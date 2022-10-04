ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Now that's green energy! Retired couple discover natural way to warm their home without turning the heating on by covering the entire outside of their semi-detached in a climbing plant

A retired couple have found the ultimate example of green energy - with their home becoming covered and 'accidentally' insulated by a climbing ivy plant. Grandparents-of-25 Michael and Teresa Lye did try to tame the Virginia creeper plant growing on their south London home when they first moved in nearly four decades ago.
Woman paid just $9 after working over 70 hours as a bartender

A bartender working in the US has spoken out about the shockingly low amount she was paid after working a whopping 70 hours. It takes lived experience working in the hospitality industry to truly realise just how hard every waiter, bartender, chef and other member of staff works. And to know the saying, 'the customer is always right,' is absolute bulls**t.
Court finds third Iowa farm trespass law unconstitutional

DES MOINES, Iowa — A federal judge has struck down the third attempt by the Iowa Legislature to stop animal welfare groups from secretly filming livestock abuse, finding once again that the law passed last year violates free speech rights in the U.S. Constitution. The decision Sept. 26 rejected...
The Best Deer Fencing to Protect Your Garden

Want to keep deer out of your yard and garden? Build a fence. Here are some of the best deer fence options. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
Florida Farmers Scramble to Reach Cattle After Hurricane Ian

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Farmers in Florida rushed to reach their cattle on Thursday after trees downed by Hurricane Ian broke fences used to contain the animals and rain from the fierce storm flooded fields used for grazing. One of the mightiest storms to hit the U.S. mainland in recent years,...
Someone kept leaving my fence open and doing something in my yard

A Nice Yard With Some Fencing Around ItBrett Jordan/Unsplash. This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me and a close friend; used with permission. When I first lived in my house a number of years ago, I kept noticing weird things happening in my yard. At first I had no idea what was going on and this kept happening most days for a few weeks. Eventually I got to the bottom of it which included an odd interaction with some man I've never seen since.
Birth flowers by month and their special meanings

Flowers are like nature's expression of love. We carry bouquets at weddings and gift them to loved ones for every kind of occasion, from birthdays to date nights and anniversaries to holidays. Part of the fun is searching for that particular flower or color that best represents the occasion or the person. Especially if you're considering naming your little one by their birth month flowers, well, let's just say that their are a lot of adorable options.
Mum saves £2,000 on garden seating with £4 pallets

Having children to look after can place tending to your garden at the very bottom of your to-do-list. However, one mum-of-three proved this doesn’t have to be the case after successfully juggling childcare with a garden overhaul, with impressive results. Stephanie Williams, a full-time mum to children aged 13,...
Pumpkin ushers in fall decorations, foods

STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. – It is pumpkin time, when people celebrate the versatile vegetable that marks seasons, holidays and traditions. This member of the squash family has been grown in North America for thousands of years, says University of Missouri Extension horticulturist Katie Kammler. Some pumpkins are kitchen workhorses,...
12 fall travel favorites from Motherly’s Utah meet-up

We independently select and share the products we love—and may receive a commission if you choose to buy. There's a lot of work that happens behind the scenes at Motherly–and an incredible team who brings Motherly's magic to life each day. ✨. Our remote team comes from all...
