Read full article on original website
Related
KEVN
Expect less ‘elbow room’ as Rapid City area grows
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The population around Rapid City is projected to see significant growth over the next eight years. At Monday night’s city council meeting, Elevate Rapid City presented a study focusing on potential population growth in and around the Rapid City metropolitan area by the year 2030.
kotatv.com
Study shows Rapid City growth will continue
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The population around Rapid City is projected to see significant growth over the next eight years. At Monday night’s city council meeting, Elevate Rapid City presented a study focusing on potential population growth in and around the Rapid City metropolitan area by the year 2030.
kotatv.com
Albany Farms ships out its first batch of ramen noodles
BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. (KOTA) - The million-dollar ramen noodle plant in Belle Fourche is now operational. Albany Farms is the only ramen noddle plant in South Dakota and is shipping out its first truckload of noodles. The shipment is proof of the work that has gone into getting the plant...
newscenter1.tv
Check out this Rapid City house on the market with impressive backyard views that go on for miles
RAPID CITY, S.D. – There is a 6,200 square foot property that sits on about eight acres and includes beautiful scenic views that’s currently on the market in Rapid City for $1.6 million. This custom-built luxury home features five bedrooms, four full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom, and five...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KEVN
New housing under way in downtown Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A major anchor to revitalizing the eastern part of downtown Rapid City is nearing completion. Element Apartments is an upcoming four-story building located on the 100 block of Saint Joseph Street. This project has been in the works since the summer of 2020, along with a unique add-along structure that’s quite different from other projects in the Black Hills.
kotatv.com
RC Council approves agreement for fairgrounds to receive funding for renovations
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Monday night, the city made an official agreement to make sure the Central States Fair gets the funding for a renovation project. The Soule Building has been on the fairgrounds since the 50s, and hosts several events during the fair, and even during the offseason.
kotatv.com
‘Nature is all around us’, a spooky cirque show comes to Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Corn mazes, pumpkin patches, and haunted houses are the sights of fall. A new addition to Rapid City, the “Holloween Cirque Show”. The show has flying apparitions, acrobats, and aerialists and a mix of scare in the air and fright in the night. Having one or two aerialists is a typical show, but this one will have up to four in the air at one time. With talent traveling from all over the world to bring a one-of-a-kind event to the Black Hills.
sdpb.org
Black Hills Powwow expected to draw thousands to Rapid City
This interview posted above is from SDPB's daily public-affairs show, In the Moment, hosted by Lori Walsh. The Black Hills Powwow is one of the premiere American Indian cultural events in the United States. Thousands of visitors will come to Rapid City for three days of dancing, singing, art, and a celebration of Native pride.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KEVN
Biggest organized fall hike comes back to the Black Hills for another year
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The sound of footsteps can be heard on the trails as people walked in one of the region’s largest Volksmarching events at the Crazy Horse memorial. With over 10,000 people from all over the world joining in on the walk. The Crazy Horse Memorial Foundation and the Black Hills Volkssports Association hosted their 10th annual fall volksmarch.
newscenter1.tv
No snow on the ground yet, but check out how some DOT plow drivers are making sure they are ready for the fresh powder
RAPID CITY, S.D.– When the snow falls in Rapid City and anywhere across the state of South Dakota, snow plow drivers head out in full force to make sure roads and other heavily-driven areas are cleared. But before that time, drivers and state department of transportation officials got in some fun as they prepare for winter.
kotatv.com
Much Cooler Today; Possible Frost on the Plains tonight and Friday Morning
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Much cooler air has spread across western South Dakota today. We will see low clouds and patchy fog in spots and some rain showers as a disturbance moves south across the area. Temperatures should mostly be in the 40s this afternoon, but milder 50s in Wyoming.
kotatv.com
Salvation Army once again gives coats to kids
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As the fall weather sets in and colder temperatures approach, the Salvation Army of the Black Hills continues to find ways to give back to the community. This time, it’s keeping kids warm, with their annual Coats for Kids drive. Every year, the Salvation Army...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newscenter1.tv
9 Years ago – Winter Storm Atlas: Submit your pictures and stories
RAPID CITY, S.D.- Everyone who experienced the October Blizzard of 2013 had their own story, their own version of the titanic storm. Feel free to submit pictures below and your own story as we recognize the 9 year anniversary of this colossal, and terrible event.
kotatv.com
Cooking Beef with Eric - Beef and Cheese Breakfast Skillet
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Beefy, cheesy, cooked in one skillet - how can you go wrong? This dish is perfect for your hungry household!. Start of by browning a pound of ground beef with a diced onion until beef is no longer pink. Drain excess grease. Season mixture with...
newscenter1.tv
FIGHTING BACK: Community-led patrols have positive impact on violent crime in North Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Residents who live on-edge in a North Rapid City neighborhood that was riddled with violence over the summer are now starting to sleep a little easier thanks to one group of volunteers. The group of anywhere from 15 to 25 people have gathered seven nights...
informnny.com
Acclaimed Native American flute player, hoop dancer has died
Kevin Locke, an acclaimed Native American flute player, hoop dancer, cultural ambassador and educator, has died in South Dakota at age 68, according to his family. A member of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and from the ancestral line of Lakota and Anishinabe, Locke died Friday night after returning to his hotel room in Hill City, his son Ohiyesá Locke said Monday.
legalsportsreport.com
Proxy SD Sports Betting Leads Two To Lose Gaming Licenses
A casino and one of its employees have lost their South Dakota gaming licenses because of illegal SD sports betting. The owner of Mustang Sally‘s in downtown Deadwood admitted to multiple instances of illegal gambling at the South Dakota Commission on Gaming‘s meeting Wednesday. “I’m incredibly sorry for...
KELOLAND TV
Officials respond to multi-vehicle crash in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in Rapid City are currently at the scene of a multiple-vehicle crash. According to the Rapid City Police Department, the crash is at the intersection of E. North Street and Elgin Street. Police ask the public to avoid the area for the time...
Black Hills Pioneer
Noem highlights significance of tatanka at 57th annual roundup
CUSTER — It was a dry, dusty day in Custer State Park, as Gov. Kristi Noem gathered with her family and other state officials at the newly constructed Bison Center near the corals after the 57th annual Buffalo Roundup, Friday. “I think it’s great. It gives us an opportunity...
kotatv.com
An event for the girls, Hockey and Heels with Rapid City Rush
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City Rush wants the girls to have a night out learning all about hockey. Planned events include hockey 101, a locker room tour, and bingo. Starting at 5:30 p.m. on October 13, ladies will begin their night of hockey, conversing, and games. Tickets can be purchased until this Friday, just follow this link.
Comments / 0