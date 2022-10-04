Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Mariners use catcher to pitch 10th inning, still beat Tigers in Game 1 of doubleheader
The Seattle Mariners all but conceded Game 1 of Tuesday’s doubleheader at T-Mobile Park, but the Detroit Tigers were unwilling to accept the gift. The Mariners inserted a position player to pitch the 10th inning of a tie game, but the Tigers scored only one run while closer Gregory Soto allowed two in the bottom of the inning. The Mariners won the game 7-6.
Mariners Wild Card games schedule released
After a sweep of the Tigers in a doubleheader Tuesday, the Mariners have locked up the No. 5 seed in the American League playoffs and will play Toronto in the best-of-three wild card series. All three games, if necessary, will be played in Toronto. The winner of this series will...
Daily Evergreen
The newest Mariners folk hero is a man named ‘Big Dumper’
Let the drought end and plentiful rain fall down in Seattle for years to come. Cal Raleigh hit the most iconic home run in Mariners’ history on Sept. 30, 2022. Facing a 3-2 count against Athletics reliever Domingo Acevedo, Raleigh took a low pitch and smacked it down the right field line.
Yardbarker
Seattle Mariners 2022 Playoffs: How the M’s starters stack up against Toronto
Later this week, the Seattle Mariners will face Toronto in the AL Wild Card Series. We break down the likely series pitching matchups. Your 2022 Seattle Mariners are in the postseason. The biggest of the M’s droughts is over. That’s droughts as in plural. The Mariners are the only...
FOX Sports
Mariners utilityman Haggerty hurt, out for start of playoffs
SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners lost utilityman Sam Haggerty for at least the first two rounds of the playoffs after suffering a groin injury late in Monday night’s loss to Detroit. Seattle manager Scott Servais said Tuesday that Haggerty is not expected to need surgery based off...
FOX Sports
Seattle Mariners and Detroit Tigers play in game 4 of series
Detroit Tigers (65-95, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (89-72, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tyler Alexander (4-11, 4.72 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 56 strikeouts); Mariners: Marco Gonzales (10-15, 4.14 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 98 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -225, Tigers +185. BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle...
MyNorthwest.com
Mariners playoff pressure could be breeding ground for ‘the yips’
After a 21-year drought, the Mariners are finally in the playoffs, and with all that excitement comes quite a bit of pressure. Pressure that can sometimes result in a phenomenon called the yips. “Most baseball players describe it as an alien taking over their arm,” said Dr. Patrick Cohn, mental...
Behind the seams: Meet the family who stitches Mariners jerseys for players, fans by hand
SEATTLE — The Mariners are making the playoffs for the first time in 21 years, which justifies some new merchandise. Nobody knows the demand for jerseys better than Jerry Thornton. The former grocery store worker said it was in the late 1980’s when he followed his instincts and started manufacturing sports jerseys for amateur, collegiate and professional sports teams.
numberfire.com
Jarred Kelenic (soreness) scratched Wednesday for Seattle, Taylor Trammell filling in
Seattle Mariners outfielder Jarred Kelenic was scratched on Wednesday versus the Detroit Tigers due to soreness from being hit by a pitch in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader. What It Means:. Kelenic played in the second game on Tuesday and he was initially in the lineup for Wednesday's regular-season...
'I'm living my dream:' Mariners CEO enjoying this year's playoff run
SEATTLE — Perhaps no one is experiencing more joy in watching the 2022 Seattle Mariners than CEO John Stanton. "I'm awesome," he told KING 5's Jake Whittenberg. "I mean, how can life possibly be any better after Friday night?" Cal Raleigh hit a walk-off home run in the bottom...
T-Mobile Park to host Mariners AL Wild Card watch parties
SEATTLE — Although the Mariners won't be hosting any of the team's first MLB playoff games since 2001, fans still will have a chance to watch their team from inside T-Mobile Park. The Mariners will be hosting watch parties for all of the team's American League Wild Card series...
ng-sportingnews.com
Playoff drought ended, Mariners on 'cusp of something pretty special' in Seattle
The drought has ended, and Seattle has a playoff baseball team again. Wait, that’s not quite right. The drought has ended! Seattle has a playoff baseball team again!. Yep, that’s better. For the first time since 2001, the Mariners will play in the postseason. The clinching moment was fittingly dramatic, coming when pinch-hitter Cal Raleigh smashed a ninth-inning pitch over the right-field wall at T-Mobile Park, giving the M’s a walk-off win over the A’s on Saturday night and securing an AL wild-card spot.
FOX Sports
Mariners' clinch celebration a magical moment for Seattle players, fans alike
When the ball off the bat of Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh clanged off the windows of the Hit It Here Cafe in right field, I did what I assume the other 44,000-plus Mariners fans at the ballpark and thousands more across the country did. I gasped. I screamed. I looked...
Watch: Athletics' Stephen Vogt homers in final career at-bat
Oakland Athletics veteran Stephen Vogt, who announced he will retire from baseball, ended his career in style, getting introduced by his children for his first at-bat before homering in his final plate appearance.
