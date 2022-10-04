ROCHELLE — Sophomore forward Fernando Diaz was a one-man wrecking crew for the Rochelle Hub varsity soccer team during Tuesday’s nonconference match against Dixon. Diaz knifed through the Dixon defense on several occasions, scoring a season-high four goals to lead the Hubs over the Dukes 6-0. Rochelle (10-7, 4-2 Interstate 8) will have three more regular-season matches before kicking off the IHSA 2A Sycamore Regional, which will begin on Wednesday, Oct. 19. The sixth-seeded Hubs will face the third-seeded Kaneland Knights.

ROCHELLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO