Video: See inside Cape Cod base where migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard are staying
The Baker administration said Sunday that the migrants are receiving a broad range of services. Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration offered the public its first look at the conditions in which the 50 migrants who were unexpectedly flown to Martha’s Vineyard Wednesday are staying. On Sunday, the Executive Office...
Florida used former Army agent to entice migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, Times finds
A woman at the center of efforts to entice four dozen migrants onto planes bound for Martha’s Vineyard has been identified in a New York Times investigation as Perla Huerta, a former Army medic and counterintelligence agent who was discharged from the military in August after two decades of service.
iheart.com
Report: Migrants Will Move From Joint Base Cape Cod In October
SANDWICH, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — The migrants living at Joint Base Cape Cod will leave before the end of October, according to WBZ-TV. The 50 Venezuelan asylum-seekers were flown to Martha's Vineyard last month by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Gov. Charlie Baker opened up the base for the migrants to stay at after a short time on Martha's Vineyard.
WBUR
Mystery woman who led migrants on planes to Martha's Vineyard identified
More details are emerging in the case of nearly 50 mostly Venezuelan asylum seekers transported to Martha's Vineyard in a scheme arranged by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The New York Times identifies the mysterious woman who allegedly encouraged them to board planes from Texas as a former U.S. Army counterintelligence official named Perla Huerta. Many of the migrants say she lured them onto the flights with promises of jobs, housing and legal assistance.
Maine Lobstermen Furious After Environmental Group Adds American Lobster to ‘Red List’
The environmental group Seafood Watch recently designated lobsters as a “red list” species. Now, they’re discouraging the sale and purchase of the Gulf of Maine lobster. However, lobstermen in the state are fighting back. Seafood Watch, which partners with big-box companies such as Whole Foods to classify...
13-Year-Old Girl Catches a Nearly 600 lb Tuna on Cape Cod
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. This is making national news, as it should. There hasn't been a Cape Cod Commercial Tuna Tournament in over 30 years, so having 13-year-old Lola Crisp win the first one in three decades is most definitely a wow moment. What a rockstar!
Lobster feud boils over in Maine
As Rep. Jared Golden (D-Maine) tries to defend his seat in Maine’s highly competitive second district, a new player has entered the ring: the state’s iconic red crustacean. A political firestorm erupted in Maine after the research publication Seafood Watch warned consumers to avoid lobster caught off the...
WBUR
After 48 years, it’s official: Boston you’re my home
I am not Boston-born. I didn’t come for college and stay here, like many people I know. I chose this New England life 48 years ago and never budged. Staying put is a big change from my family’s history going back at least three generations. My great-grandparents on both sides were born in Poland; their children, my grandparents, moved to France on my mother’s side, to Germany on my father’s.
WTOP
Congressman wants to halt aquarium money after lobster spat
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A congressman from Maine said Wednesday he will file a proposal to withhold federal money from a California aquarium and conservation group that has recommended seafood consumers avoid buying lobster. The move from Democratic Rep. Jared Golden came a week after a spat with Republican...
WBUR
Cape Cod shelter for Martha's Vineyard migrants to close this weekend
Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. Tzom kal to everyone observing Yom Kippur today. NPR has a list of expert-recommended dishes (and tips) for breaking your fast. State...
5 rentals in Andover and North Andover for under $2,500 a month
This was the median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Massachusetts in August. Boston is a renting city, as we see every year on Sept. 1. But just like the housing market in the capital, the rental market is a pricey one. In August, the median rental price for a one-bedroom apartment in Massachusetts was $2,500. In Boston, it was $2,980, according to a report from ApartmentAdvisor.com.
