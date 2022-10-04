ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herald & Review

Take a look at Week 7's standout football games around Central Illinois

Check out some of Week 7’s standout football games from around Central Illinois that includes key Central Illinois, Apollo, Sangamo and Central State Eight matchups with implications on the playoff picture and conference title standings. Jacksonville (4-2) at MacArthur (4-2) WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m. LAST WEEK: Jacksonville defeated Eisenhower...
SHELBYVILLE, IL
Rochelle News-Leader

Boys Soccer: Diaz scores four as Hubs defeat Dixon

ROCHELLE — Sophomore forward Fernando Diaz was a one-man wrecking crew for the Rochelle Hub varsity soccer team during Tuesday’s nonconference match against Dixon. Diaz knifed through the Dixon defense on several occasions, scoring a season-high four goals to lead the Hubs over the Dukes 6-0. Rochelle (10-7, 4-2 Interstate 8) will have three more regular-season matches before kicking off the IHSA 2A Sycamore Regional, which will begin on Wednesday, Oct. 19. The sixth-seeded Hubs will face the third-seeded Kaneland Knights.
ROCHELLE, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Illini Bluffs Boys Soccer Team Bolstered by Nine Girls

GLASFORD, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — If the Illini Bluffs soccer team looks a little different than most boys teams, there’s a good reason. There are nine girls on the roster of this small school program. “I’ve been here ten years now and we’ve always had at least one girl on the team,” said Illini Bluffs soccer […]
GLASFORD, IL
Lawrence County Record

Mt'neers clobber Catholic Fighting Irish 42-7

The Mt. Vernon Mt’neers roared back into the winner’s circle on Friday, Oct. 1, when they scored an impressive victory over Springfield Catholic High School’s Fighting Irish at the C.H. "Chub" O'Reilly Sports Complex. The game was the Mt’neers fourth win of the season. The Mt’neers...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
