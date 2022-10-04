Read full article on original website
Phantoms even preseason record with win over Hershey
ALLENTOWN - The Phantoms evened their preseason record with a 2-1 victory over Hershey on Saturday night at PPL Center. Tyson Foerster and Jordy Bellerive each scored second period goals as Lehigh Valley is now 1-1 through the first two games of an abbreviated three-game preseason schedule. The Phantoms will...
Adopt Lehigh Valley Kids: Bella
NAZARETH, Pa. - "Tell me what you love about horses," said Christina Coxe to 13-year-old Bella. "For me, when I was angry or sad or depressed, I would go down to the horses. I would pet them, make me feel better a lot of the time," the girl said. For...
