Kearney Hub
Kearney High tennis team wraps up undefeated dual season
NORFOLK — The Kearney High tennis team , K, def. Norfolk 9-0 Wednesday to wrap up a 10-0 dual season. “Today was a good end of the season test for us,” KHS coach Troy Saulsbury said. “Norfolk is traditionally a solid team in singles. It was good for us to have to set up the point and be patient. We did a good job of not trying to end the point too early in the rally.”
Kearney Hub
Kearney High girls qualify for state golf tournament
NORTH PLATTE — The Kearney High girls golf team will be returning to the state tournament for the seventh time in eight years. The Bearcats finished third Tuesday in the A-4 District tournament at North Platte’s Lake Maloney Golf Course. North Platte, led by individual medalist Karsen Morrison,...
Kearney Hub
Kearney Catholic gets big win over Amherst before conference tourney
KEARNEY — In a showdown of top-ten teams, Kearney Catholic came away with a five-set victory over Amherst on Tuesday, 26-24, 15-25, 18-25, 25-16, 15-7. After a tight first-set win, the Stars faced a 2-1 deficit after the Broncos forged two lopsided sets. After starting with a 7-3 lead...
Kearney Hub
Kearney High School receives top scores at Harvest of Harmony
GRAND ISLAND — Kearney High School band received the overall high score at the Harvest of Harmony 2022 parade and field competition. Parade competitionClass AA — Kearney High School, first. Class C — Alma High School, second. Class D — Eustis-Farnam Public School, fourth. High Overall...
Kearney Hub
Kearney High softball season ends at districts
ELKHORN — Kearney High went 0-2 Wednesday in its district softball tournament, culminating an 8-33 season for the Bearcats. Kearney dropped the first game 7-3 to top-seeded Elkhorn South and then lost 8-0 to Bellevue West after five innings. Against Elkhorn South, Kearney had six hits from six different...
Kearney Hub
UNK golfers rewrite record book in Florida tournament
DESTIN, Fla. – The University of Nebraska at Kearney women’s golf team shot a school-record 54-hole score of 919 to place sixth at the Golfweek Division II Invitational Tuesday in Destin, Fla. The 10-team, three-day event was held at the Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort at the par...
Kearney Hub
Kearney Catholic ready to get back on track after two straight losses
KEARNEY — Following two straight blowout losses, Kearney Catholic has another tough opponent this week in 5-1 Ord. The Stars lost to Amherst 34-7 in Week 5 and St. Cecilia 49-7 in Week 6, moving their record to .500 after a 3-1 start. While the team has faced struggles...
Kearney Hub
UNK student-athletes spread joy one high-five at a time
KEARNEY — It’s 7:30 a.m. and the sun is slowly rising outside Horizon Middle School. The temperature is still a brisk 52 degrees as students and staff march toward the building to start another day. “Happy Friday guys! Have a great day. You’re gonna do great,” an enthusiastic...
1011now.com
Bill Ogg leaving Nebraska State Fair
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (Press Release) - Bill Ogg, executive director of the Nebraska State Fair, announced that he intends to resign his position and to assist with the transition to new leadership. “I was hired in 2020 to ‘right the ship.’ The 2022 Nebraska State Fair, with record numbers in...
albionnewsonline.com
Nebraska Resources Districts honor Albion farmer and Bartlett teacher
Conservation-minded residents from across Nebraska received recognition at the Nebraska Association of Resources Districts’ annual convention Sept. 25 and 26 in Kearney. Area winners include rural Albion farmer John Krohn, who received the 2022 Water Conservation Award, and teacher Kelly Guggenmos of Wheeler Central Schools in Bartlett, who received the Educator of the Year Award for teaching grades 7-12. Complete story in the Oct. 5 Albion News/Boone Co. Tribune, and Petersburg Press, print and e-editions.
kcur.org
A Nebraska journalist got fired over gathering signatures for an abortion ban
A television news director from western Nebraska will clean out her desk Monday night after the station fired her over the weekend for helping collect signatures for a ballot initiative to ban abortions in the neighboring town of Curtis. The vice president and general manager of KNOP, a NBC affiliate,...
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers investigating after worker finds body on road in Clay County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol has begun an investigation after a body was found on the side of a road east of Harvard. The body was found along Road 26 in Clay County by a worker, according to the patrol. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has...
foxnebraska.com
Ogg resigning as Nebraska State Fair executive director
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — On the heels of a successful Nebraska State Fair, Executive Director Bill Ogg is resigning. Ogg joined the Fair in 2020 just months before the event held in the first months of the COVID pandemic that saw Nebraska hold a fair when many states did not.
kfornow.com
Cattle Producers Starting Their Own Packing Plant
Gov. Ricketts speaks at the ceremonial groundbreaking of Sustainable Beef in North Platte. Lincoln County, NE (October 4, 2022) – This afternoon, Governor Pete Ricketts gave remarks at the ceremonial groundbreaking of Sustainable Beef, a meat processing plant being built in North Platte. He then traveled to Hershey for a briefing with leaders of a planned industrial rail park in Lincoln County.
KSNB Local4
Four more COVID deaths confirmed in Hastings area
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - In the health department’s weekly health update on October 4, South Heartland District Health Department (SHDHD) executive director Michele Bever reported that four additional COVID-19 deaths had been logged for the health district, bringing the new total COVID-19 deaths to 155. Two of the deaths...
Kearney Hub
Funk company to be inducted into business hall of fame
HOLDREGE — A Funk business will honored at the Phelps County Development Corporation’s annual Business Hall of Fame Banquet Oct. 27 in downtown Holdrege. Nebraska Department of Economic Development Director Tony Goins will give the keynote address, and PlanterWorx will be inducted into the PCDC Business Hall of Fame.
KSNB Local4
Changes could be on the way for Conestoga Mall
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Conestoga Mall opened its doors in 1974, now just shy of 50 years later the mall has seen retailers like Sears and JCPenney come and go. In 2022, major changes could be on their way for the mall but those hinge on a few different factors.
Kearney Hub
Kearney police bringing bounce houses to Faith & Blue event Thursday
Brian Spaulding's parents found his body in a home he shared with roommates after he didn't show up for work and didn't answer his phone. His fatal shooting remains a mystery: Spaulding, a chiropractic assistant and massage therapist whose interests ranged from home-brewed beer to jiu jitsu, didn't do drugs, wasn't in a gang and lived close to the house where he was born. Spaulding's parents, now both in their 70s, are haunted by his death. But getting closure on the 2017 slaying seems increasingly unlikely as police in Portland, Oregon, confront a spike in shootings and murders at the same time the department struggles to fill more than 100 officer vacancies. The detective originally assigned to investigate Brian's death left in 2020 in a wave of retirements and the detective assigned to it now is swamped with fresh cases from a homicide rate that's increased 207% since 2019. "It's unsolved. And because of the huge increase of homicides here in Portland, the detectives are just strapped," said George Spaulding, who has his son's signature tattooed on his arm with Brian's trademark saying, "Prove it." In cities across the U.S., an increase in violent crime is colliding with fewer police officers. From Philadelphia to Portland to Los Angeles, officers worn out by the pandemic and disillusioned over calls to divest from policing following George Floyd's murder by police are quitting or retiring early at the same time homicide rates and shootings are rising. Departments are scrambling to recruit in a tight labor market at the same time they rethink what services they can provide and what role police should play in communities. Many have shifted veteran officers to patrol, breaking up specialized teams built up over decades like those for traffic enforcement, narcotics, vice and canine units, in order to keep up with 911 calls.
Nebraska patrol investigating after body found in Clay County
The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating after a deceased individual was located this morning near Harvard. The body was located this morning by a citizen working in the area just east of Harvard, along Road 26 in Clay County. The citizen reported the discovery to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office has requested that NSP conduct the investigation.
Kearney Hub
Oct. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Kearney: Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kearney area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
