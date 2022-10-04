ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

iheart.com

Report: Migrants Will Move From Joint Base Cape Cod In October

SANDWICH, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — The migrants living at Joint Base Cape Cod will leave before the end of October, according to WBZ-TV. The 50 Venezuelan asylum-seekers were flown to Martha's Vineyard last month by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Gov. Charlie Baker opened up the base for the migrants to stay at after a short time on Martha's Vineyard.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBUR

Mystery woman who led migrants on planes to Martha's Vineyard identified

More details are emerging in the case of nearly 50 mostly Venezuelan asylum seekers transported to Martha's Vineyard in a scheme arranged by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The New York Times identifies the mysterious woman who allegedly encouraged them to board planes from Texas as a former U.S. Army counterintelligence official named Perla Huerta. Many of the migrants say she lured them onto the flights with promises of jobs, housing and legal assistance.
FLORIDA STATE
Seacoast Current

13-Year-Old Girl Catches a Nearly 600 lb Tuna on Cape Cod

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. This is making national news, as it should. There hasn't been a Cape Cod Commercial Tuna Tournament in over 30 years, so having 13-year-old Lola Crisp win the first one in three decades is most definitely a wow moment. What a rockstar!
MARSHFIELD, MA
POLITICO

Lobster feud boils over in Maine

As Rep. Jared Golden (D-Maine) tries to defend his seat in Maine’s highly competitive second district, a new player has entered the ring: the state’s iconic red crustacean. A political firestorm erupted in Maine after the research publication Seafood Watch warned consumers to avoid lobster caught off the...
MAINE STATE
WBUR

After 48 years, it’s official: Boston you’re my home

I am not Boston-born. I didn’t come for college and stay here, like many people I know. I chose this New England life 48 years ago and never budged. Staying put is a big change from my family’s history going back at least three generations. My great-grandparents on both sides were born in Poland; their children, my grandparents, moved to France on my mother’s side, to Germany on my father’s.
BOSTON, MA
WTOP

Congressman wants to halt aquarium money after lobster spat

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A congressman from Maine said Wednesday he will file a proposal to withhold federal money from a California aquarium and conservation group that has recommended seafood consumers avoid buying lobster. The move from Democratic Rep. Jared Golden came a week after a spat with Republican...
MAINE STATE
5 rentals in Andover and North Andover for under $2,500 a month

This was the median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Massachusetts in August. Boston is a renting city, as we see every year on Sept. 1. But just like the housing market in the capital, the rental market is a pricey one. In August, the median rental price for a one-bedroom apartment in Massachusetts was $2,500. In Boston, it was $2,980, according to a report from ApartmentAdvisor.com.
ANDOVER, MA

