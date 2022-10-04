Read full article on original website
Latest polls show Abbott leading O'Rourke, who says, "the only poll that matters is the one on Election Day."
The latest polls in Texas gubernatorial race show incumbent Texas Governor Greg Abbott ahead of his challenger, Beto O’Rourke. The Beto O'Rourke vs. Greg Abbott gubernatorial race in Texas has been one of the most closely watched races in recent memory. With O'Rourke, a Democratic former Congressman, mounting a strong challenge to incumbent Republican Governor Greg Abbott, the polls have been showing a tight race. The latest polls show that O'Rourke has closed the gap slightly, but Abbott still holds a slim lead. This race is sure to come down to the wire, and whoever wins will have a big impact on the future of Texas politics.
Beto O’Rourke wants to end the STAAR tests. Here’s why he can’t.
Beto O’Rourke’s vows to cancel the STAAR test are untenable since state and federal law preclude him from eliminating the standardized testing program on his own. In appeals to students, teachers and education activists, O’Rourke — the Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate — has repeatedly promised to do away with the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness if he’s elected governor in November. O’Rourke considers the standardized tests a waste of valuable teaching time and a drain on state education funds, a claim that many education advocates have made for years.
This Democratic City in Texas is Out-Bussing Abbott and the Rest of Texas
Mayor Leeser bussing migrantsScreenshot from Twitter. All the news is on Governor Greg Abbott bussing migrants to sanctuary cities draws a lot of attention. But recently, one Texas town is closely matching the number of people Abbott has bussed out of Texas. El Paso has been on the news lately as migrants overwhelmed its own system. And, the Democratic Mayor, Oscar Leeser, has bussed about 8,800 migrants to sanctuary cities. As of September 9, Governor Abbott had bussed more than 10,000 migrants.
Former governor offers advice to candidate
“Focus on the personal side of being the governor of the state of New Mexico. That would bring us together more than we are right now.”. That is the advice former New Mexico governor and NMSU Chancellor Garrey Carruthers has for Mark Ronchetti if the Albuquerque Republican is elected governor in November.
This Poll Show Hispanic Voters Overwhelming Favor O’Rourke Over Abbott
Beto O'Rourke and Governor Greg AbbottScreenshot from Twitter. In a recent poll in Dallas, it showed Governor Greg Abbott had a sizable lead over challenger Beto O’Rourke. But this recent poll showed O’Rourke had a commanding lead.
Texas Governor Abbott Emerges as Clear Favorite After Dominating Debate | Opinion
The first indications of voter sentient after their debate shows TX Gov Greg Abbott's lead over Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke is widening. In the only scheduled debate between the most likely candidates for the Texas gubernatorial race which will be decided on November 8th, Incumbent Republican Governor Greg Abbott faced off against Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke in the empty auditorium on the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley campus in Edinburg, last Friday.
Do You Know Why El Paso Is In The Mountain Time Zone?
The short answer is, basically, because El Pasoans don't like being told what to do. Ain't that the truth? We are an independent bunch around El Chuco and when the United States Government initially established the four time zones, (1921), El Paso was placed in the central time zone along with the rest of Texas.
Early voting begins in New Mexico next week
Early voting begins next week on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at New Mexico’s county clerk’s offices, and continues for nearly a month. A list of the county clerk’s offices, locations and contact information can be found here. Times may vary for when the offices are open for voting.
A glance at the ballot: Early voting begins Oct. 11
Early voting in Doña Ana County and throughout New Mexico begins Tuesday, Oct. 11. Statewide and local candidates are on the ballot, along with three state constitutional amendments, four City of Las Cruces general obligation (GO) bond questions and three City of Sunland Park GO bond questions. DATES. Tuesday,...
Abbott Now Acknowledging Attempts by NYC to Coordinate Migrant Bus Trips
(Austin, TX (WBAP/KLIF) – Governor Greg Abbott is now acknowledging that the New York City mayor’s office reached out about trying to co-ordinate migrant drop-offs from Texas to NYC. It’s was a claim made by NY Mayor Eric Adams himself in an interview during the The Texas Tribune...
Congresswoman Escobar asks DOJ to investigate Hudspeth shooting as hate crime
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Congresswoman Veronica Escobar led a letter today to Attorney General Merrick Garland of the Department of Justice to investigate the shooting of two undocumented immigrants in West Texas as a hate crime. The letter was signed by 15 additional Members of Congress, elaborating on the anti-immigrant rhetoric, as it continues […]
This fall, New Mexico voters should watch out for Constitutional Amendment 2
Most of the attention on non-candidate measures on this fall’s ballot will be on the plan to tap one of New Mexico’s oil and gas-generated “permanent funds” to provide pre-K and other early childhood programs. But, voters should be aware of and concerned over proposed Amendment...
District Attorney responds to petition calling for her removal from office
EL PASO, Texas -- District Attorney Yvonne Rosales has responded to a petition calling for her removal from office. In the filing, Rosales says Defense Attorney Omar Camona has not provided specific facts supporting his ineptitude and misconduct claims. Carmona filed the petition calling for Rosales's removal in late August.
New Mexico doesn’t need higher taxes…on alcohol or anything else
Despite having no less than $2.5 billion in surplus revenue next year when the Legislature convenes, New Mexico Democrats are making noise about raising taxes on alcohol. Currently, New Mexico’s alcohol taxes are right in the middle when it comes to US states. So, why would legislators want to raise taxes? A report from New Mexico Indepth released earlier this year included all manner of harrowing statistics including those below.
TUES: Experts alarmed by GOP secretary of state candidate’s conspiracy theorizing in NM, + More
Experts alarmed by GOP secretary of state candidate’s conspiracy theorizing in NM – By Andrew Beale, Source New Mexico. Audrey Trujillo, the Republican candidate for New Mexico Secretary of State, appeared on Steve Bannon’s podcast in June to explain why she’s convinced former President Donald Trump won the 2020 election.
Rural New Mexico county seeks removal of elections clerk
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A county commission in rural New Mexico that has been roiled by election conspiracies is trying to oust its election director just five weeks before Election Day for improperly certifying ballot-counting equipment. Torrance County is repeating the certification of its vote-counting machines for the...
By The Time Rage Against The Machine Actually Makes It To El Paso…
..these other unlikely events will probably happen first. I have literally conceptualized and birthed an entire human since I bought my tickets in 2019. What about you?. Here are some El Paso happenings that are unfortunately more reliable to count on than Rage Against The Machine finally playing a concert here. But hey...never say never.
Explosive New Accusations Against El Paso D.A. and Advisor
A local attorney, working at the behest of the judge presiding over the case against the Walmart shooter, has filed a report that contains numerous blockbuster accusations against District Attorney Yvonne Rosales and one of her advisers, Vinton judge Roger Rodriguez. In the stunning court filing attorney Justin Underwood claims...
2 of the Spookiest US Roads Are Found In Texas & New Mexico
We all love a good scare, especially around Halloween time. You can certainly get a good scare on the road (just drive around El Paso and you'll see what I mean). But maybe you're the kind that loves taking road trips to experience the spookiest of spookiest spots. Well according to the Travel & Leisure website, 2 of the spookiest roads you can drive in the United States are found in Texas & New Mexico, 1 in each state.
Former District Court Judge says the DA should “disqualify herself”, from the Walmart shooting case
EL PASO, TEXAS -- A court filing Thursday alleging the District Attorney's office threatened family members of a Walmart shooting victim has a former district court judge in disbelief. The filing alleges the District Attorney's Office or a representative of the D.A's office used "Intimidation Tactics" against the Hoffmann family. ABC-7 spoke to a former The post Former District Court Judge says the DA should “disqualify herself”, from the Walmart shooting case appeared first on KVIA.
