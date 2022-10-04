I am not Boston-born. I didn’t come for college and stay here, like many people I know. I chose this New England life 48 years ago and never budged. Staying put is a big change from my family’s history going back at least three generations. My great-grandparents on both sides were born in Poland; their children, my grandparents, moved to France on my mother’s side, to Germany on my father’s.

