Northeastern University employee arrested in connection with campus explosion hoax, FBI announces

REVERE - An armed man was arrested at an Amazon construction site in Revere on Wednesday morning. Police said 41-year-old Matthew White of Peabody was found on the property with a shotgun and three rounds of ammunition. Sources tell the WBZ I-Team White was a construction worker at the site on Squire Road and was let go two days ago."Especially in this day and age, it is quite frequent, that there's active shooting incidents that go on all over the country, and it concerns us; it's alarming," said Revere Police Chief David Callahan. "A recipe for disaster, it could be an awful scenario that comes out of incidents like this."White was charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition without a license, leaving a firearm in a motor vehicle and improper storage of a firearm. He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

REVERE, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO