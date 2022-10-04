ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eating close to maintenance

Yes, if the 1800-something is accurate. MFP, a TDEE calculator, even a fitness tracker - they just give you a statistical estimate, basically an average for people who are demographically similar to you. Most people are close to average, but in a minority of cases, the estimate may be meaningfully high or low. Reasons might not be obvious.
Frozen Falafel Recalled Due to Health Risks

Friends, put down that bag of frozen falafel until you confirm it's not affected by the recent recall. On Oct. 7, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) announced it received word from a popular frozen food brand that two of its recent products may contain Shiga-toxin-producing E. coli. New...
Brilliant Podcast to share

Listen to a brilliant podcast regarding sarcopenia and it’s prevention. Thought I would share. I found it both inspirational and educational on my ongoing journey to prevent sarcopenia. Hope you enjoy as much as I did.
