teresa Sterk of Knoxville were arrested in February 2020 on a...
OTLEY, IA
kniakrls.com

Marion County Sheriff’s Report 10/5/22

IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 19 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: FOUR PAPER SERVICE ATTEMPTS, TWO JUVENILE CALLS, TWO MOTORIST ASSISTS, ONE MISSING PERSON, ONE WANTED PERSON, ONE INCOMPLETE 911, ONE TRANSPORT, ONE THEFT, ONE SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE, ONE RESCUE, ONE ACCIDENT, ONE ANIMAL CARCASS, ONE EXTRA PATROL AND ONE OTHER CALL.
MARION COUNTY, IA
ottumwaradio.com

Frank Rojas

Francis Ralph Rojas, 86, of Ottumwa, died at 2:27 a.m. September 28, 2022 at MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. Frank was born June 26, 1936 in Sisquoc, CA. He married Janice Lower in January of 1963 and they later divorced. He married Weltha Mohacsi on June 25, 1983. A graduate...
OTTUMWA, IA
kttn.com

Milan man taken to hospital after striking deer in roadway with motorcycle

A Milan man was injured when the motorcycle he drove hit a deer four miles west of Green City on Wednesday morning, October 5th. An ambulance took 40-year-old Jason Howard to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville with minor injuries. The motorcycle traveled east on Route N before striking the...
MILAN, MO
Pen City Current

LCHD Director issues warning for COVID spread

LEE COUNTY - Lee County Health Director Michele Ross encouraged residents again Monday to be vigilant with efforts to inhibit the spread of the coronavirus. According to the Iowa COVID-19 tracker, the county is once again in "substantial" risk of spread. Ross said the county had 34 new reported positive...
LEE COUNTY, IA
kchi.com

Four Arrests Report By Troopers In The Local Counties

Four arrests are reported by State Troopers Saturday in the area counties. In Linn county at about 10:35 am, Troopers arrested 43-year-old Monica Godinez of Chicago for alleged driving while suspended. she was processed and released. At about 7:25 pm in Sullivan County, Troopers arrested 18-year-old Hunter H Sala and...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO
kniakrls.com

One Injured in Motorcycle Crash on Highway 14

One person was injured in a motorcycle crash north of Knoxville this afternoon. At approximately 1:05 P.M., the Marion County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a single vehicle accident in the 1200 block of Highway 14. Marion County Sheriff’s deputies, along with the Knoxville Police Department, Knoxville City Rescue and Knoxville Township Fire Department, responded to the scene. When they arrived, they found a 19-year-old male from Milton, Iowa, unconscious. Initial investigation shows that the individual was riding with a group of other motorcycles when he lost control of his motorcycle. No other vehicles were involved in the accident. After receiving initial emergency care on scene, the male was transferred by helicopter to a hospital in Des Moines. The accident remains under investigation.
KNOXVILLE, IA

