The Seattle Mariners 21-Year Playoff Drought is Over!
MLive.com
Mariners use catcher to pitch 10th inning, still beat Tigers in Game 1 of doubleheader
The Seattle Mariners all but conceded Game 1 of Tuesday’s doubleheader at T-Mobile Park, but the Detroit Tigers were unwilling to accept the gift. The Mariners inserted a position player to pitch the 10th inning of a tie game, but the Tigers scored only one run while closer Gregory Soto allowed two in the bottom of the inning. The Mariners won the game 7-6.
Mariners Wild Card games schedule released
After a sweep of the Tigers in a doubleheader Tuesday, the Mariners have locked up the No. 5 seed in the American League playoffs and will play Toronto in the best-of-three wild card series. All three games, if necessary, will be played in Toronto. The winner of this series will...
Daily Evergreen
The newest Mariners folk hero is a man named ‘Big Dumper’
Let the drought end and plentiful rain fall down in Seattle for years to come. Cal Raleigh hit the most iconic home run in Mariners’ history on Sept. 30, 2022. Facing a 3-2 count against Athletics reliever Domingo Acevedo, Raleigh took a low pitch and smacked it down the right field line.
Yardbarker
Seattle Mariners 2022 Playoffs: How the M’s starters stack up against Toronto
Later this week, the Seattle Mariners will face Toronto in the AL Wild Card Series. We break down the likely series pitching matchups. Your 2022 Seattle Mariners are in the postseason. The biggest of the M’s droughts is over. That’s droughts as in plural. The Mariners are the only...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Sports
Mariners utilityman Haggerty hurt, out for start of playoffs
SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners lost utilityman Sam Haggerty for at least the first two rounds of the playoffs after suffering a groin injury late in Monday night’s loss to Detroit. Seattle manager Scott Servais said Tuesday that Haggerty is not expected to need surgery based off...
MyNorthwest.com
Mariners playoff pressure could be breeding ground for ‘the yips’
After a 21-year drought, the Mariners are finally in the playoffs, and with all that excitement comes quite a bit of pressure. Pressure that can sometimes result in a phenomenon called the yips. “Most baseball players describe it as an alien taking over their arm,” said Dr. Patrick Cohn, mental...
ng-sportingnews.com
Playoff drought ended, Mariners on 'cusp of something pretty special' in Seattle
The drought has ended, and Seattle has a playoff baseball team again. Wait, that’s not quite right. The drought has ended! Seattle has a playoff baseball team again!. Yep, that’s better. For the first time since 2001, the Mariners will play in the postseason. The clinching moment was fittingly dramatic, coming when pinch-hitter Cal Raleigh smashed a ninth-inning pitch over the right-field wall at T-Mobile Park, giving the M’s a walk-off win over the A’s on Saturday night and securing an AL wild-card spot.
KING-5
Seattle Kraken win 3-0 over Calgary Flames in second preseason game | Locked on Kraken
Shane Wright hit the ice for the Seattle Kraken for the first time in the team's 3-0 victory. Listen to Wright and head coach Dave Hakstol talk about the win.
