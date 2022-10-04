Northeastern University employee arrested in connection with campus explosion hoax, FBI announces

Read full article on original website
The Whitman Fall Carnival Announces Free Admission, Live Entertainment & More!Dianna CarneyWhitman, MA
The Most Incredible Places to Get Bagels in BostonThe Daily ScoopBoston, MA
This Free Fall Harvest Celebration Promises Pumpkin Decorating, Face Painting & More!Dianna CarneyFoxborough, MA
Northeastern Employee Arrested in Texas over Campus Bomb HoaxLarry LeaseBoston, MA
This Local Harvest Fair Announced a Surprise Guest!Dianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
Northeastern employee who allegedly duped FBI about explosive package arrested by police
BOSTON — A worker at Northeastern University's virtual reality lab was arrested Tuesday for arranging an apparent hoax that evacuated parts of campus and touched off a search at other Boston colleges and universities, according to the FBI and the U.S. attorney's office in Boston. Authorities have charged Jason...
Former Northeastern Employee Charged With Fabricating Explosive Package Incident
A former employee has been arrested and charged in connection with fabricating an explosion package incident at Northeastern University last month, authorities said. Jason Duhaime was arrested at his home in San Antonio, TX for lying to prosecutors in connection with the incident that happened on Tuesday, Sept. 13, FBI Boston and US Attorney Rachael Rollins report. Duhaime was recently hired to work at the university as a new technology manager of the Immersive Media Lab, according to his Northeastern biography.
Woburn Restaurants Raided by Feds: Here's What We Know
The Dog House Bar & Grill and Tudo Na Brasa, a Brazilian restaurant, were raided by federal agents Tuesday, and the father and son who own them charged in connection with a human trafficking and indentured servitude operation, as first reported by NBC10 Boston. Both restaurants are located on the...
Homeland Security makes series of arrests at 2 Woburn restaurants
WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - The U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, including U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and other federal agencies, made a series of arrests at two restaurants in Woburn Tuesday morning, law enforcement sources confirmed. Authorities made arrests at The Dog House and Tudo Na Brazil, two popular restaurants in...
‘Operation Snowfall’ Boston cocaine trafficking supplier sentenced￼
A Boston man was sentenced to prison for his role in a cocaine trafficking conspiracy.
Officials apologize for communication lapse with parents after Dorchester school shooting incident
The Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association is concerned about the safety of students after recent violence in schools. “How many more kids need to get hurt, stabbed, shot before we put police officers back in the schools or do something more than talking about working collaboratively but not putting any real action behind it?” said Larry Calderone, president of the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association.
Federal agents raid multiple homes, businesses in Woburn
WOBURN, Mass. — A large group of federal agents raided multiple businesses in Woburn on Tuesday morning, seizing an array evidence in connection with an ongoing investigation, officials said. Law enforcement officials with Homeland Security, the Department of Labor, and Woburn police executed federal search and arrest warrants at...
Officers Make Drug Trafficking Arrest in South Boston
At about 3:30 PM, on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, officers assigned to the District C-6 Drug Control Unit (South Boston), were on patrol in the area of E 9th Street near Mercer Street when they observed the suspect, Darryl Henley, 54, of Boston, take part in what appeared to be a street level drug transaction with an unknown male. After further surveillance investigation, officers recovered twelve plastic bags of crack cocaine, eleven plastic bags of Fentanyl, and seven plastic bags of cocaine. Also recovered was $4,165.00 in USC.
Officials concerned with ‘students packing guns’ after Boston high school shooting
Officials said they are concerned about the “public crisis” of gun violence at schools hours after Boston police officers arrested a Jeremiah E. Burke High School student for reportedly shooting another high school student in front of the school Tuesday morning. “On Monday and Tuesday of this week...
Father and son charged, Woburn restaurants raided in connection with human smuggling operation
WOBURN, Mass. — Several Massachusetts homes and businesses were raided by federal agents early Tuesday morning in connection with a yearslong investigation involving the smuggling of Brazilians into the United States. Agents were seen working at two restaurants located along Main Street in Woburn, The Dog House Bar &...
Contractor wanted in several Mass. communities arrested for allegedly taking large deposits, performing no work
Multiple Massachusetts police departments worked together to locate and arrest a local contractor who is charged with multiple counts of larceny for allegedly accepting money from clients and then not performing work. On the morning of Tuesday, October 4, Newburyport Police, working in collaboration with Marblehead Police and other law...
I-Team: Armed man arrested at Amazon construction site in Revere
REVERE - An armed man was arrested at an Amazon construction site in Revere on Wednesday morning. Police said 41-year-old Matthew White of Peabody was found on the property with a shotgun and three rounds of ammunition. Sources tell the WBZ I-Team White was a construction worker at the site on Squire Road and was let go two days ago."Especially in this day and age, it is quite frequent, that there's active shooting incidents that go on all over the country, and it concerns us; it's alarming," said Revere Police Chief David Callahan. "A recipe for disaster, it could be an awful scenario that comes out of incidents like this."White was charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition without a license, leaving a firearm in a motor vehicle and improper storage of a firearm. He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.
Family of victim demands answers as teen accused of shooting Boston high school student appears in court
BOSTON (WHDH) - The family of a 17-year-old student shot in Dorchester is demanding answers after the teen was wounded in front of Jeremiah E. Burke High School on Tuesday morning. The accused shooter, also a 17-year-old student, appeared at Dorchester District Court Wednesday while the shooting victim continues to...
Robbery, assault suspect who followed woman from South Boston store sought
BOSTON — Police are searching for a robbery suspect who attacked a woman after following her from a South Boston convenience store Tuesday. The man, who was armed with a knife, followed the victim from a convenience store at K and East 7th streets at 8:30 p.m. before he approached her from behind and tried to take her bag, police said.
Plaintiff in newly filed case shares stories of alleged abuse while in New Hampshire's care
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — A former Granite Stater is speaking out about the abuse he claims he suffered as a child in the state's care. That man is among eight individuals filing suit in the past few weeks, alleging physical and sexual abuse as children living in certain facilities. The...
Anton Rise Of Boston Sentenced To 79 Months For Being A Felon In Possession Of A Firearm And Ammunition
Anton Rise, 40, of Boston was sentenced Monday by U.S. Senior District Court Judge Mark L. Wolf to 79 months in prison and three years of supervised release. In March 2019, Rise pleaded guilty to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. On March...
Student wounded in shooting outside high school in Boston
BOSTON — An investigation is underway after a teenage student was shot outside of a high school in Boston on Tuesday morning, authorities said. Officers responding to a report of a shooting at the Jeremiah E. Burke High School on Washington Street in Dorchester just after 9:30 a.m. found an 18-year-old boy suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to Boston Police Superintendent Felipe Colon.
Teen shot outside Boston school, suspect in custody
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 17-year-old student was shot, reportedly by another student, outside the Jeremiah E. Burke High School in Dorchester on Tuesday, according to Boston Police. Authorities said the alleged shooter, another 17-year-old, male student, was taken into custody, and that a firearm had been recovered. “A description...
Manchester police warn of scam callers pretending to be officers, demanding money
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester police are warning people of scam callers who are posing as officers over the phone. Police said the callers are trying to solicit money by telling victims they have warrants and will need to pay cash bail. "The calls are intimidating, threatening legal action if...
