Homer area schools were under a soft lockdown Tuesday following the threat of a school shooting, according to the Homer Police Department. Around 8 a.m. Tuesday, the Anchorage FBI told police that a 16-year-old Homer teenager posted on TikTok that he was going to shoot up a school and be the “next serial killer,” according to a statement from police. The specific school under threat was not identified.

HOMER, AK ・ 1 DAY AGO