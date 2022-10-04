QUINCY (WGEM) - Gov. JB Pritzker and Sen. Darren Bailey (R-Xenia) faced off in a heated first televised gubernatorial debate Thursday night inside the Braden Auditorium at Illinois State University. Illinois Nexstar anchors Tahman Bradley and Jennifer Roscoe moderated the intense discussion with many interruptions by both candidates and supporters in the crowd. Both men hope they made a good impression on voters.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO