Herald & Review
Take a look at Week 7's standout football games around Central Illinois
Check out some of Week 7’s standout football games from around Central Illinois that includes key Central Illinois, Apollo, Sangamo and Central State Eight matchups with implications on the playoff picture and conference title standings. Jacksonville (4-2) at MacArthur (4-2) WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m. LAST WEEK: Jacksonville defeated Eisenhower...
Rochelle News-Leader
Boys Soccer: Diaz scores four as Hubs defeat Dixon
ROCHELLE — Sophomore forward Fernando Diaz was a one-man wrecking crew for the Rochelle Hub varsity soccer team during Tuesday’s nonconference match against Dixon. Diaz knifed through the Dixon defense on several occasions, scoring a season-high four goals to lead the Hubs over the Dukes 6-0. Rochelle (10-7, 4-2 Interstate 8) will have three more regular-season matches before kicking off the IHSA 2A Sycamore Regional, which will begin on Wednesday, Oct. 19. The sixth-seeded Hubs will face the third-seeded Kaneland Knights.
Illini Bluffs Boys Soccer Team Bolstered by Nine Girls
GLASFORD, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — If the Illini Bluffs soccer team looks a little different than most boys teams, there’s a good reason. There are nine girls on the roster of this small school program. “I’ve been here ten years now and we’ve always had at least one girl on the team,” said Illini Bluffs soccer […]
Lawrence County Record
Mt'neers clobber Catholic Fighting Irish 42-7
The Mt. Vernon Mt’neers roared back into the winner’s circle on Friday, Oct. 1, when they scored an impressive victory over Springfield Catholic High School’s Fighting Irish at the C.H. "Chub" O'Reilly Sports Complex. The game was the Mt’neers fourth win of the season. The Mt’neers...
Bartlett senior wins fan vote for high school football player of the week
Panthers leader in the secondary was instrumental in a victory over Houston on Sept. 30.
SBLive Illinois Power 25 Week 6 High School Football Rankings: Unbeaten York jumps into Top 10
By Max Baker Here is a look at the latest SBLive Illinois Power 25 high school football rankings. • PREVIOUS RANKINGS: WEEK 1 | WEEK 2 | WEEK 3 | WEEK 4 | WEEK 5 SBLIVE ILLINOIS POWER 25 FOOTBALL RANKINGS: October. 5, 2022 1. East St. Louis (4-2) Last week: 1 Next game: Oct. 8 vs. Alton (1-5) ...
How SBLive Illinois' Power 25 teams fared in Week 6: No. 20 York knocks off No. 5 Glenbard West
Here’s a look at the Week 6 results for the teams in the SBLive Illinois Power 25. 1. East St. Louis (4-2) defeated Belleville West 55-0 The top-ranked Flyers recorded their second shutout in three weeks in a dominant Southwestern Conference victory over the Maroons. East St. Louis hosts Alton ...
