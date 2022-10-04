ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmel, IN

Fox 59

Spooky and locally made Halloween tees

The team at United State of Indiana released their annual Halloween collection of tees to get Hoosiers in the spooky spirit. Watch the segment to see some of the great gear you can get and a deal for Indy Now watchers. United State of Indiana is a local screen printer...
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

‘More Than Pink Walk’ in downtown Indy raises more than $300k

INDIANAPOLIS – Thousands of Hoosiers gathered in downtown Indianapolis on Saturday for the Susan G. Komen “More Than Pink Walk.”. The event took place at Celebration Plaza at White River State Park where more than 5,000 people gathered. Event organizers said the Walk had raised more than $300,000 ahead of its start, which is more than this year’s goal.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Million Meal Marathon to help feed hungry Hoosiers

Preparations are underway for the 12th annual Million Meal Marathon on October 25. This is a signature event of the Indianapolis hunger relief organization Million Meal Movement, where they hope to bring together thousands of volunteers of all ages with the goal of packing 1 million nutritious meals.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wdrb.com

Wild Eggs holds grand opening to celebrate New Albany location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular brunch spot is now officially open in New Albany. The celebration for the new Wild Eggs at 223 West Fifth Street in New Albany started Friday at 11 a.m., although the location has been serving customers since Monday. It's in the old Daisy's Cafeteria, near the Sherman Minton Bridge.
NEW ALBANY, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Indiana

When it comes to comfort food, most people would choose a burger and some crispy fries on the side. If you too love to enjoy a burger with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Indiana, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Indiana that are praised by local people and travelling for serving truly delicious burgers that make you go back for more time and time again.
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

IN Focus: Candidates for Indiana's 6th District

We speak with Rep. Greg Pence (R) and Cinde Wirth (D) ahead of the November midterm elections. Both are vying for the seat of Indiana's 6th Congressional District. We speak with Rep. Greg Pence (R) and Cinde Wirth (D) ahead of the November midterm elections. Both are vying for the seat of Indiana's 6th Congressional District.
INDIANA STATE
wdrb.com

Louisville vintage store opening 2nd location this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local vintage store added a second location. "What The Lou" will celebrate the grand opening for its second location on Bardstown Road at noon Saturday. The company's original location is on Goss Avenue. The store offers vintage clothing, vinyl records and other nostalgic items. In...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Fox 59

Easy Rider: New brunch diner coming to Fountain Square

INDIANAPOLIS — A new restaurant opening in Fountain Square could soon be your favorite destination for brunch food — any time of the day. HI-FI is opening Easy Rider Diner in the space that formerly housed Pure Eatery at 1043 Virginia Avenue. The brunch-inspired menu is full of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wdrb.com

Paristown's Village Market food hall opens with 5 local restaurants

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Paristown's Village Market is now open for business. The 5,000-square-foot food hall houses five local, independent restaurants under one roof along with a bourbon-focused bar. It encompasses the space vacated by The Cafe when it moved into a new space in the area. Ramble, Taco Rito...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Dragon King's Daughter expands into new location on Bardstown Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular Bardstown Road sushi restaurant moved down the street and expanded. Dragon King's Daughter opened in this new location Friday in the former Cafe Mimosa location just south of Eastern Parkway. The restaurant was in its old spot in the Highlands — near Grinstead Drive...
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (10/7)

This cosmic-themed market will be host to 18 vendors that include interactive mushroom art by Spore Art, a silent disco hosted by Psancuary (The Sacred Mushroom Church), live art making, and live music by ZenPond and SCZ. (Oct. 7-8) Douglass Loop. Free | Fri. 6-11 p.m., Sat. 11 a.m. –...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Fox 59

Inspired Living: Musical Activities for Kids in Indy

Inspired Living: Musical Activities for Kids in Indy. Dave Griffiths has high school football scores and highlights from across the state of Indiana. Dave Griffiths has high school football scores and highlights from across the state of Indiana. Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game nominee: …. Lawrence Central received...
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

4 shot in 3 separate shootings overnight in Indianapolis

At least four people were shot in three overnight separate shootings across the Indianapolis area Saturday. 4 shot in 3 separate shootings overnight in Indianapolis. At least four people were shot in three overnight separate shootings across the Indianapolis area Saturday. IN Focus: Panelists share their winners and losers. Our...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

