Read full article on original website
Related
WRDW-TV
Rescuers respond to injury accident on I-20 in Aiken County
NEW HOLLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol and rescuers responded to a traffic accident late Thursday afternoon near New Holland. The crash with injuries was reported at 3:13 p.m. on eastbound I-20 at mile marker 34, according to SCHP. The crash brought traffic to a near standstill...
FOX Carolina
Coroner releases name of man hit by car in Spartanburg County
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car in Spartanburg County Wednesday night, according to troopers with Highway Patrol. Troopers said a Ford Mustang was heading west on SC-296 when it hit a pedestrian around 9:45 p.m. Highway Patrol said the driver was...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina teen dies after vehicle goes airborne, catches fire, coroner says
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. — A teen driver died Thursday morning after his van went off the road, went airborne and then caught fire, according to Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler. The crash happened at about 10:45 a.m. on Horse Creek Road. Fowler said that Thomas Wesley Lee, 17, of...
Person killed while walking across Kelly Mill Road in northeast Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle early Thursday morning in northeast Richland County. The collision took place at 6:18 a.m. at Kelly Mill Road near Stallion Drive. That's near the Lake Carolina community and about three miles north of Pontiac.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wach.com
Coroner identifies pick-up truck driver who died in 18-wheeler tractor trailer crash
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Newberry County Coroner’s Office along with South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a pick-up truck versus 18-wheeler tractor trailer collision that occurred on Oct. 4 at approximately 9:16 am. Officials say the collision occurred on Interstate 26 westbound near the 72-mile marker in...
WRDW-TV
Troopers: 1 dead, 2 injured in Orangeburg tractor-trailer crash
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a Wednesday morning crash that left one person dead and two others injured. It happened on Five Chop Road near Creekmeadow Circle at 5:40 a.m. A 2006 Lexus traveling east on Creekmeadow Circle and a 2000 Peterbilt tractor-trailer traveling...
abccolumbia.com
Newberry Coroner identifies driver killed in 18-wheeler collision on I-26
NEWBERRY CO., S.C. (WOLO) – The Newberry County Coroner’s Office has identified the driver involved in a collision with an 18-wheeler on I-26 Tuesday. Coroner Laura Kneece identified the victim as Ulysses Angeles, 25, of Blythewood. According to Highway Patrol, an 18-wheeler was driving on I-26 West near...
WIS-TV
Newberry Co. Coroner encourages seatbelt use after third crash death within the month
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece is cautioning people to wear their seatbelts after identifying the third person killed in a crash within the month. Kneece identified Ulysses Angeles, 25, of Blythewood, as the third driver this month who died in a crash and was not wearing a seatbelt.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Coroner identifies Sept. 30 wreck fatality
NEWBERRY — Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece has identified 61-year-old Paul Edward Goldsberry, of Pomaria, as the individual killed in a wreck on September 30. According to Lance Corporal Nick Pye, of the S.C. Highway Patrol, the collision occurred around 11:55 p.m. on Red Knoll Road, near Holy Trinity Church Road.
FOX Carolina
GETTING ANSWERS: Highway 101 follow-up
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We returned to Highway 101 to follow up on the South Carolina Department of Transportation’s promised work. The highway runs through Greenville, Spartanburg, and Laurens Counties. However, the main issues were in Spartanburg County, in Woodruff. In May 2021, the SCDOT assured they’d...
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash stalls traffic on I-20 west near I-77
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A crash on I-20 west near I-77 slowed traffic Thursday morning. The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. between Exit 76 and Exit 73A, according to SCDOT. Lanes were closed but have since reopened. However, as of 9:15, the average speed near the crash is 13 mph.
WRDW-TV
Highway crashes kill 2 within hours in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating two separate crashes that left two victims dead. Wednesday’s early morning crash left one person dead and two others injured. It happened on Five Chop Road near Creekmeadow Circle at 5:40 a.m. A 2006 Lexus traveling east on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIS-TV
Motorcyclist killed after being ejected, run over by another motorcyclist, troopers say
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person was killed and two others were injured in a Wednesday afternoon crash. It happened on US 176 near Big Oaks Drive around 5:45 p.m. A 2015 Buick SUV traveling east and a 2015 Harley Davidson Motorcycle going...
WYFF4.com
Spartanburg driver dies in overnight crash, coroner says
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A 28-year-old man died early Tuesday morning after being involved in a crash, according to the Spartanburg County coroner. The single-vehicle crash happened just before 2 a.m. on Camelot Drive. Martavius Smith, of Spartanburg, died at the scene, Coroner Rusty Clevenger said. Police said Smith's vehicle...
FOX Carolina
Crash on I-26 in Newberry County
The shrimping boat that washed ashore in Myrtle Beach during Hurricane Ian is expected to be removed Tuesday afternoon. For $2.8 million, the iconic Castle on Keowee could be yours. What's new? 10/4. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Highlighting what's new in our area including Rocket Fizz Greenville, Farm Fresh...
FOX Carolina
Coroner: Man dies in early morning crash in Spartanburg
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said a man was killed in an early morning crash on Tuesday. The coroner said Martavius Smith, 28, crashed along Camelot Drive and was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:55 a.m. The Spartanburg Police Department and Fire Department...
WRDW-TV
Injuries reported in crash on Columbia Road in Edgefield County
EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Edgefield County crews have responded to the scene of a crash on Columbia Road at South Carolina Highway 23. The call came in at 7:20 a.m., according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Injuries have been reported, but the extent of those injuries are unknown at...
FOX Carolina
Missing 6-year-old found safe, Greenwood County deputies say
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office said a missing child has been found safe. Deputies said a search was underway Thursday evening for a 6-year-old near Highland Forrest Drive and Highway 25 South. Within less than 30 minutes, deputies said the child was located and...
FOX Carolina
Deer hunter found dead after reported missing in Union Co.
UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a deer hunter was found dead Wednesday morning after he was reported missing. Deputies said the hunter went out Tuesday but never returned. On Wednesday, deputies were dispatched to the woods in the Tucker Town...
abccolumbia.com
SC Highway Patrol: Vehicle collision in Newberry leaves one man dead
NEWBERRY CO., S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Highway Patrol and Newberry County Coroner’s Office are investigating a one car motor vehicle collision on Sept. 30 that left one man dead. The incident occurred on Holy Trinity Church in the late evening hours. Officials say the deceased, Paul Edward...
Comments / 1