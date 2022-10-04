Read full article on original website
Related
Phillies series win sets up incredible sports weekend in Philadelphia
Now that the Phillies clinched a spot in the NLDS, next weekend in Philadelphia is going to be sports heaven for Philly fans with the Phils and Eagles in action.
3 takeaways from No. 16 BYU’s loss to Notre Dame
The Cougars suffered from another slow start, lost the battle in the trenches and dealt with poor third-down execution.
When the Top 25 college football rankings will be released
Another week of the college football schedule is in the books, and that means it's time to get updated on the latest top 25 rankings. At this point in the season, there are two official rankings that come out every week: the AP top 25 and the Coaches Poll. Later in the season, starting in November, ...
Comments / 0