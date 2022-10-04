Read full article on original website
Illinois gubernatorial candidates battle in first televised debate
QUINCY (WGEM) - Gov. JB Pritzker and Sen. Darren Bailey (R-Xenia) faced off in a heated first televised gubernatorial debate Thursday night inside the Braden Auditorium at Illinois State University. Illinois Nexstar anchors Tahman Bradley and Jennifer Roscoe moderated the intense discussion with many interruptions by both candidates and supporters in the crowd. Both men hope they made a good impression on voters.
Winnebago, Boone county state’s attorneys file ‘SAFE-T Act’ lawsuit
(WIFR) - Both the Winnebago and Boone county state’s attorneys announced lawsuits Thursday, joining a number of Illinois counties concerned with the constitutionality of the “SAFE-T Act” bill, set to enact on Jan. 1. “Many of the provisions of the bill accomplish shared goals of fairness, equity...
October 9-15 is fire prevention week
(WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Children & Family Services (DCFS) is reminding Illinoisians that October 9 - 15 is fire prevention week. The DCFS has provided 3,154 free smoke alarms to families since 2019, including 897 this year. According to the National Fire Protection Association:. Three out of five...
