Newberry, SC

WRDW-TV

Rescuers respond to injury accident on I-20 in Aiken County

NEW HOLLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol and rescuers responded to a traffic accident late Thursday afternoon near New Holland. The crash with injuries was reported at 3:13 p.m. on eastbound I-20 at mile marker 34, according to SCHP. The crash brought traffic to a near standstill...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner releases name of man hit by car in Spartanburg County

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car in Spartanburg County Wednesday night, according to troopers with Highway Patrol. Troopers said a Ford Mustang was heading west on SC-296 when it hit a pedestrian around 9:45 p.m. Highway Patrol said the driver was...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
Newberry, SC
Newberry County, SC
Accidents
Newberry County, SC
Crime & Safety
Newberry, SC
Crime & Safety
Newberry County, SC
WRDW-TV

Troopers: 1 dead, 2 injured in Orangeburg tractor-trailer crash

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a Wednesday morning crash that left one person dead and two others injured. It happened on Five Chop Road near Creekmeadow Circle at 5:40 a.m. A 2006 Lexus traveling east on Creekmeadow Circle and a 2000 Peterbilt tractor-trailer traveling...
ORANGEBURG, SC
abccolumbia.com

Newberry Coroner identifies driver killed in 18-wheeler collision on I-26

NEWBERRY CO., S.C. (WOLO) – The Newberry County Coroner’s Office has identified the driver involved in a collision with an 18-wheeler on I-26 Tuesday. Coroner Laura Kneece identified the victim as Ulysses Angeles, 25, of Blythewood. According to Highway Patrol, an 18-wheeler was driving on I-26 West near...
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
Newberry Observer

Coroner identifies Sept. 30 wreck fatality

NEWBERRY — Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece has identified 61-year-old Paul Edward Goldsberry, of Pomaria, as the individual killed in a wreck on September 30. According to Lance Corporal Nick Pye, of the S.C. Highway Patrol, the collision occurred around 11:55 p.m. on Red Knoll Road, near Holy Trinity Church Road.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

GETTING ANSWERS: Highway 101 follow-up

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We returned to Highway 101 to follow up on the South Carolina Department of Transportation’s promised work. The highway runs through Greenville, Spartanburg, and Laurens Counties. However, the main issues were in Spartanburg County, in Woodruff. In May 2021, the SCDOT assured they’d...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash stalls traffic on I-20 west near I-77

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A crash on I-20 west near I-77 slowed traffic Thursday morning. The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. between Exit 76 and Exit 73A, according to SCDOT. Lanes were closed but have since reopened. However, as of 9:15, the average speed near the crash is 13 mph.
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

Highway crashes kill 2 within hours in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating two separate crashes that left two victims dead. Wednesday’s early morning crash left one person dead and two others injured. It happened on Five Chop Road near Creekmeadow Circle at 5:40 a.m. A 2006 Lexus traveling east on...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Spartanburg driver dies in overnight crash, coroner says

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A 28-year-old man died early Tuesday morning after being involved in a crash, according to the Spartanburg County coroner. The single-vehicle crash happened just before 2 a.m. on Camelot Drive. Martavius Smith, of Spartanburg, died at the scene, Coroner Rusty Clevenger said. Police said Smith's vehicle...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Crash on I-26 in Newberry County

The shrimping boat that washed ashore in Myrtle Beach during Hurricane Ian is expected to be removed Tuesday afternoon. For $2.8 million, the iconic Castle on Keowee could be yours. What's new? 10/4. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Highlighting what's new in our area including Rocket Fizz Greenville, Farm Fresh...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner: Man dies in early morning crash in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said a man was killed in an early morning crash on Tuesday. The coroner said Martavius Smith, 28, crashed along Camelot Drive and was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:55 a.m. The Spartanburg Police Department and Fire Department...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Missing 6-year-old found safe, Greenwood County deputies say

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office said a missing child has been found safe. Deputies said a search was underway Thursday evening for a 6-year-old near Highland Forrest Drive and Highway 25 South. Within less than 30 minutes, deputies said the child was located and...
GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deer hunter found dead after reported missing in Union Co.

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a deer hunter was found dead Wednesday morning after he was reported missing. Deputies said the hunter went out Tuesday but never returned. On Wednesday, deputies were dispatched to the woods in the Tucker Town...
UNION COUNTY, SC

