Fox 59
Spooky and locally made Halloween tees
The team at United State of Indiana released their annual Halloween collection of tees to get Hoosiers in the spooky spirit. Watch the segment to see some of the great gear you can get and a deal for Indy Now watchers. United State of Indiana is a local screen printer...
Fox 59
‘More Than Pink Walk’ in downtown Indy raises more than $300k
INDIANAPOLIS – Thousands of Hoosiers gathered in downtown Indianapolis on Saturday for the Susan G. Komen “More Than Pink Walk.”. The event took place at Celebration Plaza at White River State Park where more than 5,000 people gathered. Event organizers said the Walk had raised more than $300,000 ahead of its start, which is more than this year’s goal.
Fox 59
Million Meal Marathon to help feed hungry Hoosiers
Preparations are underway for the 12th annual Million Meal Marathon on October 25. This is a signature event of the Indianapolis hunger relief organization Million Meal Movement, where they hope to bring together thousands of volunteers of all ages with the goal of packing 1 million nutritious meals.
wdrb.com
Wild Eggs holds grand opening to celebrate New Albany location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular brunch spot is now officially open in New Albany. The celebration for the new Wild Eggs at 223 West Fifth Street in New Albany started Friday at 11 a.m., although the location has been serving customers since Monday. It's in the old Daisy's Cafeteria, near the Sherman Minton Bridge.
Fox 59
Indianapolis, Fort Wayne antiviolence groups team up to seek solutions
The City of Indianapolis saw a violent start to the month of October, with 11 people killed in shootings in the first seven days of the month.
4 Great Burger Places in Indiana
When it comes to comfort food, most people would choose a burger and some crispy fries on the side. If you too love to enjoy a burger with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Indiana, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Indiana that are praised by local people and travelling for serving truly delicious burgers that make you go back for more time and time again.
Authorities ask for help in locating missing southern Indiana woman last seen in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Indiana woman last seen in Louisville. The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says 22-year-old Natalie Lake of Bedford was last seen near South 28th Street near Elliott Park. The agency reported her missing on Oct. 6.
Fox 59
IN Focus: Candidates for Indiana's 6th District
We speak with Rep. Greg Pence (R) and Cinde Wirth (D) ahead of the November midterm elections. Both are vying for the seat of Indiana's 6th Congressional District.
wdrb.com
'I won a house!' | St. Jude Dream Home giveaway winner tours her new home in Mt. Washington
MT. WASHINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thursday morning, winners were announced for this year's St. Jude Dream Home giveaway. St. Jude Children's Research Hospital partnered with WDRB and several sponsors to give away the St. Jude Dream Home. Tickets sold out this year, raising $700,000 for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital....
wdrb.com
Louisville vintage store opening 2nd location this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local vintage store added a second location. "What The Lou" will celebrate the grand opening for its second location on Bardstown Road at noon Saturday. The company's original location is on Goss Avenue. The store offers vintage clothing, vinyl records and other nostalgic items. In...
Fox 59
Easy Rider: New brunch diner coming to Fountain Square
INDIANAPOLIS — A new restaurant opening in Fountain Square could soon be your favorite destination for brunch food — any time of the day. HI-FI is opening Easy Rider Diner in the space that formerly housed Pure Eatery at 1043 Virginia Avenue. The brunch-inspired menu is full of...
Legend Says Seven Gates of Hell are in the Midwest and This Indiana Tunnel is One of Them
Legend says to flash your lights before driving through this tunnel. Located in Brazil, Indiana is a tunnel that is so creepy it has been nicknamed Hells Gate Tunnel. Legend says there are seven gates to hell located throughout the Wabash Valley, and this tunnel is said to be one of them.
wdrb.com
Paristown's Village Market food hall opens with 5 local restaurants
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Paristown's Village Market is now open for business. The 5,000-square-foot food hall houses five local, independent restaurants under one roof along with a bourbon-focused bar. It encompasses the space vacated by The Cafe when it moved into a new space in the area. Ramble, Taco Rito...
wdrb.com
Dragon King's Daughter expands into new location on Bardstown Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular Bardstown Road sushi restaurant moved down the street and expanded. Dragon King's Daughter opened in this new location Friday in the former Cafe Mimosa location just south of Eastern Parkway. The restaurant was in its old spot in the Highlands — near Grinstead Drive...
leoweekly.com
5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (10/7)
This cosmic-themed market will be host to 18 vendors that include interactive mushroom art by Spore Art, a silent disco hosted by Psancuary (The Sacred Mushroom Church), live art making, and live music by ZenPond and SCZ. (Oct. 7-8) Douglass Loop. Free | Fri. 6-11 p.m., Sat. 11 a.m. –...
wdrb.com
IMAGES | Historic home in southern Indiana hits the market for less than $50,000
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A historic southern Indiana home is hitting the market for less than $50,000. The Wilkins House in Campbellsburg, Indiana, is up for sale. The house is more than 2,000 square feet and was built in the 1850s. The first floor has a living room, dining room,...
Five Ingredients You Probably Wouldn’t Put In Chili, But Kentuckians Do
Fall weather brings lots of things- pumpkins, mums, falling leaves, warm blankets, hot apple cider and big bowls of chili. Earlier this week on my morning radio show, my cohost Angel and I asked our listeners this!. As the conversation transpired on social media and the show, we started to...
Fox 59
Local entrepreneur reflects on journey in light of Hispanic Heritage Month
Seni Gonzalez was only 14 when she came to the U.S. from Mexico for family and opportunity.
Fox 59
Inspired Living: Musical Activities for Kids in Indy
Inspired Living: Musical Activities for Kids in Indy. Dave Griffiths has high school football scores and highlights from across the state of Indiana. Dave Griffiths has high school football scores and highlights from across the state of Indiana. Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game nominee: …. Lawrence Central received...
Fox 59
4 shot in 3 separate shootings overnight in Indianapolis
At least four people were shot in three overnight separate shootings across the Indianapolis area Saturday. 4 shot in 3 separate shootings overnight in Indianapolis. At least four people were shot in three overnight separate shootings across the Indianapolis area Saturday. IN Focus: Panelists share their winners and losers. Our...
