Colts vs. Broncos primer: final injury report, odds for Thursday Night Football on Amazon

By Scott Horner, Indianapolis Star
 5 days ago

Nobody is feeling good about themselves as the Indianapolis Colts visit the Denver Broncos in NFL Week 5 action on Thursday Night Football.

The Colts (1-2-1) have made a habit of falling behind early and trying to rally. They have trailed at halftime in all their games, including a 14-point hole that yielded a 24-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans last week.

The Broncos (2-2), despite the presence of Russell Wilson at quarterback, have also struggled offensively. They are coming off a loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, who earned their first victory.

Wanna bet?: Colts vs. Broncos odds, picks, predictions for NFL Week 5

Slow starts: Frank Reich's Colts have gone from 1 of NFL's best 1st-quarter teams to 1 of its worst

ManningCast: 'A nice, legal hit': Peyton Manning discusses tackling a streaker

Here's what you should know heading into the matchup.

When do the Colts play the Broncos?

The game is at 8:15 p.m. ET Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver.

How can I stream the Colts vs. the Broncos?

The game will be shown on Amazon Prime , with Al Michaels on play-by-play, Kirk Herbstreit with analysis, Kaylee Hartung with sideline reporting and former NFL referee Terry McAulay will be the rules analyst.

Charissa Thompson will host the pregame, halftime and post game broadcasts, along with former NFL players Andrew Whitworth, Tony Gonzalez, Richard Sherman, and Ryan Fitzpatrick.

The game is also available on WRTV-6 in Indianapolis and on the NFL+ app .

How can I listen to the Colts vs. the Broncos?

The game can be heard on 93.5, 97.1 and 107.5 FM in Indianapolis, with Matt Taylor on play-by-play, Rick Venturi with analysis and Larra Overton with sideline reporting. The game can also be heard on SiriusXM Channels 226 and 813.

What is the forecast for the Colts-Broncos game?

Clear skies and temperatures in the 60s are forecast for Thursday in Denver.

Are the Colts favored against the Broncos?

The Broncos are 3.5-point favorites, according to Draft Kings. The over/under is 42 points.

Denver is 1-3 against the spread, and 3 of their 4 games have gone under.

The Colts are 1-3 against the spread, and all their games have gone under.

Colts injury report

Colts who are out for the game: RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle), LB Shaquille Leonard (concussion), DL Tyquan Lewis (concussion),S Julian Blackmon (ankle); C Ryan Kelly (knee) and DT DeForest Buckner (elbow) practiced but were listed on the injury report.

Time to step up: Colts activate Phillip Lindsay to fill in for Jonathan Taylor vs. Broncos

Ouch!: Shaquille Leonard is dealing with more than a concussion

Broncos injury report

Broncos who are out for the game: LB Jonathon Cooper (hamstring), S P.J. Locke (concussion), OL Quinn Meinerz (hamstring), LB Aaron Patrick (concussion); questionable: WR Tyrie Cleveland (hamstring), CB Dairus Phillips (hamstring), OL Billy Turner (knee); listed on the injury report but will play: RB Melvin Gordon III (neck), QB Russell Wilson (shoulder), S Caden Sterns (hip/chest), G Dalton Risner (ankle) and CB K'Waun Williams (wrist).

LB Randy Gregory (knee) was placed on injured reserve and will miss at least four games. Javonte Williams, Denver's leading rusher (47 carries, 204 yards; 16 catches) is out for the season with a knee injury.

Colts trends

The Colts are the lowest-scoring team in the NFL (57 points through 4 weeks) though they average almost 340 yards per game (19th). Indianapolis is 1-of-6 in 4th-down conversions (30th) and has scored a touchdown on 46.2% of their red zone opportunities (26th). ... The Colts are 30th in turnover margin (-1.5 per game). ... Matt Ryan has completed 66.2% of his passes for 1,125 yards, with 5 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. He has been sacked 15 times and has fumbled 9 times. ... Michael Pittman Jr. , who has missed a game, leads them with 20 catches for 224 yards with 1 TD. Colts tight ends have a combined 24 catches for 280 yards and 4 TDs. ... LB Zaire Franklin has 45 tackles. ... Kwity Paye has 3 of the Colts' 7 sacks. ... Chase McLaughlin is 3-of-4 on field goals, with a long of 51 yards. He missed a 51-yard try in Week 4.

Broncos trends

Denver also struggles to score (16.5 points per game, 30th) and has been the least-efficient red zone offense in the NFL (30% for touchdowns). ... The Broncos are the most-penalized team in the NFL (9.3 per game, for 71.5 yards). ... Denver's defense ranks in the top 10 in the NFL in many categories (No. 7 vs. the run, No. 9 vs. the pass), and it's No. 1 in allowing opponents to score touchdowns in the red zone just 33.3% of the time. They are No. 7 in getting to opposing quarterbacks with 11 sacks. ... Russell Wilson has completed 61.1% of his passes for 980 yards, 4 TDs and 1 INT. He has been sacked 12 times. ... Courtland Sutton has 24 catches for 343 yards and 1 TD. ... Melvin Gordon III has 27 carries for 139 yards and 1 TD. He also has 8 catches. ... Josey Jewell has 23 tackles. ... Bradley Chubb has 3 sacks. ... Brandon McManus is 8-of-10 on field goals with a long of 55.

Colts-Broncos vs. common opponents

The Colts tied the Houston Texans in Week 1, and the Broncos beat them by 7 points in Week 2.

Broncos connections to Indiana

Broncos LB Randy Gregory, who has been placed on injured reserve, is a Hamilton Southeastern High School alum. ... TE Dominique Dafney attended Indiana State.

Colts tickets

See what's available for upcoming games at Lucas Oil Stadium

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Colts vs. Broncos primer: final injury report, odds for Thursday Night Football on Amazon

