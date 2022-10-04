Read full article on original website
1470 WMBD
Dehumidifier cause of mid-afternoon Peoria fire
PEORIA, Ill. – A faulty dehumidifier is to blame for a mid-afternoon fire in the central part of Peoria. Peoria Fire crews were called to the home around 1:45 P.M. Thursday, when a person inside the home heard an explosion in the basement and started to smell smoke, and called for help.
Small Town in Illinois Crowned Pumpkin Capital of the World
As soon as October starts people go crazy looking for the perfect pumpkin. You might want to look at visiting Morton, Illinois because it's the Pumpkin Capital of the World. Since 1978 when the former Illinois governor named Morton the Pumpkin Capital people from all over come to visit the small town every year. Especially during the giant Pumpkin Festival which brings in close to 75,000 people to the town. So why Morton? The Nestle/Libby's Plant which is located in Morton produced 82% of the canned pumpkin in the world. So, when you buy that canned pumpkin in the store most likely it has come from Morton, Illinois.
Central Illinois Proud
Normal man treks to Fort Myers, FL to help Hurricane Ian victims
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — More than 250 people in Fort Myers, Florida are without a home due to hurricane Ian. Hundreds of Red Cross volunteers are helping and providing shelter at a local high school. “There could be up to 500-600 red cross people, and it is a 24-hour...
Take a look at how this Illinois family transformed a rural church into a new event space
GILSON, Illinois — When you're looking for the perfect space to host an event, it's all about location. When a church closed down in rural Gilson, Illinois, the options for gathering and making memories were few. But one family's connection to a building is now giving people the chance to make new memories.
1470 WMBD
OSF announces new 100-bed behavioral health facility is coming to Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. — A new deal is announced which OSF says will bring a brand new behavioral and mental health treatment center to the area, the state’s largest anywhere south of Chicago. OSF announced an agreement on Thursday with U.S. HealthVest to bring the new 100-bed facility to...
Central Illinois Proud
John Zaiser and son Hawkins Zaiser tell the success story behind the Zaiser Pumpkin Farm
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — If you ever are traveling through downtown Washington, Illinois towards Eureka, you might want to hang a quick left down Dieble Road. That’s where you will see a perfect fall destination spot for all ages, The Zaiser Pumpkin Farm. Local native of Washington, John...
thecommunityword.com
SAFE SPACE: Jim and Laura Sniff provide special kind of fun on their farm
At press time, a few shows remain in the Blue Ridge Community Farm’s fall concert series, but there’s no end in sight for Jim and Laura Sniff’s activities — or the love behind it in Chillicothe. A self-described “farm kid” from rural Dunlap, 65-year-old Jim tried...
1470 WMBD
Arson cause of overnight fire in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria fire crews were called around 2:45 a.m. Thursday to a home in the area of W. Freemont and S. Ligonier Streets. Fire Battalion Chief Jeffrey Hascall said firefighters arrived to find fire and smoke showing from the kitchen windows. Crews extinguished the fire in about...
4 Great Burger Places in Illinois
While there are lots of great burger places in the state of Illinois, some of them really stand out and have a really impressive reputation of serving high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. If you love eating burgers from time to time and you are looking for new places to try, you in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below, I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots that are well-known in Illinois for their tasty burgers.
Central Illinois Proud
UPDATE: Missing Canton teen located
UPDATE (3:20 p.m.) — According to a Canton Police Facebook post, Schappaugh has been located and has been returned home. CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Canton Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing teen Tuesday. According to a Canton police Facebook post, 13-year-old Pierre...
Central Illinois Proud
Spoon River Valley Scenic Drive Fall Festival returns with unique treasures
FARMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Spoon River Valley Scenic Drive Fall Festival has taken place in Central Illinois since 1968. The festival allows vendors to set up shop in multiple towns throughout Fulton County. At Reed Park in Farmington, all vendors had homemade items. Coordinator Sarah Perardi said it...
Central Illinois Proud
Unit 5 principal acknowledged for lifesaving efforts
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Unit 5 principal was acknowledged for his life-saving efforts Tuesday. According to a McLean County U5 Facebook post, Northpoint Elementary Principal Matt Harr performed the Heimlich maneuver on a choking student during lunch. The post states that Harr executed the Heimlich maneuver perfectly and...
1470 WMBD
Construction of complex replacing part of Taft Homes on schedule
PEORIA, Ill. – Construction at what will soon be formerly known as Taft Homes is continuing as planned. That’s according to Peoria Housing Authority CEO Armeca Crawford. “The project is on schedule. We already completed the first building…close to completing the first building. But we are still on schedule relative to the development,” said Crawford.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Police respond to 17-round-shot-spotter on West Malone Street
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Just before midnight, Peoria Police responded to a 17-round-shot-spotter alert on the southside of Peoria. Peoria Police were called to the 2500 Block of West Malone Street in Peoria, following reports of 17 gun shots. When officers arrived on the scene, there were no victims or suspects to be found, nor was there any damage seen in the nearby surrounding area.
wcbu.org
East Peoria looks to clear out some riverfront vegetation ahead of new development
East Peoria wants to clear out some of the vegetation growing alongside the Illinois River shoreline. A contract with JIMAX for just under $44,000 would remove overgrown trees and shrubbery from certain sections of the shoreline adjacent to the Bob Michel Bridge: one section located by the former Granite City Restaurant, and the other located in front of Bass Pro Shops.
25newsnow.com
Peoria County expected to break ground next month for new ‘Health and Human Services Campus’
PEORIA COUNTY (25 News Now) - Peoria County is expected to break ground on a new ‘Health and Human Services Campus’ next month. It’s a $17 million project mainly funded through the American Rescue Plan Act. The campus will be the new home for the Peoria City/County...
theproxyreport.com
Tillman To Close in 2023
MACOMB, IL – Western Illinois University (WIU) announced this June that Tillman Hall will officially close. If everything goes as planned, the building will no longer be in use by the fall of 2023. Troy Rhoads, WIU assistant Vice President of Facilities Management has worked in the WIU Facilities...
Central Illinois Proud
TRAFFIC ALERT: Nebraska & Broadway reopens after crash
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — All roads have reopened after traffic crash shut down the intersection of Broadway Street and W Nebraska Avenue Thursday afternoon. The crash involved two vehicles, one of which was an unmarked Peoria Police Department vehicle. The driver of the other vehicle did not see the PPD vehicle while driving up the hill and crashed into it just before 3:00 p.m. Thursday.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Coroner Jamie Harwood tells us to be very aware of what is inside your child’s Halloween Basket
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Coroner Jamie Harwood sat down with the WMBD This Morning team, and enlightened us on the serious nature of the fentanyl crisis that is spreading throughout the country. Jamie Harwood says that the rainbow fentanyl hasn’t made it’s way to Peoria County yet but that doesn’t mean that it couldn’t be here soon.
1470 WMBD
Beck’s building gas station in Peoria Heights
PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – A gas station chain is in the midst of building a location in Peoria Heights. That’s after village officials say in a news release the Peoria Heights Village Board approved back in September the plans for Beck’s to locate on War Memorial Drive.
