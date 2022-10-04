Read full article on original website
Related
radiokenai.com
KSRM’s 2022 Municipal Election Results
Uhlin, Dil – 200. Board of Education (3-year terms) Proposition No. 1: Reapportionment of Assembly and Board of Education Districts. Proposition No. 2: Educational Capital Improvement General Obligation Bonds. Yes – 4,250. No – 3,192. Proposition No. 3: Central Emergency Service Area Station Bonds and Approval of...
Kenai Mayor Gabriel reelected to third term, Homer Mayor Kastner reelected, Sue McClure is new mayor of Seward
Kenai City Mayor Brian Gabriel has been reelected to another term. He was first elected mayor in 2016, and served on the Kenai City Council from 2010 to 2016. He has been a member of the Alaska Bycatch Review Task Force since being appointed by Gov. Mike Dunleavy early this year.
radiokenai.com
Kenai Volleyball Sweeps SoHi In Non-Divisional Match: Homer Downs Nikiski
The Killing Cancer on the Kenai volleyball fundraiser, featuring raffles, auctions, spit the pot, dinners and even some volleyball was a resounding success with the day’s events raising (so far) nearly $16,000 for the cancer fundraiser at Kenai Central High School. Kenai 3 – SoHi 0. The Kardinals...
kinyradio.com
Kenai schools go into lockdown after resident makes threats on social media
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A 16-year-old Homer resident put schools in the lower Kenai area under lockdown Tuesday morning after allegedly making threats to commit a school shooting. On Tuesday at 7:47 in the morning, the Federal Bureau of Investigations contacted the Alaska State Troopers reporting a 16-year-old male resident...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
radiokenai.com
Kenai Peninsula Brown Bear Season Closes For Rest Of 2022
The hunting season for Kenai Peninsula brown bear in Units 7 and 15 (when combined, they both make up the entire Kenai Peninsula) closed by Emergency Order on Friday, September 30 for both residents and non-residents. Brown bear hunting on the Kenai Peninsula is managed under a registration permit with...
kbbi.org
Homer schools placed under temporary lockdown Tuesday after TikTok threat
Homer area schools were under a soft lockdown Tuesday following the threat of a school shooting, according to the Homer Police Department. Around 8 a.m. Tuesday, the Anchorage FBI told police that a 16-year-old Homer teenager posted on TikTok that he was going to shoot up a school and be the “next serial killer,” according to a statement from police. The specific school under threat was not identified.
radiokenai.com
Teen Arrested For Threats That Placed Homer Area Schools In Lockdown Tuesday
On Tuesday, October 4 at just before 8:00 a.m., the Federal Bureau of Investigation contacted the Alaska State Troopers reporting that a 16-year-old male resident of Homer made multiple comments on a TikTok livestream earlier that morning threatening to commit a school shooting. The unidentified male made further threatening statements...
kinyradio.com
State troopers recover body of Soldotna man from lake
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - An investigation into the death of a Soldotna man is active and ongoing after state troopers located and recovered his body from a lake Tuesday afternoon. On Tuesday at 12:37 pm, state troopers were notified of a deceased individual floating in Browns Lake near Soldotna. Troopers...
IN THIS ARTICLE
radiokenai.com
Brown Bears Close Road Swing At Springfield
The Kenai River Brown Brown Junior A hockey team completed a two-game sweep of the Wisconsin Windigo to improve to 6-3-0-0 on the early season. The Brown Bears defeated the first-year Wisconsin team 4-3 on Friday and 4-3 on Saturday in Wisconsin. Kenai River continues its opening road-swing with a three-game series against the Springfield Jr. Blues with games scheduled for Thursday-Saturday, October 7-9 at the Nelson Arena in Springfield, Illinois.
radiokenai.com
T.G. Sheppard LIVE In Concert
The Fraternal Order of Alaska State Troopers proudly present T.G. Sheppard LIVE In Concert!. Friday, October 21st at the Kenai Central High School Auditorium at 7:30pm. Tickets are on sale NOW for $48 at Beemun’s Variety in Soldotna. T.G. Sheppard. TG Sheppard has always had an unstoppable passion for...
Comments / 0